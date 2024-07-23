Job Alert - 23/07/2024

2. DLSA West Karbi Anglong Recruitment 2024- Upper Division Assistant Vacancy

Post Name: Upper Division Assistant

Posts: 01

Location: West Karbi Anglong, Assam

Salary: Rs. 14,000 – 70,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 29/07/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Upper Division Assistant at DLSA West Karbi Anglong, Candidate should have completed as per DLSA West Karbi Anglong official notification.

How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to The Office of the District & Sessions Judge and Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, West Karbi Anglong, District Judicial Court Complex, Hamren-782486.