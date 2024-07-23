Job Alert - 23/07/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: Head Assistant
Posts: Various
Location: Nagaon – Assam
Salary: Rs. 22,000 – 87,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 25-07-2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed as per Nagaon District Court official notification.
How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Office of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Nagaon
Post Name: Upper Division Assistant
Posts: 01
Location: West Karbi Anglong, Assam
Salary: Rs. 14,000 – 70,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 29/07/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Upper Division Assistant at DLSA West Karbi Anglong, Candidate should have completed as per DLSA West Karbi Anglong official notification.
How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to The Office of the District & Sessions Judge and Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, West Karbi Anglong, District Judicial Court Complex, Hamren-782486.
Post Name: Kitchen Attendant
Posts: 02
Location: Arunachal Pradesh
Salary: Rs. 11000/- per month
Last Date: 31-07-2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fee: Rs. 200/-
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Kitchen Attendant at RGU, Candidate should have done minimum Class X passed from any recognized Board.
How to apply: For the posts of Kitchen Attendant, candidates may appear for the interview on 31st July 2024 at 10 AM in Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh,PIN-791112 .
Post Name: Guest Faculty
Posts: 04
Marketing : 1
Finance : 1
Human Resources : 1
Systems : 1
Location: Itanagar – Arunachal Pradesh
Salary: Appointed Guest Faculties will get Rs. 1,500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs. 50,000/- per month altogether
Last Date: 28/07/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Guest Faculty at NERIST Arunachal Pradesh, the candidate should have completed as per UGC/AICTE Norms altogether.
How to apply: Candidates may submit their CV by email to hodcms@nerist.ac.in on or before 28/07/2024 up to 04:00 PM (IST)
Post Name: MTS
Posts: 23
Location: Arunachal Pradesh
Salary: Rs. 11000/- per month
Last Date: 31-07-2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fee: Rs. 200/-
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of MTS at RGU, Candidate should have done minimum Class X passed from any recognized Board.
How to apply: For the posts of MTS, candidates may appear for the interview on 31st July 2024 at 10 AM in Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh,PIN-791112
Post Name: Data Entry Operator
Posts: 23
Location: Arunachal Pradesh
Salary: Rs. 18834/- per month
Last Date: 30-07-2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fee: Rs. 200/-
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Data Entry Operator at RGU, Candidate should have done Graduate from any recognized University
How to apply: For the posts of Data Entry Operator, candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents and a non-refundable application fee for an amount of Rs. 200/- will also have to be paid through Bank Challan (Bank of Baroda, Arunachal University Branch, Doimukh) to A/c. No.83420100000307 (RGU Revenue Account) or in the form of Demand Draft to be drawn in favour of Registrar payable at Bank of Baroda, Arunachal University Campus.
Post Name - NMHS Survey Co-ordinator
Posts - 01
Location - Guwahati, Assam
Salary - Not Mentioned
Last Date - 31/07/2024
Age - Not Mentioned
Application Fees - N/A
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of NMHS Survey Co-ordinator at AIIMS Guwahati, Candidate should have done Master of Public Health / Psychology / Social work /Sociology/ rural development or related areas or MSc (Mental Health Nursing or Equivalent).
How to apply: Candidates fulfilling the criteria may send their application (in prescribed format) along with copies of their Curriculum Vitae, certificate of age, qualification, experience on or before 31st
July 2024 by email to
Post Name - NMHS Survey Field Data Collector
Posts - 07
Location - Guwahati, Assam
Salary - Not Mentioned
Last Date - 31/07/2024
Age - Not Mentioned
Application Fees - N/A
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of NMHS Survey Field Data Collector at AIIMS Guwahati, Candidate should have done Masters in Psychology/Social work/Sociology/Rural development or related areas Or BSc. Nursing with 2 Years Experience (community based)
How to apply: Candidates fulfilling the criteria may send their application (in prescribed format) along with copies of their Curriculum Vitae, certificate of age, qualification, experience on or before 31st
July 2024 by email to
Post Name: Lower Division Clerk (LDC)
Posts: 71 [APST: 53 & UR: 18]
Department wise vacancy:
Environment Forest & Climate Change: 65
Directorate of Public Libraries: 01
Tax, Excise & Narcotics: 05
Location: Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh
Salary: Level-4 (Rs.25500-81100/-)
Last Date: 07-08-2024
Age: 45 years Max.
Application Fees: APST candidates: Rs.150/-
General candidates: Rs.200/-
Persons with Disabilities (PwD) are exempt from paying the fees.
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) at Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB), the candidate should have Class XII pass certificate from a recognised Board/Institution. He/She must be an Ex-servicemen having served as Combatant, preferably clerk for at least 10 years.
Post Name: Dialysis Technician
Posts: 03
Salary: Rs. 20,000/- per month
Walk-in-Date: 28/07/2024
Age limit: 18 to 32 years
Application Fees: N/A
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Dialysis Technician at Candidate should have done Diploma/B.Sc. in Dialysis Technology.
How to apply: Applicants must register themselves in the Online Recruitment Portal if previously not registered. Those already registered may log in directly using their registered email ID and password.