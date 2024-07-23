Job Alert - 23/07/2024

1. Nagaon District Court Recruitment 2024 - Head Assistant Vacancy

Post Name: Head Assistant

Posts: Various

Location: Nagaon – Assam

Salary: Rs. 22,000 – 87,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 25-07-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed as per Nagaon District Court official notification.

How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Office of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Nagaon

2. DLSA West Karbi Anglong Recruitment 2024- Upper Division Assistant Vacancy

Post Name: Upper Division Assistant

Posts: 01

Location: West Karbi Anglong, Assam

Salary: Rs. 14,000 – 70,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 29/07/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Upper Division Assistant at DLSA West Karbi Anglong, Candidate should have completed as per DLSA West Karbi Anglong official notification.

How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to The Office of the District & Sessions Judge and Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, West Karbi Anglong, District Judicial Court Complex, Hamren-782486.

3. RGU Recruitment 2024 - Kitchen Attendant Vacancy

Post Name: Kitchen Attendant

Posts: 02

Location: Arunachal Pradesh

Salary: Rs. 11000/- per month

Last Date: 31-07-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fee: Rs. 200/-

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Kitchen Attendant at RGU, Candidate should have done minimum Class X passed from any recognized Board.

How to apply: For the posts of Kitchen Attendant, candidates may appear for the interview on 31st July 2024 at 10 AM in Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh,PIN-791112 .

4. NERIST Recruitment 2024 - Guest Faculty Vacancy

Post Name: Guest Faculty

Posts: 04

Discipline wise vacancies :

  • Marketing : 1

  • Finance : 1

  • Human Resources : 1

  • Systems : 1

Location: Itanagar – Arunachal Pradesh

Salary: Appointed Guest Faculties will get Rs. 1,500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs. 50,000/- per month altogether

Last Date: 28/07/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Guest Faculty at NERIST Arunachal Pradesh, the candidate should have completed as per UGC/AICTE Norms altogether.

How to apply: Candidates may submit their CV by email to hodcms@nerist.ac.in on or before 28/07/2024 up to 04:00 PM (IST)

5. RGU Recruitment 2024 - MTS Vacancy

Post Name: MTS

Posts: 23

Location: Arunachal Pradesh

Salary: Rs. 11000/- per month

Last Date: 31-07-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fee: Rs. 200/-

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of MTS at RGU, Candidate should have done minimum Class X passed from any recognized Board.

How to apply: For the posts of MTS, candidates may appear for the interview on 31st July 2024 at 10 AM in Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh,PIN-791112

6. RGU Recruitment 2024 - Data Entry Operator Vacancy

Post Name: Data Entry Operator

Posts: 23

Location: Arunachal Pradesh

Salary: Rs. 18834/- per month

Last Date: 30-07-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fee: Rs. 200/-

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Data Entry Operator at RGU, Candidate should have done Graduate from any recognized University

How to apply: For the posts of Data Entry Operator, candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents and a non-refundable application fee for an amount of Rs. 200/- will also have to be paid through Bank Challan (Bank of Baroda, Arunachal University Branch, Doimukh) to A/c. No.83420100000307 (RGU Revenue Account) or in the form of Demand Draft to be drawn in favour of Registrar payable at Bank of Baroda, Arunachal University Campus. 

7. AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment 2024- NMHS Survey Co-ordinator Vacancy

Post Name - NMHS Survey Co-ordinator

Posts - 01

Location - Guwahati, Assam

Salary - Not Mentioned

Last Date - 31/07/2024

Age - Not Mentioned

Application Fees - N/A

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of NMHS Survey Co-ordinator at AIIMS Guwahati, Candidate should have done Master of Public Health / Psychology / Social work /Sociology/ rural development or related areas or MSc (Mental Health Nursing or Equivalent).

How to apply: Candidates fulfilling the criteria may send their application (in prescribed format) along with copies of their Curriculum Vitae, certificate of age, qualification, experience on or before 31st
July 2024 by email to psychiatry@aiimsguwahati.ac.in

8. AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - NMHS Survey Field Data Collector Vacancy

Post Name - NMHS Survey Field Data Collector

Posts - 07

Location - Guwahati, Assam

Salary - Not Mentioned

Last Date - 31/07/2024

Age - Not Mentioned

Application Fees - N/A

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of NMHS Survey Field Data Collector at AIIMS Guwahati, Candidate should have done Masters in Psychology/Social work/Sociology/Rural development or related areas Or BSc. Nursing with 2 Years Experience (community based)

How to apply: Candidates fulfilling the criteria may send their application (in prescribed format) along with copies of their Curriculum Vitae, certificate of age, qualification, experience on or before 31st
July 2024 by email to psychiatry@aiimsguwahati.ac.in

9. APSSB Recruitment 2024 - Lower Division Clerk (LDC) Vacancy

Post Name: Lower Division Clerk (LDC)

Posts: 71 [APST: 53 & UR: 18]

Department wise vacancy:

  • Environment Forest & Climate Change: 65

  • Directorate of Public Libraries: 01

  • Tax, Excise & Narcotics: 05

Location: Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh

Salary: Level-4 (Rs.25500-81100/-)

Last Date: 07-08-2024

Age: 45 years Max.

Application Fees: APST candidates: Rs.150/-

General candidates: Rs.200/-

Persons with Disabilities (PwD) are exempt from paying the fees.

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) at Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB), the candidate should have Class XII pass certificate from a recognised Board/Institution. He/She must be an Ex-servicemen having served as Combatant, preferably clerk for at least 10 years.

10. DHS Meghalaya Recruitment 2024 - Dialysis Technician Vacancy

Post Name: Dialysis Technician

Posts: 03

Salary: Rs. 20,000/- per month

Walk-in-Date: 28/07/2024

Age limit: 18 to 32 years

Application Fees: N/A

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Dialysis Technician at Candidate should have done Diploma/B.Sc. in Dialysis Technology.

How to apply: Applicants must register themselves in the Online Recruitment Portal if previously not registered. Those already registered may log in directly using their registered email ID and password.