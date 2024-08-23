Job Alert - 23/08/2024

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2024 - Electrical Technician (Contractual) Vacancy

Post Name: Electrical Technician (Contractual)

Posts: 01

Location: Duliajan, Assam

Salary: Rs. 16,640/- per month

Walk-in-Date: 13th September 2024

Age Limit : Minimum: 18 years

Maximum: Gen: 30, OBC-NCL: 33, SC/ST: 35

Required Qualification: (i) Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board. (ii) Trade certificate in Electrical trade from Government Recognized Institute. (iii) Must possess valid Electrical Permit for Part (i) & (ii) as issued by Electrical Licensing Board, Government of Assam. Minimum 01 (One) year post qualification relevant work experience in Govt. / Semi Govt./ PSU / Public Limited Organizations