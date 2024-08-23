Job Alert - 23/08/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: Manager (Senior Grade)
Posts: 01
Salary: As per norms
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Last Date: 25-08-2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Required Qualification: Candidates should have done BE / BTech Textile Technology / Fashion Technology & equivalent.
Post Name: Senior Executive (Department of Business Development)
Posts: 01
Salary: As per norms
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Last Date: 25-08-2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Required Qualification: Candidates should have done Graduate (full time).
Post Name: Senior Executive (Department of Skill Development)
Posts: 01
Salary: As per norms
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Last Date: 25-08-2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Required Qualification: Candidates should have done MBA in HR / Marketing.
Post Name: Executive
Posts: 01
Salary: As per norms
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Last Date: 25-08-2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Required Qualification: Candidates should have done Graduate (full time).
Post Name: Project Research Scientist— I (Medical)
Posts: 01
Location: Shillong, Meghalaya
Salary: Rs. 67,000/- + HRA as admissible.
Interview Date: 05/09/2024
Age: 35 years
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Project Research Scientist— I (Medical) at NEIGRIHMS, Candidate should have completed MBBS/ BDS.
Post Name: Project Technical Support
Posts: 01
Location: Shillong, Meghalaya
Salary: Rs. 28,000/- + HRA as admissible.
Interview Date: 05/09/2024
Age: 35 years
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Project Technical Support at NEIGRIHMS, Candidate should have completed Graduate in Biochemistry/ Biotechnology/ Bioinformatics/ Life Science/ Allied health science/ Clinical Research/ Physiology/ Nursing/ Medical Lab technology.
Post Name: Electrical Technician (Contractual)
Posts: 01
Location: Duliajan, Assam
Salary: Rs. 16,640/- per month
Walk-in-Date: 13th September 2024
Age Limit : Minimum: 18 years
Maximum: Gen: 30, OBC-NCL: 33, SC/ST: 35
Required Qualification: (i) Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board. (ii) Trade certificate in Electrical trade from Government Recognized Institute. (iii) Must possess valid Electrical Permit for Part (i) & (ii) as issued by Electrical Licensing Board, Government of Assam. Minimum 01 (One) year post qualification relevant work experience in Govt. / Semi Govt./ PSU / Public Limited Organizations
Post Name: State Project Manager, PM-KISAN & Agri Stack
Posts: 01
Location: Assam
Last Date: August 27, 2024
Age: Not more than 45 years as of August 1, 2024
Required Qualification: B.Sc (Agriculture) with MBA (Finance/ Marketing/ Agri-business) or PGDBM (Finance/ Marketing/ Agri-business).
Post Name: Program Officer & Operations Manager, PM- Fasal Bima Yojana
Posts: 01
Location: Assam
Last Date: August 27, 2024
Age: Not more than 45 years as of August 1, 2024
Required Qualification: MBA in Finance/ Marketing
Post Name: Sericulture Demonstrator
Posts: 01
Location: East Garo Hills- Meghalaya
Salary: As Per Norms
Last Date: 31/08/2024
Age: 18-32 years
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Sericulture Demonstrator at District Selection Committee, East Garo Hills District, the candidate should be SSLC Passed. 3 years Sericulture Training Diploma Course at Ummulong, Jowai.