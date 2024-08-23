Job Alert - 23/08/2024

NEHHDC Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Manager (Senior Grade) Vacancy

Post Name: Manager (Senior Grade)

Posts: 01

Salary: As per norms

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Last Date: 25-08-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Required Qualification: Candidates should have done BE / BTech Textile Technology / Fashion Technology & equivalent.

NEHHDC Recruitment 2024 - Senior Executive (Department of Business Development) Vacancy

Post Name: Senior Executive (Department of Business Development)

Posts: 01

Salary: As per norms

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Last Date: 25-08-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Required Qualification: Candidates should have done  Graduate (full time).

NEHHDC Recruitment 2024 - Senior Executive (Department of Skill Development) Vacancy

Post Name: Senior Executive (Department of Skill Development)

Posts: 01

Salary: As per norms

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Last Date: 25-08-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Required Qualification: Candidates should have done MBA in HR / Marketing.

NEHHDC Recruitment 2024- Executive Vacancy

Post Name: Executive

Posts: 01

Salary: As per norms

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Last Date: 25-08-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Required Qualification: Candidates should have done  Graduate (full time).

NEIGRIHMS Recruitment 2024 - Project Research Scientist— I (Medical) Vacancy

Post Name: Project Research Scientist— I (Medical) 

Posts: 01

Location: Shillong, Meghalaya

Salary: Rs. 67,000/- + HRA as admissible.

Interview Date: 05/09/2024

Age: 35 years

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Project Research Scientist— I (Medical) at NEIGRIHMS, Candidate should have completed MBBS/ BDS.

NEIGRIHMS Recruitment 2024 - Project Technical Support Vacancy

Post Name: Project Technical Support

Posts: 01

Location: Shillong, Meghalaya

Salary: Rs. 28,000/- + HRA as admissible.

Interview Date: 05/09/2024

Age: 35 years

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Project Technical Support at NEIGRIHMS, Candidate should have completed Graduate in Biochemistry/ Biotechnology/ Bioinformatics/ Life Science/ Allied health science/ Clinical Research/ Physiology/ Nursing/ Medical Lab technology.

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2024 - Electrical Technician (Contractual) Vacancy

Post Name: Electrical Technician (Contractual)

Posts: 01

Location: Duliajan, Assam

Salary: Rs. 16,640/- per month

Walk-in-Date: 13th September 2024

Age Limit : Minimum: 18 years
Maximum: Gen: 30, OBC-NCL: 33, SC/ST: 35

Required Qualification: (i) Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board. (ii) Trade certificate in Electrical trade from Government Recognized Institute. (iii) Must possess valid Electrical Permit for Part (i) & (ii) as issued by Electrical Licensing Board, Government of Assam. Minimum 01 (One) year post qualification relevant work experience in Govt. / Semi Govt./ PSU / Public Limited Organizations

DoA Recruitment 2024 - State Project Manager, PM-KISAN & Agri Stack Vacancy

Post Name: State Project Manager, PM-KISAN & Agri Stack

Posts: 01

Location: Assam

Last Date: August 27, 2024

Age: Not more than 45 years as of August 1, 2024

Required Qualification: B.Sc (Agriculture) with MBA (Finance/ Marketing/ Agri-business) or PGDBM (Finance/ Marketing/ Agri-business).

DoA Recruitment 2024 - Program Officer & Operations Manager, PM- Fasal Bima Yojana Vacancy

Post Name: Program Officer & Operations Manager, PM- Fasal Bima Yojana

Posts: 01

Location: Assam

Last Date: August 27, 2024

Age: Not more than 45 years as of August 1, 2024

Required Qualification: MBA in Finance/ Marketing

DSC East Garo Hills Recruitment 2024 - Sericulture Demonstrator Vacancy

Post Name: Sericulture Demonstrator

Posts: 01

Location: East Garo Hills- Meghalaya

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 31/08/2024

Age: 18-32 years

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Sericulture Demonstrator at District Selection Committee, East Garo Hills District, the candidate should be SSLC Passed. 3 years Sericulture Training Diploma Course at Ummulong, Jowai.