Job Alert - 23/09/2024

D Kumar Group Recruitment 2024 - Marketing Executive Vacancy

Post Name: Marketing Executive

Posts: 02

Location: Guwahati, Assam. (Should be open to travel). The Marketing Executive have to look after two divisions of Assam - Lower Division and Central Division .

Salary: Up to 30,000/- CTC

Age Limit: 25 to 35 years

Last Date: 30/09/2024

Application fee if any: N/A