Job Alert - 23/09/2024

AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Nurse Vacancy

Post Name: Nurse

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 30/09/2024

Age: As Per Limit

Application Fees: N/A

AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Counsellor Vacancy

Post Name: Counsellor

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 30/09/2024

Age: As Per Limit

Application Fees: N/A

AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Senior Resident/ Specialist Medical Officer Vacancy

Post Name: Senior Resident/ Specialist Medical Officer

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 30/09/2024

Age: As Per Limit

Application Fees: N/A

D Kumar Group Recruitment 2024 - Marketing Executive Vacancy

Post Name: Marketing Executive

Posts: 02

Location: Guwahati, Assam. (Should be open to travel). The Marketing Executive have to look after two divisions of Assam - Lower Division and Central Division .

Salary: Up to 30,000/- CTC

Age Limit: 25 to 35 years

Last Date: 30/09/2024

Application fee if any: N/A

Assam Down Town University Recruitment 2024 - HR Executive Vacancy

Post Name: HR Executive

Posts: 04

Age: Candidate should be between 25-50 years.

Location: Guwahati– Assam

Last Date: 30/09/2024

Assam Down Town University Recruitment 2024 - Librarian Vacancy

Post Name: Librarian

Posts: 03

Age: Candidate should be between 25-50 years.

Location: Guwahati– Assam

Last Date: 30/09/2024

Assam Down Town University Recruitment 2024 - Career Counselor Vacancy

Post Name: Career Counselor

Posts: 05

Age: Candidate should be between 25-50 years.

Location: Guwahati– Assam

Last Date: 30/09/2024

Assam Down Town University Recruitment 2024 - Digital Marketing Executive Vacancy

Post Name: Digital Marketing Executive

Posts: 04

Age: Candidate should be between 25-50 years.

Location: Guwahati– Assam

Last Date: 30/09/2024

Assam Down Town University Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Manager / Marketing Officer Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Manager / Marketing Officer

Posts: 06

Age: Candidate should be between 25-50 years.

Location: Guwahati– Assam

Last Date: 30/09/2024

Assam Down Town University Recruitment 2024 - Cook (Male & Female) Vacancy

Post Name: Cook (Male & Female)

Posts: 05

Age: Candidate should be between 25-50 years.

Location: Guwahati– Assam

Last Date: 30/09/2024

