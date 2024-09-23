Job Alert - 23/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: Nurse
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: As Per Norms
Last Date: 30/09/2024
Age: As Per Limit
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Counsellor
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: As Per Norms
Last Date: 30/09/2024
Age: As Per Limit
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Senior Resident/ Specialist Medical Officer
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: As Per Norms
Last Date: 30/09/2024
Age: As Per Limit
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Marketing Executive
Posts: 02
Location: Guwahati, Assam. (Should be open to travel). The Marketing Executive have to look after two divisions of Assam - Lower Division and Central Division .
Salary: Up to 30,000/- CTC
Age Limit: 25 to 35 years
Last Date: 30/09/2024
Application fee if any: N/A
Post Name: HR Executive
Posts: 04
Age: Candidate should be between 25-50 years.
Location: Guwahati– Assam
Last Date: 30/09/2024
Post Name: Librarian
Posts: 03
Age: Candidate should be between 25-50 years.
Location: Guwahati– Assam
Last Date: 30/09/2024
Post Name: Career Counselor
Posts: 05
Age: Candidate should be between 25-50 years.
Location: Guwahati– Assam
Last Date: 30/09/2024
Post Name: Digital Marketing Executive
Posts: 04
Age: Candidate should be between 25-50 years.
Location: Guwahati– Assam
Last Date: 30/09/2024
Post Name: Assistant Manager / Marketing Officer
Posts: 06
Age: Candidate should be between 25-50 years.
Location: Guwahati– Assam
Last Date: 30/09/2024
Post Name: Cook (Male & Female)
Posts: 05
Age: Candidate should be between 25-50 years.
Location: Guwahati– Assam
Last Date: 30/09/2024