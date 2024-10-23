Job Alert - 23/10/2024

SSA Meghalaya Recruitment 2024 - Finance & Account Officer Vacancy

Post Name: Finance & Account Officer

Posts: 01

Location: Meghalaya

Salary: Rs.45,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 25th October, 2024

Age Limit: 70 years

Application Fees: N/A

SSA Meghalaya Recruitment 2024 - Junior Accountant Vacancy

Post Name: Junior Accountant

Posts: 02

Location: Meghalaya

Salary: Rs.28,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 25th October, 2024

Age Limit: 32 years

Application Fees: N/A

SoFED Tripura Recruitment 2024 - Accountant Vacancy

Post Name: Accountant

Posts: 01

Location: Across Tripura

Salary: Rs.30000/-Per Month

Last Date: 08.11.2024

Age: 65 years.

Agency: Chief Executive Officer & Member Secretary. Tripura Parks & Gardens Society under Urban Forestry Division.

SoFED Tripura Recruitment 2024 - Accountant Vacancy

Post Name: Accountant

Posts: 01

Location: Across Tripura

Salary: Rs.21,500/-Per Month

Last Date: 08.11.2024

Age: 40 years.

Agency: Mission Director, Tripura Urban Livelihoods Mission.

Assam Cancer Care Foundation Recruitment 2024 - Team Member Finance Vacancy

Post Name: Team Member Finance

Posts: 01

Job Location: State Cancer Institute Guwahati.

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 10/11/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Assam Cancer Care Foundation Recruitment 2024 - Site Engineer Vacancy

Post Name: Site Engineer

Posts: 02

Job Location: Goalpara & Nalbari.

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 10/11/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Learnet Skills Limited Recruitment 2024 - Digital Fluency and Logical Reasoning Vacancy

Post Name: Digital Fluency and Logical Reasoning

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: Rs. 300/- per hour

Last Date: 25th October 2024

Age Limit: Up to 50 years

Application fee: No

Learnet Skills Limited Recruitment 2024 - Trainer for Business Communication Vacancy

Post Name: Trainer for Business Communication, Customer Engagement and Sales Mastery, Interview Readiness, Domain Awareness)

Posts: 02

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: Rs. 300/- per hour

Last Date: 25th October 2024

Age Limit: Up to 50 years

Application fee: No

NEGDCL Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Manager (Finance & Accounts) Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Manager (Finance & Accounts)

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati-Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: Not Mentioned

IBTRD Biswanath Recruitment 2024 - Financial Literary Counsellor Vacancy

Post Name: Financial Literary Counsellor

Posts: Not Mentioned

Location: Biswanath, Assam

Salary: Rs. 18000/- per month Allowances

Last Date: 30/10/2024

Age: As Per Limit

Application Fees: N/A

