Job Alert - 23/10/2024

Learnet Skills Limited Recruitment 2024 - Trainer for Business Communication Vacancy

Post Name: Trainer for Business Communication, Customer Engagement and Sales Mastery, Interview Readiness, Domain Awareness)

Posts: 02

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: Rs. 300/- per hour

Last Date: 25th October 2024

Age Limit: Up to 50 years

Application fee: No