Job Alert - 23/11/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
MPSC Recruitment 2024 - Lower Division Assistant Vacancy
Post Name: Lower Division Assistant in the various Heads of Department
Posts: 60
Location: Meghalaya
Salary: Level-6 of Revised Pay Structure
Last Date: 20th December 2024
Application Fee: Rs. 350/- for Lower Division Assistant posts & Rs. 320/- for Assistant Inspector of Excise posts
Half the rate for SC / ST candidates who are permanent residents of the State of Meghalaya
MPSC Recruitment 2024 - Asssitant Commissioner of Excise Vacancy
Post Name: Asssitant Commissioner of Excise under the Commissioner of Excise
Posts: 19
Location: Meghalaya
Salary: Level-5 of Revised Pay Structure
Last Date: 20th December 2024
Application Fee: Rs. 350/- for Lower Division Assistant posts & Rs. 320/- for Assistant Inspector of Excise posts
Half the rate for SC / ST candidates who are permanent residents of the State of Meghalaya
Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024 - Grounds Man Vacancy
Post Name: Grounds Man
Posts: 01
Location: Dibrugarh – Assam
Salary: Consolidated fixed pay of Rs. 19,200/- (Rupees Nineteen Thousand Two Hundred) only per month
Last Date: 5th December 2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Registration Fee: Rs. 300/-
Sivasagar Judiciary Recruitment 2024 - Chowkidar Vacancy
Post Name: Chowkidar
Posts: 01
Location: Sivasagar, Assam
Salary: Rs. 12000 – 52000 + G.P. Rs. 3900
Last Date: December 2, 2024
Age: The candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 40 years of age as on the date of publication of the advertisement. Age relaxation will be as per Govt. norms for reserved categories.
Application Fees: N/A
ASTEC Recruitment 2024 - Project Assistant Vacancy
Post Name: Project Assistant
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Walk-in-Date: 9th December 2024
Age Limit : 21 years or above but less than 38 years of age as on the date of interview.
Salary: Fixed remuneration per month is Rs. 26,780.00 + CPF extra.