Job Alert - 23/11/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk

MPSC Recruitment 2024 - Lower Division Assistant Vacancy

Post Name: Lower Division Assistant in the various Heads of Department

Posts: 60

Location: Meghalaya

Salary: Level-6 of Revised Pay Structure

Last Date: 20th December 2024

Application Fee: Rs. 350/- for Lower Division Assistant posts & Rs. 320/- for Assistant Inspector of Excise posts

Half the rate for SC / ST candidates who are permanent residents of the State of Meghalaya

MPSC Recruitment 2024 - Asssitant Commissioner of Excise Vacancy

Post Name: Asssitant Commissioner of Excise under the Commissioner of Excise

Posts: 19

Location: Meghalaya

Salary: Level-5 of Revised Pay Structure

Last Date: 20th December 2024

Application Fee: Rs. 350/- for Lower Division Assistant posts & Rs. 320/- for Assistant Inspector of Excise posts

Half the rate for SC / ST candidates who are permanent residents of the State of Meghalaya

Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024 - Grounds Man Vacancy

Post Name: Grounds Man

Posts: 01

Location: Dibrugarh – Assam

Salary: Consolidated fixed pay of Rs. 19,200/- (Rupees Nineteen Thousand Two Hundred) only per month

Last Date: 5th December 2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Registration Fee: Rs. 300/-

Sivasagar Judiciary Recruitment 2024 - Chowkidar Vacancy

Post Name: Chowkidar

Posts: 01

Location: Sivasagar, Assam

Salary: Rs. 12000 – 52000 + G.P. Rs. 3900

Last Date: December 2, 2024

Age: The candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 40 years of age as on the date of publication of the advertisement. Age relaxation will be as per Govt. norms for reserved categories.

Application Fees: N/A

ASTEC Recruitment 2024 - Project Assistant Vacancy

Post Name: Project Assistant

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Walk-in-Date: 9th December 2024

Age Limit : 21 years or above but less than 38 years of age as on the date of interview.

Salary: Fixed remuneration per month is Rs. 26,780.00 + CPF extra.

