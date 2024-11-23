Job Alert - 23/11/2024

Sivasagar Judiciary Recruitment 2024 - Chowkidar Vacancy

Post Name: Chowkidar

Posts: 01

Location: Sivasagar, Assam

Salary: Rs. 12000 – 52000 + G.P. Rs. 3900

Last Date: December 2, 2024

Age: The candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 40 years of age as on the date of publication of the advertisement. Age relaxation will be as per Govt. norms for reserved categories.

Application Fees: N/A