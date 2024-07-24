Job Alert - 24/07/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk

1. NCSM Recruitment 2024 - Trainee (Education) Vacancy

Post Name: Trainee (Education)

Posts: 02

Salary: Rs. 30,000/- Per Month

Walk-in-Date: 25-July-2024

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Application Fee: No Application Fee

Required Qualification: As per NCSM official notification, candidate should have completed Degree, B.Sc from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address National Science Centre, Guwahati, Jawahar Nagar, Khanapara, Assam on 25-Jul-2024.

2. NIT Mizoram Recruitment 2024 - Junior Research Fellow Vacancy

Post Name: Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

Posts: 01

Location: Mizoram

Salary: Rs. 37,000/- HRA

Last Date: 5th August, 2024

Required Qualification: B.E./B. Tech (Civil Engineering) with 70% marks or 7.5 CGPA of marks with a valid GATE Score. Or, M.E/M. Tech degree in Structural /Environmental/Transportation Engineering with 60% marks or 6.5 CGPA (GATE/NET not required)

How to apply: Candidates may send copies of the application form, resume, and relevant certificates/documents Candidates must send the applications to ricky.ce@nitmz.ac.in latest by 5:00 PM on 5th August 2024.

3. APS Missamari Recruitment 2024 - PGT, TGT & Other Vacancy

Post Name: PGT (Chem, Maths, IP, Psy/ Counsellor and PET), TGT (Social Science, Hindi and English), Primary Teacher (PRT), Counsellor/HWT, Head Clerk, Para-medics, Pre- Primary Teacher (PPRT), Asst Pre- Primary Teacher (PPRT), IT Clerk (LDC), Ayah / Group-D

Posts: Various

Job Location: Missamari, Dist: Sonitpur (Assam)

Pay Scale / Salary: As per AWES rules/ existing rules of APS Missamari

Last Date: 03 Aug 2024

Application Fee: Rs. 250/-

Required Qualification: As per rules and regulations of Army Public Schools.

How to apply: Candidates may send duly filled in Application forms along with attested copy of the required documents and DD for Rs 250/- at Army Public School Missamari, PO: Missamari, Dist: Sonitpur (Assam), PIN: 784506.

4. Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Professor

Posts: 09

Location: Dibrugarh – Assam

Salary: Rs. 57,700 - 1,82,400/-

Last Date: 13th August 2024

Age: Not mentioned

Application Fees: Rs. 2,000/- (Rupees Two Thousand only)

Required Qualification: As per UGC norms.

How to apply: Candidates may send their applications (along with 08 photocopies of the same) in the prescribed form of the University along with self-attested copies of relevant documents and a Bank Draft of Rs. 2,000/- (Rupees Two Thousand only) in favour of the Registrar, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh, Assam payable at Punjab National Bank, Dibrugarh University Branch (Code: 994000).

5. Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024 - Associate Professor Vacancy

Post Name: Associate Professor

Posts: 07

Location: Dibrugarh – Assam

Salary: Rs. 1,31,400 - 2,17,100/-

Last Date: 13th August 2024

Age: Not mentioned

Application Fees: Rs. 2,000/- (Rupees Two Thousand only)

Required Qualification: As per UGC norms.

How to apply: Candidates may send their applications (along with 08 photocopies of the same) in the prescribed form of the University along with self-attested copies of relevant documents and a Bank Draft of Rs.2,000/- (Rupees Two Thousand only) in favour of the Registrar, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh, Assam payable at Punjab National Bank, Dibrugarh University Branch (Code: 994000).

6. Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024 - Professor Vacancy

Post Name: Professor

Posts: 10

Location: Dibrugarh – Assam

Salary: Rs. 1,44,200 - 2,18,200/-

Last Date: 13th August 2024

Application Fees: Rs. 2,000/- (Rupees Two Thousand only)

Required Qualification: As per UGC norms.

How to apply: Candidates may send their applications (along with 08 photocopies of the same) in the prescribed form of the University along with self-attested copies of relevant documents and a Bank Draft of Rs.2,000/- (Rupees Two Thousand only) in favour of the Registrar, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh, Assam payable at Punjab National Bank, Dibrugarh University Branch (Code: 994000).

7. Oil India Limited Recruitment 2024 - Domain Experts Vacancy

Post Name: Domain Experts

Posts: 02

Location: Duliajan – Assam

Salary: Rs. 8000 - 10,000/- Per Day

Last Date: 21-Aug-2024

Age Limit: As per the Oil India Limited recruitment notification, the candidate’s maximum age should be 63 years, as on 21-Aug-2024.

Required Qualification: As per Oil India official notification, candidate should have completed Graduation in Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical/Petroleum Engineering from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, drilling_de2024@oilindia.in on or before 21-Aug-2024 along with all required documents.

8. NERAMAC Recruitment 2024 - Deputy General Manager Vacancy

Post Name: Data Entry Operator

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: Rs.15,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 01/08/2024

Age Limit: 28 years

Required Qualification: Graduate in any discipline from a recognized Institute/University. Must have Computer knowledge – MS Office and data program. All qualifications must be from UGC recognized University/ UGC recognized deemed University or AICTE approved autonomous institutions/ equivalent degree under recognized by the Govt. of India (where ever applicable).

How to apply: Candidates may  appear for the interview along with their full Bio-data, necessary educational and experience certificates in original also.

9. Nagaland University Recruitment 2024 - Guest Faculty Vacancy

Post Name: Guest Faculty in the Department of Horticulture

Posts: 1

Location: Nagaland

Salary: Rs. 25,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 26-07-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Required Qualification: Candidates must have completed M.Sc from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply: Candidates may appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address School Conference Hall, Nagaland University, Medziphema 797106 on 26-July-2024

10. Meghalaya Health Service Recruitment 2024 - T.S.S.U Asst Vacancy

Post Name: T.S.S.U Asst

Posts: 14

Salary: Rs. 20,000/- per month

Walk-in-Date: 28/07/2024

Age limit: 18 to 32 years

Application Fees: N/A

Required Qualification:  Diploma/ B.Sc in Hospital Sterilization Technology/ CSSD/ Equivalent Diploma Course.

How to apply: Applicants must register themselves in the Online Recruitment Portal if previously not registered. Those already registered may log in directly using their registered email ID and password.