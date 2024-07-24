Job Alert - 24/07/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: Trainee (Education)
Posts: 02
Salary: Rs. 30,000/- Per Month
Walk-in-Date: 25-July-2024
Location: Guwahati – Assam
Application Fee: No Application Fee
Required Qualification: As per NCSM official notification, candidate should have completed Degree, B.Sc from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address National Science Centre, Guwahati, Jawahar Nagar, Khanapara, Assam on 25-Jul-2024.
Post Name: Junior Research Fellow (JRF)
Posts: 01
Location: Mizoram
Salary: Rs. 37,000/- HRA
Last Date: 5th August, 2024
Required Qualification: B.E./B. Tech (Civil Engineering) with 70% marks or 7.5 CGPA of marks with a valid GATE Score. Or, M.E/M. Tech degree in Structural /Environmental/Transportation Engineering with 60% marks or 6.5 CGPA (GATE/NET not required)
How to apply: Candidates may send copies of the application form, resume, and relevant certificates/documents Candidates must send the applications to ricky.ce@nitmz.ac.in latest by 5:00 PM on 5th August 2024.
Post Name: PGT (Chem, Maths, IP, Psy/ Counsellor and PET), TGT (Social Science, Hindi and English), Primary Teacher (PRT), Counsellor/HWT, Head Clerk, Para-medics, Pre- Primary Teacher (PPRT), Asst Pre- Primary Teacher (PPRT), IT Clerk (LDC), Ayah / Group-D
Posts: Various
Job Location: Missamari, Dist: Sonitpur (Assam)
Pay Scale / Salary: As per AWES rules/ existing rules of APS Missamari
Last Date: 03 Aug 2024
Application Fee: Rs. 250/-
Required Qualification: As per rules and regulations of Army Public Schools.
How to apply: Candidates may send duly filled in Application forms along with attested copy of the required documents and DD for Rs 250/- at Army Public School Missamari, PO: Missamari, Dist: Sonitpur (Assam), PIN: 784506.
Post Name: Assistant Professor
Posts: 09
Location: Dibrugarh – Assam
Salary: Rs. 57,700 - 1,82,400/-
Last Date: 13th August 2024
Age: Not mentioned
Application Fees: Rs. 2,000/- (Rupees Two Thousand only)
Required Qualification: As per UGC norms.
How to apply: Candidates may send their applications (along with 08 photocopies of the same) in the prescribed form of the University along with self-attested copies of relevant documents and a Bank Draft of Rs. 2,000/- (Rupees Two Thousand only) in favour of the Registrar, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh, Assam payable at Punjab National Bank, Dibrugarh University Branch (Code: 994000).
Post Name: Associate Professor
Posts: 07
Location: Dibrugarh – Assam
Salary: Rs. 1,31,400 - 2,17,100/-
Last Date: 13th August 2024
Age: Not mentioned
Application Fees: Rs. 2,000/- (Rupees Two Thousand only)
Required Qualification: As per UGC norms.
How to apply: Candidates may send their applications (along with 08 photocopies of the same) in the prescribed form of the University along with self-attested copies of relevant documents and a Bank Draft of Rs.2,000/- (Rupees Two Thousand only) in favour of the Registrar, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh, Assam payable at Punjab National Bank, Dibrugarh University Branch (Code: 994000).
Post Name: Professor
Posts: 10
Location: Dibrugarh – Assam
Salary: Rs. 1,44,200 - 2,18,200/-
Last Date: 13th August 2024
Application Fees: Rs. 2,000/- (Rupees Two Thousand only)
Required Qualification: As per UGC norms.
How to apply: Candidates may send their applications (along with 08 photocopies of the same) in the prescribed form of the University along with self-attested copies of relevant documents and a Bank Draft of Rs.2,000/- (Rupees Two Thousand only) in favour of the Registrar, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh, Assam payable at Punjab National Bank, Dibrugarh University Branch (Code: 994000).
Post Name: Domain Experts
Posts: 02
Location: Duliajan – Assam
Salary: Rs. 8000 - 10,000/- Per Day
Last Date: 21-Aug-2024
Age Limit: As per the Oil India Limited recruitment notification, the candidate’s maximum age should be 63 years, as on 21-Aug-2024.
Required Qualification: As per Oil India official notification, candidate should have completed Graduation in Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical/Petroleum Engineering from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
How to apply: Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, drilling_de2024@oilindia.in on or before 21-Aug-2024 along with all required documents.
Post Name: Data Entry Operator
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: Rs.15,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 01/08/2024
Age Limit: 28 years
Required Qualification: Graduate in any discipline from a recognized Institute/University. Must have Computer knowledge – MS Office and data program. All qualifications must be from UGC recognized University/ UGC recognized deemed University or AICTE approved autonomous institutions/ equivalent degree under recognized by the Govt. of India (where ever applicable).
How to apply: Candidates may appear for the interview along with their full Bio-data, necessary educational and experience certificates in original also.
Post Name: Guest Faculty in the Department of Horticulture
Posts: 1
Location: Nagaland
Salary: Rs. 25,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 26-07-2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Required Qualification: Candidates must have completed M.Sc from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
How to apply: Candidates may appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address School Conference Hall, Nagaland University, Medziphema 797106 on 26-July-2024
Post Name: T.S.S.U Asst
Posts: 14
Salary: Rs. 20,000/- per month
Walk-in-Date: 28/07/2024
Age limit: 18 to 32 years
Application Fees: N/A
Required Qualification: Diploma/ B.Sc in Hospital Sterilization Technology/ CSSD/ Equivalent Diploma Course.
How to apply: Applicants must register themselves in the Online Recruitment Portal if previously not registered. Those already registered may log in directly using their registered email ID and password.