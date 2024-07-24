Job Alert - 24/07/2024

1. NCSM Recruitment 2024 - Trainee (Education) Vacancy



Post Name: Trainee (Education)

Posts: 02

Salary: Rs. 30,000/- Per Month

Walk-in-Date: 25-July-2024

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Application Fee: No Application Fee

Required Qualification: As per NCSM official notification, candidate should have completed Degree, B.Sc from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address National Science Centre, Guwahati, Jawahar Nagar, Khanapara, Assam on 25-Jul-2024.