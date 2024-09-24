Job Alert - 24/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: Project Technical Support-I
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati
Salary: Rs. 18000/- + HRA as admissible
Last Date: 25-09-2024
Age: 28 Years.
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Project Technical Support-II
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati
Salary: Rs. 20000/- + HRA as admissible
Last Date: 25-09-2024
Age: 30 Years.
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Project Technical Support-III
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati
Salary: Rs. 28000/- + HRA as admissible
Last Date: 25-09-2024
Age: 35 Years.
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Faculty (PGT)
Posts: 2 posts (Physics and Economics)
Location: Jorhat, Assam
Salary: Negotiable
Last Date: 30/09/2024
Age Limit: 30 Years
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Soft Skill Trainer
Posts: 06
Age: Not Mentioned
Location: Guwahati– Assam
Last Date: 30/09/2024
Post Name: Logical Reasoning & Quantitative Aptitude Trainer
Posts: 05
Age: Not Mentioned
Location: Guwahati– Assam
Last Date: 30/09/2024
Post Name: Assistant Professor
Posts: 12
Healthcare Management: 04 Posts
Optometry: 04 Posts
Psychology- Clinical: 03 Posts
Age: Not Mentioned
Location: Guwahati– Assam
Last Date: 30/09/2024
Post Name: Hostel Warden (Male & Female)
Posts: 06
Age: 30-50 years
Location: Guwahati– Assam
Last Date: 30/09/2024