Job Alert - 24/09/2024

College of Veterinary Science Recruitment 2024 - Project Technical Support-I Vacancy

Post Name: Project Technical Support-I

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati

Salary: Rs. 18000/- + HRA as admissible

Last Date: 25-09-2024

Age: 28 Years.

Application Fees: N/A

College of Veterinary Science Recruitment 2024- Project Technical Support-II Vacancy

Post Name: Project Technical Support-II

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati

Salary: Rs. 20000/- + HRA as admissible

Last Date: 25-09-2024

Age: 30 Years.

Application Fees: N/A

College of Veterinary Science Recruitment 2024- Project Technical Support-III Vacancy

Post Name: Project Technical Support-III

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati

Salary: Rs. 28000/- + HRA as admissible

Last Date: 25-09-2024

Age: 35 Years.

Application Fees: N/A

NKEM Sr. Secondary School Jorhat Recruitment 2024 - Faculty Vacancy

Post Name: Faculty (PGT)

Posts:  2 posts (Physics and Economics)

Location: Jorhat, Assam

Salary: Negotiable

Last Date: 30/09/2024

Age Limit: 30 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Assam Down Town University Recruitment 2024 - Soft Skill Trainer Vacancy

Post Name: Soft Skill Trainer

Posts: 06

Age: Not Mentioned

Location: Guwahati– Assam

Last Date: 30/09/2024

Assam Down Town University Recruitment 2024 - Logical Reasoning & Quantitative Aptitude Trainer Vacancy

Post Name: Logical Reasoning & Quantitative Aptitude Trainer

Posts: 05

Age: Not Mentioned

Location: Guwahati– Assam

Last Date: 30/09/2024

Assam Down Town University Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Professor

Posts: 12

  • Healthcare Management: 04 Posts

  • Optometry: 04  Posts

  • Psychology- Clinical: 03 Posts

Age: Not Mentioned

Location: Guwahati– Assam

Last Date: 30/09/2024

Assam Down Town University Recruitment 2024 - Hostel Warden(Male & Female) Vacancy

Post Name: Hostel Warden (Male & Female)

Posts: 06

Age: 30-50 years

Location: Guwahati– Assam

Last Date: 30/09/2024

