Job Alert - 24/10/2024

Post Name: PGT & TGT
Posts: 04
# PGT (Sociology): 1
# PGT (Economics): 1
# TGT (Science): 1
# TGT (Computer Science): 1
Location: Biswanath Chariali-Assam
Salary: As per the EIS Pay structure
Last Date: 30/10/2024
Age: 23 years
Post Name: Field Investigator
Posts: 02
Location: Dibrugarh – Assam
Salary: Rs. 20000/- per month (As per ICSSR guidelines)
Last Date: 28/10/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Registration Fee: N/A
Post Name: Research Assistant
Posts: 01
Location: Dibrugarh – Assam
Salary: Rs. 37000/- per month (As per ICSSR guidelines)
Last Date: 28/10/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Registration Fee: N/A
Post Name: Component Lead for Flood Shelter under (AIRBMP)
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: INR 1,50,000/- to INR 2,00,000/- per month (inclusive of local taxes).
Last Date: 14/11/2024
Age: As Per Limit
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Jr. Administrative Assistant
Posts: 01
Job Location: Assam
Salary: Fixed Rs.20,000/- per month with 3% of annual increment in case of continuance
Last Date: 31st October 2024
Age Limit: The maximum upper age limit of the applicant shall not exceed 40 years as on 1st January 2024.
Application Fee: Rs.200/- (Two Hundred)
Post Name: MIS Programmer
Posts: 01
Job Location: Assam
Salary: Fixed Rs.30,000/- per month with 3% of annual increment in case of continuance .
Last Date: 31st October 2024
Age Limit: The maximum upper age limit of the applicant shall not exceed 40 years as on 1st January 2024.
Application Fee: Rs.200/- (Two Hundred)
Post Name: Accountant
Posts: 01
Job Location: Assam
Salary: Fixed Rs.25,000/- per month with 3% of annual increment in case of continuance.
Last Date: 31st October 2024
Age Limit: The maximum upper age limit of the applicant shall not exceed 40 years as on 1st January 2024.
Application Fee: Rs.200/- (Two Hundred)
Post Name: Multitasking Assistant
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: Rs.20196/- Per Month
Last Date: 04-Nov-2024
Age Limit: As per the Assam Agricultural University Recruitment Notification, the candidate should have a minimum age of 18 years and a maximum of 40 years , as on 01-Jan-2024.
Application Fee: SC/ST Candidates: Rs.25/-
All Other Candidates: Rs.50/-
Mode of Payment: Bank Draft
Post Name: Assistant Professor in English
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Last Date: November 7, 2024
Age Limit : The upper age limit of the candidate altogether should not be more than 38 years as on 01.01.2024 and relaxation of age will be given as per the Govt. norms.
Application Fee: Rs. 1500/-
Post Name: Project Assistant
Posts: 01
Location: Shillong/Tura in Meghalaya
Salary: Rs. 40,000 – 45,000/- per month
Last Date: 10.11.2024
Age: 40 years
Application Fees: N/A