Job Alert - 24/10/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk

East Indian School Biswanath Chariali Recruitment 2024 - PGT & TGT Vacancy

Post Name: PGT & TGT

Posts: 04

# PGT (Sociology): 1

# PGT (Economics): 1

# TGT (Science): 1

# TGT (Computer Science): 1

Location: Biswanath Chariali-Assam

Salary: As per the EIS Pay structure

Last Date: 30/10/2024

Age: 23 years

For more info visit

Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024 - Field Investigator Vacancy

Post Name: Field Investigator

Posts: 02

Location: Dibrugarh – Assam

Salary: Rs. 20000/- per month (As per ICSSR guidelines)

Last Date: 28/10/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Registration Fee: N/A

For more info visit

Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024 - Research Assistant Vacancy

Post Name: Research Assistant

Posts: 01

Location: Dibrugarh – Assam

Salary: Rs. 37000/- per month (As per ICSSR guidelines)

Last Date: 28/10/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Registration Fee: N/A

For more info visit

ASDMA Recruitment 2024 - Component Lead for Flood Shelter under (AIRBMP) Vacancy

Post Name: Component Lead for Flood Shelter under (AIRBMP)

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: INR 1,50,000/- to INR 2,00,000/- per month (inclusive of local taxes).

Last Date: 14/11/2024

Age: As Per Limit

Application Fees: N/A

For more info visit

Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan Recruitment 2024 - Jr. Administrative Assistant Vacancy

Post Name: Jr. Administrative Assistant

Posts: 01

Job Location: Assam

Salary: Fixed Rs.20,000/- per month with 3% of annual increment in case of continuance

Last Date: 31st October 2024

Age Limit: The maximum upper age limit of the applicant shall not exceed 40 years as on 1st January 2024.

Application Fee: Rs.200/- (Two Hundred)

For more info visit

Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan Recruitment 2024 - MIS Programmer Vacancy

Post Name: MIS Programmer

Posts: 01

Job Location: Assam

Salary: Fixed Rs.30,000/- per month with 3% of annual increment in case of continuance .

Last Date: 31st October 2024

Age Limit: The maximum upper age limit of the applicant shall not exceed 40 years as on 1st January 2024.

Application Fee: Rs.200/- (Two Hundred)

For more info visit

Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan Recruitment 2024 - Accountant Vacancy

Post Name: Accountant

Posts: 01

Job Location: Assam

Salary: Fixed Rs.25,000/- per month with 3% of annual increment in case of continuance.

Last Date: 31st October 2024

Age Limit: The maximum upper age limit of the applicant shall not exceed 40 years as on 1st January 2024.

Application Fee: Rs.200/- (Two Hundred)

For more info visit

Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2024 - Multitasking Assistant Vacancy

Post Name: Multitasking Assistant

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: Rs.20196/- Per Month

Last Date: 04-Nov-2024

Age Limit: As per the Assam Agricultural University Recruitment Notification, the candidate should have a minimum age of 18 years and a maximum of 40 years , as on 01-Jan-2024.

Application Fee: SC/ST Candidates: Rs.25/-

All Other Candidates: Rs.50/-

Mode of Payment: Bank Draft

For more info visit

Damdama College Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Professor in English

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Last Date: November 7, 2024

Age Limit : The upper age limit of the candidate altogether should not be more than 38 years as on 01.01.2024 and relaxation of age will be given as per the Govt. norms.

Application Fee: Rs. 1500/-

For more info visit

IFMR Recruitment 2024 - Project Assistant Vacancy

Post Name: Project Assistant

Posts: 01

Location: Shillong/Tura in Meghalaya

Salary: Rs. 40,000 – 45,000/- per month

Last Date: 10.11.2024

Age: 40 years

Application Fees: N/A

For more info visit
For more jobs visit