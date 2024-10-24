Job Alert - 24/10/2024

Damdama College Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Professor in English

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Last Date: November 7, 2024

Age Limit : The upper age limit of the candidate altogether should not be more than 38 years as on 01.01.2024 and relaxation of age will be given as per the Govt. norms.

Application Fee: Rs. 1500/-