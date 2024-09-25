Job Alert - 25/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk

HFWD Tripura Recruitment 2024 - Dental Technician Vacancy

Post Name: Dental Technician

Posts: 07 [UR: 04, ST: 02 & SC: 01]

Location: Agartala-Tripura

Salary: Level-9, Rs.20475/-.

Last Date: 06-10-2024

Age: 18-40 years. 

Application Fees: N/A

For more info visit

MPSC Recruitment 2024 - Counsellor Vacancy

Post Name: Counsellor

Posts: 05

Location: Meghalaya

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 18th October 2024

Age Limit: 18 to 32

Application Fee: Rs. 350/-

  • PWD Candidates: Nill

  • Mode of Payment: Online

For more info visit

MPSC Recruitment 2024 - Scientific Officer Vacancy

Post Name: Scientific Officer

Posts: 01

Location: Meghalaya

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 18th October 2024

Age Limit: 18 to 32

Application Fee: Rs. 460/-

  • PWD Candidates: Nill

  • Mode of Payment: Online

For more info visit

MPSC Recruitment 2024 - Junior Informatics Officer Vacancy

Post Name: Junior Informatics Officer

Posts: 01

Location: Meghalaya

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 18th October 2024

Age Limit: 18 to 32

Application Fee: Rs. 460/-

  • PWD Candidates: Nill

  • Mode of Payment: Online

For more info visit

Assam Down Town University Recruitment 2024 - Lab Instructor – Chemistry Vacancy

Post Name: Lab Instructor – Chemistry

Posts: 04

Age: Not Mentioned

Location: Guwahati– Assam

Last Date: 30/09/2024

For more info visit

Assam Down Town University Recruitment 2024 - Clinical Instructor – Dialysis Vacancy

Post Name: Clinical Instructor – Dialysis

Posts: 06

Age: Not Mentioned

Location: Guwahati– Assam

Last Date: 30/09/2024

For more info visit

Assam Down Town University Recruitment 2024 - CRM Officer/Executive Vacancy

Post Name: CRM Officer/Executive

Posts: 06

Age: Not Mentioned

Location: Guwahati– Assam

Last Date: 30/09/2024

For more info visit

ONGC Recruitment 2024- General Duty Medical Officer Vacancy

Post Name: General Duty Medical Officer

Posts: 01

Location: Agartala- Tripura

Salary: Rs. 1,05,000/- Per month

Last Date: 29.09.2024

Age: 65 Years.

Application Fees: N/A

For more info visit

PBGPL Guwahati Recruitment 2024- Senior Manager (Project Head) Vacancy

Post Name: Senior Manager (Project Head)

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati- Assam

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 14-10-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

For more info visit

PBGPL Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Deputy Manager (Technical Head) Vacancy

Post Name: Deputy Manager (Technical Head)

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati- Assam

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 14-10-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

For more info visit
For more jobs visit