Job Alert - 25/10/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk

Dibru College Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Professor

Posts: 04 Posts

Name of the Subjects and Vacancies:

Physics: 01 Post (OBC/ MOBC), (Roster Point 13)

English: 01 Post (UR), (Roster Point 18)

Botany: 01 Post (UR), (Roster Point 19)

Chemistry: 01 Post (ST-H) (Roster Point. 30)

Location: Dibrugarh – Assam

Salary: As per the State Government Scale.

Last Date: 15 days from the date of publication of the advertisement[DoP in News Paper: 24/10/2024]

Age: Age limit relaxation as per Govt. rules.

Application Fee: Rs. 1500/-(Rupee One Thousand Five Hundred only)

For more info visit

Dibru College Recruitment 2024 - Grade-IV Vacancy

Post Name: Grade-IV

Posts: 02 Posts

Lab-Bearer: 01 Post (URPWD) (Roster Point. 01)

Lab-Bearer: 01 Post (STP) (Roster Point. 05)

Location: Dibrugarh – Assam

Salary: As per the State Government Scale.

Last Date: 15 days from the date of publication of the advertisement[DoP in News Paper: 24/10/2024]

Age: Age limit relaxation as per Govt. rules.

Application Fee: Rs. 300/-

For more info visit

Lumding College Recruitment 2024 - Grade IV Vacancy

Post Name: Grade IV

No of Posts: 05

Vacancy Details:

Library Bearer: 01 Post (R.P-01) UR-PWD

Grade-IV: 02 Posts (R.P-02) OBC/MOBC & (RP-12) UR

Laboratory Bearer: 02 Posts (RP-03 & 04) UR

Job Location: Hojai, Assam

Last Date: 15 days from the date of publication of the advertisement[DoP in News Paper: 23/10/2024].

Age Limit: As of 01.01.2024 with relaxations as per Assam Govt. existing guidelines.

Application Fee: Rs. 700/- (Rupees Seven Hundred) only

For more info visit

Rangia College Recruitment 2024 - Principal Vacancy

Post Name: Principal

No. of Posts: 01

Age Limit : Upper age limit of the candidate is 55 years on 01.01.2024.

Job Location: Rangia, Assam

Last Date: November 8, 2024

Application Fee: Rs. 5000/- (Rupees five thousand) only

For more info visit

Morigaon College Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Professor in Department of Mathematics

Posts: 01

Location: Morigaon, Assam

Last Date: November 7, 2024

Age: 38 years as on 1st January 2024 with relaxation as per govt. existing guidelines

Application Fee: Rs. 1500.00 (Fifteen hundred) only

For more info visit

Yantra India Limited Recruitment 2024 - Apprentice Vacancy

Post Name: Apprentice

Posts: 3883

Location: All India

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 21-Nov-2024

Age Limit: As per the Yantra India Limited Recruitment Notification, the candidate should have a minimum age of 14 years and a maximum of 18 years , as on 21-11-2024.

Application Fee: General, OBC, EWS Candidates: Rs. 200/-

SC, ST, PWD, Female Candidates: Rs. 100/-

Mode of Payment: Online

For more info visit

Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2024 - Professor of Practice Vacancy

Post Name: Professor of Practice

Posts: 01

Location: Jorhat - Assam

Salary: Rs.3000/- per day.

Last Date: 6th November 2024

Age: 18-40 years

Application Fees: General & OBC candidates- Rs.1000/-

SC/ST candidates- Rs.500/-

For more info visit

Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2024 - Multi-Tasking Staff (MTA) Vacancy

Post Name: Multi-Tasking Staff (MTA)

Posts: 01

Location: Jorhat - Assam

Salary: Rs.20196/-Per Month

Last Date: 6th November 2024

Age: 18-40 years

Application Fees: General & OBC candidates- Rs.1000/-

SC/ST candidates- Rs.500/-

For more info visit

Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Registrar/Administrative Officer Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Registrar/Administrative Officer

Posts: 02

Location: Jorhat - Assam

Salary: Rs.30,000- 1,10,000/-Per Month

Last Date: 6th November 2024

Age: 40 years

Application Fees: General & OBC candidates- Rs.1000/-

SC/ST candidates- Rs.500/-

For more info visit

IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Junior Research Fellow (GATE) Vacancy

Post Name: Junior Research Fellow (GATE)

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati - Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Walk-in-Date: 31/10/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fee: No Application Fee.

For more info visit
For more jobs visit