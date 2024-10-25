Job Alert - 25/10/2024

Dibru College Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Professor

Posts: 04 Posts

Name of the Subjects and Vacancies:

Physics: 01 Post (OBC/ MOBC), (Roster Point 13)

English: 01 Post (UR), (Roster Point 18)

Botany: 01 Post (UR), (Roster Point 19)

Chemistry: 01 Post (ST-H) (Roster Point. 30)

Location: Dibrugarh – Assam

Salary: As per the State Government Scale.

Last Date: 15 days from the date of publication of the advertisement[DoP in News Paper: 24/10/2024]

Age: Age limit relaxation as per Govt. rules.

Application Fee: Rs. 1500/-(Rupee One Thousand Five Hundred only)