Job Alert - 25/10/2024

Post Name: Assistant Professor
Posts: 04 Posts
Name of the Subjects and Vacancies:
Physics: 01 Post (OBC/ MOBC), (Roster Point 13)
English: 01 Post (UR), (Roster Point 18)
Botany: 01 Post (UR), (Roster Point 19)
Chemistry: 01 Post (ST-H) (Roster Point. 30)
Location: Dibrugarh – Assam
Salary: As per the State Government Scale.
Last Date: 15 days from the date of publication of the advertisement[DoP in News Paper: 24/10/2024]
Age: Age limit relaxation as per Govt. rules.
Application Fee: Rs. 1500/-(Rupee One Thousand Five Hundred only)
Post Name: Grade-IV
Posts: 02 Posts
Lab-Bearer: 01 Post (URPWD) (Roster Point. 01)
Lab-Bearer: 01 Post (STP) (Roster Point. 05)
Location: Dibrugarh – Assam
Salary: As per the State Government Scale.
Last Date: 15 days from the date of publication of the advertisement[DoP in News Paper: 24/10/2024]
Age: Age limit relaxation as per Govt. rules.
Application Fee: Rs. 300/-
Post Name: Grade IV
No of Posts: 05
Vacancy Details:
Library Bearer: 01 Post (R.P-01) UR-PWD
Grade-IV: 02 Posts (R.P-02) OBC/MOBC & (RP-12) UR
Laboratory Bearer: 02 Posts (RP-03 & 04) UR
Job Location: Hojai, Assam
Last Date: 15 days from the date of publication of the advertisement[DoP in News Paper: 23/10/2024].
Age Limit: As of 01.01.2024 with relaxations as per Assam Govt. existing guidelines.
Application Fee: Rs. 700/- (Rupees Seven Hundred) only
Post Name: Principal
No. of Posts: 01
Age Limit : Upper age limit of the candidate is 55 years on 01.01.2024.
Job Location: Rangia, Assam
Last Date: November 8, 2024
Application Fee: Rs. 5000/- (Rupees five thousand) only
Post Name: Assistant Professor in Department of Mathematics
Posts: 01
Location: Morigaon, Assam
Last Date: November 7, 2024
Age: 38 years as on 1st January 2024 with relaxation as per govt. existing guidelines
Application Fee: Rs. 1500.00 (Fifteen hundred) only
Post Name: Apprentice
Posts: 3883
Location: All India
Salary: As Per Norms
Last Date: 21-Nov-2024
Age Limit: As per the Yantra India Limited Recruitment Notification, the candidate should have a minimum age of 14 years and a maximum of 18 years , as on 21-11-2024.
Application Fee: General, OBC, EWS Candidates: Rs. 200/-
SC, ST, PWD, Female Candidates: Rs. 100/-
Mode of Payment: Online
Post Name: Professor of Practice
Posts: 01
Location: Jorhat - Assam
Salary: Rs.3000/- per day.
Last Date: 6th November 2024
Age: 18-40 years
Application Fees: General & OBC candidates- Rs.1000/-
SC/ST candidates- Rs.500/-
Post Name: Multi-Tasking Staff (MTA)
Posts: 01
Location: Jorhat - Assam
Salary: Rs.20196/-Per Month
Last Date: 6th November 2024
Age: 18-40 years
Application Fees: General & OBC candidates- Rs.1000/-
SC/ST candidates- Rs.500/-
Post Name: Assistant Registrar/Administrative Officer
Posts: 02
Location: Jorhat - Assam
Salary: Rs.30,000- 1,10,000/-Per Month
Last Date: 6th November 2024
Age: 40 years
Application Fees: General & OBC candidates- Rs.1000/-
SC/ST candidates- Rs.500/-
Post Name: Junior Research Fellow (GATE)
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati - Assam
Salary: Not Mentioned
Walk-in-Date: 31/10/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fee: No Application Fee.