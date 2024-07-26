Job Alert - 26/07/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name- Inspector
Posts- 08
Location- Itanagar – Arunachal Pradesh
Salary- Rs. 35,400 – 1,12,400/- Per Month
Last Date- 23-08-2024
Age- 35 years Max.
Application Fees - All Other Candidates: Rs. 200/-
APST Candidate: Rs. 150/-
PWD Candidates: Nil
Mode of Payment: Online
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Inspector at APPSC, candidate should have completed Degree, B.Sc from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at Arunachal Pradesh PSC official website appsc.gov.in, Starting from 25-07-2024 to 23-Aug-2024
Post Name: Multitasking Staff (Unskilled)
Posts: 06
Location: Jorhat-Assam
Salary: Rs.365.86/- Per Day
Last Date: 29-07-2024
Age: 18-40 years
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Multitasking Staff (Unskilled) at Assam Agricultural University (AAU), the candidate should have completed 10th from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address Conference Room, O/o Dean, Faculty of Agriculture, AAU, Jorhat, Assam on 29-July-2024
Post Name: Sales Manager
Posts: 01 ( For 4-wheeler small commercial vehicle)
Job Location: Green Valley Autoworks, Jayanagar, Tripura Road
Salary: As per industry norms
Last Date: 30/07/2024
Required Qualification: Graduate.
Experience: Minimum 5 years of experience in commercial vehicle segment.
How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates may send their CV's to gvgchr@gmail.com . For any doubts you can call @ 7577996699 .
Post Name: Sales executive
Posts: 10 ( For 3-wheeler and 4-wheeler small commercial vehicle)
Job Location: Green Valley Autoworks, Jayanagar, Tripura Road
Salary: As per industry norms
Last Date: 30/07/2024
Required Qualification: 10+
Experience: Experience in automobile commercial preferred.
How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates may send their CV's to gvgchr@gmail.com . For any doubts you can call @ 7577996699 .
Post Name: Part Time Medical Consultant
Posts: 02
Location: Guwahati - Assam
Salary: Rs. 1210/- per hour for Part-Time Medical Consultant - Psychiatry. Rs. 1650/- per hour for Part-Time Medical Consultant - Pathology.
Walk-in-Date: 9th August 2024
Required Qualification: MBBS degree with Post-Graduation Degree or Diploma in Psychiatry and Pathology respectively. MBBS degree and Post-Graduation degree or Diploma should have got recognition from the Medical Council of India/National Medical Commission. Candidates should have working knowledge in using computer systems for information processing and retrieval.
How to apply: Candidates should bring all original documents for verification along with a set of photocopy of all relevant documents and two (02) passport size colour photographs while appearing for Walk-in Interaction.
Post Name: JRF (Junior Research Fellow)
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: i) Rs. 37000/- 16% HRA for candidates with CSIR UGC NET including lectureship or GATE
ii) Rs. 25000/- 16% HRA for others who do not fall under criteria (i) mentioned above or as per DST, Govt of India rules.
Last Date: 31st July 2024
Required Qualification: Highly motivated candidates having Master's degree in Botany / Microbiology/ Life Science / Biotechnology or in any other relevant subject related to Life Sciences with 55% marks can apply. However candidates with NET (National Eligibility Test) qualification will be preferred.
How to apply: Candidates may send their applications on plain paper along with bio-data and also copies of certificates in support of age, qualification and experience to "Dr. Niraj Agarwala, Deptt. of Botany, Gauhati University, Gopinath Bordoloi Nagar, PIN-781014, Assam, India"
Post Name: Research Associate
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati - Assam
Salary: Rs. 48,250/- per month
Walk-in-Date: 7th August 2024
Required Qualification: Candidate must have passed Ph.D. Degree (Candidate that submitted Ph.D. Synopsis or PhD Thesis in the relevant area will also be considered)
How to apply: Eligible and interested candidates to apply for the post of Research Associate at Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati in the project “Exploring Hybrid Circuit QED Systems for Quantum Technology”, please attend the walk-in interview on 07 August 2024 in the Physics Conference Room at 11 AM. , Academic Complex, IIT Guwahati. Please bring a plain paper application/ CV with your educational qualification, experience, contact details, and photocopies of relevant documents.
Post Name: Staff Nurse [Male]
Posts: 01
Location: Meghalaya
Salary: Rs. 14K- 17K per month depending on experience
Last Date: 27th July 2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Required Qualification: GNM/B.Sc Nursing.
How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates may submit their application Bio-Data/ resume via email to
Post Name: Data Entry Operator (DEO)
Posts: 01
Place of posting: Nongpoh Civil Hospital, Nongpoh, Ri Bhoi District
Salary: Rs. 10,000/- per month
Age Limit: Below 40 years
Last Date: 08th of August 2024
Required Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree with knowledge of computer MS Office.
How to apply: Eligible and interested candidates can submit the hard copies to the Office of the Medical Superintendent cum Member Secretary RKS, Nongpoh Civil Hospital Ri Bhoi District, Administrative Block on or before the 08th of August 2024 05:00 PM.
Post Name: Project Coordinator
Posts: 01
Location: Garo Hills District, Meghalaya
Salary: Rs. 15 – 18K per month
Last Date: 27th July 2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Required Qualification: Bachelor or Master of Social Work. Should be willing to travel frequently and relocate to Shillong.
How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates may submit their application Bio-Data/ resume via email to