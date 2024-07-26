Job Alert - 26/07/2024

Arunachal Pradesh PSC Recruitment 2024 - Inspector Vacancy



Post Name- Inspector

Posts- 08

Location- Itanagar – Arunachal Pradesh

Salary- Rs. 35,400 – 1,12,400/- Per Month

Last Date- 23-08-2024

Age- 35 years Max.

Application Fees - All Other Candidates: Rs. 200/-

APST Candidate: Rs. 150/-

PWD Candidates: Nil

Mode of Payment: Online

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Inspector at APPSC, candidate should have completed Degree, B.Sc from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at Arunachal Pradesh PSC official website appsc.gov.in, Starting from 25-07-2024 to 23-Aug-2024