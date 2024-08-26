Job Alert - 26/08/2024

Tezpur University Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Professor in Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering

Posts: 03

Location: Tezpur- Assam

Last Date: September 6, 2024

Required Qualification: B.E. / B. Tech. / B.S. and M.E. / M. Tech. / M.S. or Integrated M. Tech. in relevant branch with first class or equivalent also in any one of the degrees.