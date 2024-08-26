Job Alert - 26/08/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: Research Assistant
No. of Posts: 02
Salary: Rs. 16000/- per month
Job Location: Silchar, Assam
Walk-in-Date: 18th September 2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Required Qualification: PhD/MPhil/Postgraduate in Linguistics/Sociology/Anthropology with minimum 55% marks)
Post Name: Field Investigator
No. of Posts: 01
Salary: Rs. 15000/- per month
Job Location: Silchar, Assam
Walk-in-Date: 18th September 2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Required Qualification: Postgraduate in Linguistics/Sociology/Anthropology with minimum 55% marks altogether
Post Name: Professor
Posts: 03
Age Limit: Below 60 Years for regular employment & up to 62 Years in case of contract engagement.
Salary: 144200-218200 of Academic Level 14
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Last Date: 09.09.2024
Required Qualification: As per UGC or AICTE norms.
Post Name: Project Fellow
Posts: 01
Fellowship: Rs. 20,000/- plus HRA @8% per month
Location: Assam & West Bengal
Age Limit : Maximum 30 years
Last Date: 6th September 2024
Required Qualification: M.Sc. in Chemistry/ other discipline of Chemical Science/ Agricultural Chemicals
Post Name: Project Assistant
Posts: 01
Fellowship: Rs. 15,000/- plus HRA @8% per month
Location: Assam & West Bengal
Age Limit : Maximum 28 years
Last Date: 6th September 2024
Required Qualification: B.Sc. in Chemistry/ other discipline of Chemical Science
Post Name: Chief Executive Officer
Posts: 01
Location: AAU Campus, Jorhat, Assam
Last Date: September 7, 2024
Age Limit : Upper Age limit is 50 Years
Required Qualification: M.Tech/MBA/PGDM/equivalent Master Degree in Agriculture/Agri Business/ Finance/ Marketing/ Agri Marketing/ Economics/Agri Economics/ International Business from UGC recognised institute/universities.
Post Name: Assistant Professor in Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering
Posts: 03
Location: Tezpur- Assam
Last Date: September 6, 2024
Required Qualification: B.E. / B. Tech. / B.S. and M.E. / M. Tech. / M.S. or Integrated M. Tech. in relevant branch with first class or equivalent also in any one of the degrees.
Post Name: Counsellor
Posts: 01
Location: Aizawl- Mizoram
Pay Level: Level 10
Last Date: 20.09.2024
Age Limit: 21 – 35 years
Required Qualification: 2nd Class Master Degree (Edn.) / M.Ed with Diploma in Educational & Vocational Guidance
Post Name: Lecturer (VSE)
Posts: 01
Location: Aizawl- Mizoram
Pay Level: Level 10
Last Date: 20.09.2024
Age Limit: 21 – 35 years
Required Qualification: 2nd class Master’s Degree in the subject with at least 2nd Class BT/B.Ed with less than 3 years of experience
Post Name: Vocational Guidance Officer
Posts: 01
Location: Aizawl- Mizoram
Pay Level: Level 10
Last Date: 20.09.2024
Age Limit: 21 – 35 years
Required Qualification: 2nd class Master’s Degree in the subject with at least 2nd Class BT/B.Ed with less than 3 years of experience