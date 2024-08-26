Job Alert - 26/08/2024

Assam University Recruitment 2024 - Research Assistant Vacancy

Post Name: Research Assistant

No. of Posts: 02

Salary: Rs. 16000/- per month

Job Location: Silchar, Assam

Walk-in-Date: 18th September 2024 

Age: Not Mentioned

Required Qualification: PhD/MPhil/Postgraduate in Linguistics/Sociology/Anthropology with minimum 55% marks)

Assam University Recruitment 2024 - Field Investigator Vacancy

Post Name: Field Investigator

No. of Posts: 01

Salary: Rs. 15000/- per month

Job Location: Silchar, Assam

Walk-in-Date: 18th September 2024 

Age: Not Mentioned

Required Qualification: Postgraduate in Linguistics/Sociology/Anthropology with minimum 55% marks altogether

Assam Skill University Project Recruitment 2024 - Professor Vacancy

Post Name: Professor

Posts: 03

Age Limit: Below 60 Years for regular employment & up to 62 Years in case of contract engagement.

Salary: 144200-218200 of Academic Level 14

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Last Date:  09.09.2024

Required Qualification: As per UGC or AICTE norms.

Tocklai Tea Research Institute Recruitment 2024 - Project Fellow Vacancy

Post Name: Project Fellow

Posts: 01

Fellowship: Rs. 20,000/- plus HRA @8% per month

Location: Assam & West Bengal

Age Limit : Maximum 30 years

Last Date: 6th September 2024

Required Qualification: M.Sc. in Chemistry/ other discipline of Chemical Science/ Agricultural Chemicals

Tocklai Tea Research Institute Recruitment 2024 - Project Assistant Vacancy

Post Name: Project Assistant

Posts: 01

Fellowship: Rs. 15,000/- plus HRA @8% per month

Location: Assam & West Bengal

Age Limit : Maximum 28 years

Last Date: 6th September 2024

Required Qualification: B.Sc. in Chemistry/ other discipline of Chemical Science

NEATEHUB Recruitment 2024 - Chief Executive Officer Vacancy

Post Name: Chief Executive Officer

Posts: 01

Location: AAU Campus, Jorhat, Assam

Last Date: September 7, 2024

Age Limit : Upper Age limit is 50 Years

Required Qualification: M.Tech/MBA/PGDM/equivalent Master Degree in Agriculture/Agri Business/ Finance/ Marketing/ Agri Marketing/ Economics/Agri Economics/ International Business from UGC recognised institute/universities.

Tezpur University Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Professor in Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering

Posts: 03

Location: Tezpur- Assam

Last Date: September 6, 2024

Required Qualification: B.E. / B. Tech. / B.S. and M.E. / M. Tech. / M.S. or Integrated M. Tech. in relevant branch with first class or equivalent also in any one of the degrees.

Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2024 - Counsellor Vacancy

Post Name: Counsellor

Posts: 01

Location: Aizawl- Mizoram

Pay Level: Level 10

Last Date: 20.09.2024

Age Limit: 21 – 35 years

Required Qualification: 2nd Class Master Degree (Edn.) / M.Ed with Diploma in Educational & Vocational Guidance

Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2024 - Lecturer (VSE) Vacancy

Post Name: Lecturer (VSE)

Posts: 01

Location: Aizawl- Mizoram

Pay Level: Level 10

Last Date: 20.09.2024

Age Limit: 21 – 35 years

Required Qualification: 2nd class Master’s Degree in the subject with at least 2nd Class BT/B.Ed with less than 3 years of experience

Mizoram PSC Recruitment 2024 - Vocational Guidance Officer Vacancy

Post Name: Vocational Guidance Officer

Posts: 01

Location: Aizawl- Mizoram

Pay Level: Level 10

Last Date: 20.09.2024

Age Limit: 21 – 35 years

Required Qualification: 2nd class Master’s Degree in the subject with at least 2nd Class BT/B.Ed with less than 3 years of experience