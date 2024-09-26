Job Alert - 26/09/2024

MANIDCO Recruitment 2024 - Jr. S.O. (Electrical) Vacancy

Post Name: Jr. S.O. (Electrical)

Posts: 01

Location: Manipur

Salary: Salary shall be as per RRs of the Company

Last Date: 15.10.2024

Age limit: 18-38 years

Application Fee: Application form can be obtained from the office of the MANIDCO at Takyel Industrial Estate, Takyelpat, Post Box No. 46, Imphal West, Manipur-795001 by paying an application fee of Rs.500/- only for General and OBC candidates and Rs.300/- only for ST & SC candidates in cash.