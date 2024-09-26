Job Alert - 26/09/2024

MANIDCO Recruitment 2024 - Jr. S.O. (Electrical) Vacancy

Post Name: Jr. S.O. (Electrical)

Posts: 01

Location: Manipur

Salary: Salary shall be as per RRs of the Company

Last Date: 15.10.2024

Age limit: 18-38 years

Application Fee: Application form can be obtained from the office of the MANIDCO at Takyel Industrial Estate, Takyelpat, Post Box No. 46, Imphal West, Manipur-795001 by paying an application fee of Rs.500/- only for General and OBC candidates and Rs.300/- only for ST & SC candidates in cash.

Assam Down Town University Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Professor

Posts: 04

Age: Not Mentioned

Location: Guwahati– Assam

Last Date: 30/09/2024

Assam Down Town University Recruitment 2024 - Clinical Instructor Vacancy

Post Name: Clinical Instructor

Posts: 05

Age: Not Mentioned

Location: Guwahati– Assam

Last Date: 30/09/2024

Gauhati University Recruitment 2024 - Teaching Associate Vacancy

Post Name: Teaching Associate in Department of Communication & Journalism

No. of posts: 03

Salary: Rs. 27000/- per month

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Last Date: 01/10/2024

IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Biodesign Fellow Vacancy

Post Name: Biodesign Fellow

Posts: 02

Salary: Rs.60250/- Per Month

Location: Guwahati - Assam

Last Date: 01 October 2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fee: No Application Fee.

DC Office Karbi Anglong Recruitment 2024 - District Administrative Head Assistant Vacancy

Post Name: District Administrative Head Assistant

Posts: 01

Location: Karbi Anglong, Assam

Salary: Pay Band-3, Rs.22000/- to Rs.97000/- + Grade Pay Rs.10300/- per month plus other allowances as admissible under the Rules framed from time to time.

Last Date: 15/10/2024

JB College Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Professor in Geography

Posts: 01

Salary : Rs. 20000/- per month

Location: Jorhat, Assam

Walk-in-Date: 30th September 2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Assam Medical College & Hospital Recruitment 2024 -Lab Technician Vacancy

Post Name:  Lab Technician

Posts: 01

Location: Dibrugarh, Assam

Salary: Rs. 20000/- per month + HRA

Date of Interview: 29-09-2024

Age Limit : 30 Years

Application Fees: N/A

