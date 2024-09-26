Job Alert - 26/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: Jr. S.O. (Electrical)
Posts: 01
Location: Manipur
Salary: Salary shall be as per RRs of the Company
Last Date: 15.10.2024
Age limit: 18-38 years
Application Fee: Application form can be obtained from the office of the MANIDCO at Takyel Industrial Estate, Takyelpat, Post Box No. 46, Imphal West, Manipur-795001 by paying an application fee of Rs.500/- only for General and OBC candidates and Rs.300/- only for ST & SC candidates in cash.
Post Name: Assistant Professor
Posts: 04
Age: Not Mentioned
Location: Guwahati– Assam
Last Date: 30/09/2024
Post Name: Clinical Instructor
Posts: 05
Age: Not Mentioned
Location: Guwahati– Assam
Last Date: 30/09/2024
Post Name: Teaching Associate in Department of Communication & Journalism
No. of posts: 03
Salary: Rs. 27000/- per month
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Last Date: 01/10/2024
Post Name: Biodesign Fellow
Posts: 02
Salary: Rs.60250/- Per Month
Location: Guwahati - Assam
Last Date: 01 October 2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fee: No Application Fee.
Post Name: District Administrative Head Assistant
Posts: 01
Location: Karbi Anglong, Assam
Salary: Pay Band-3, Rs.22000/- to Rs.97000/- + Grade Pay Rs.10300/- per month plus other allowances as admissible under the Rules framed from time to time.
Last Date: 15/10/2024
Post Name: Assistant Professor in Geography
Posts: 01
Salary : Rs. 20000/- per month
Location: Jorhat, Assam
Walk-in-Date: 30th September 2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Post Name: Lab Technician
Posts: 01
Location: Dibrugarh, Assam
Salary: Rs. 20000/- per month + HRA
Date of Interview: 29-09-2024
Age Limit : 30 Years
Application Fees: N/A