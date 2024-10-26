Job Alert - 26/10/2024

Bilasipara College Recruitment 2024 - Grade-IV Vacancy

Post Name: Grade-IV

Posts: 01 Post [ST(H), R.P. 14]

Location: Dhubri, Assam

Last Date: 15 days from the date of publication of the advertisement[DoP in News Paper: 25/10/2024]

Salary: As per the State Government Scale.

Age: 40 years

Application Fee: Rs. 300/- only