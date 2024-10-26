Job Alert - 26/10/2024

Nagaland University Recruitment 2024 - Project Associate-I Vacancy

Post Name: Project Associate-I

Posts: 1

Location: Zünheboto-Nagaland

Salary: Rs. 25,000-31,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 03-11-2024

Age: 35 years

Application Fees: N/A

MBDA Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Manager / Programme Associate- Information Technology (IT) Vacancy

Post Name- Assistant Manager / Programme Associate- Information Technology (IT)

Posts- 02

Location- Shillong

Salary- Not Mentioned

Last Date- 06-11-2024

Age- Not Mentioned

Application Fees- N/A

NEIGRIHMS Recruitment 2024 - Research Nurse Vacancy

Post Name: Research Nurse

Posts: 2

Location: Shillong, Meghalaya

Last Date: 4th November 2024

Salary: Rs. 16,500/- per month

Age: 30 years

Application Fees: N/A

NEIGRIHMS Recruitment 2024 - Clinical Trial Coordinator Vacancy

Post Name: Clinical Trial Coordinator

Posts: 1

Location: Shillong, Meghalaya

Last Date: 4th November 2024

Salary: Rs. 33,000/- per month

Age: 28 years

Application Fees: N/A

Sikkim Manipal University Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy

Name of Post: Assistant Professor- BBA / MBA, Commerce, English

No. of Vacancy: Not Mentioned

Salary: As per norms

Job Location: Gangtok, Sikkim

Last date: November 7, 2024

Application Fees: N/A

IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Project Engineer Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Project Engineer

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati - Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Walk-in-Date: 27/11/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fee: No Application Fee.

IIE Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Senior Executive-Project Vacancy

Post Name- Senior Executive-Project

Posts- 01

Location- Guwahati, Assam

Salary- Rs. 29000/- to Rs. 40000/- per month

Last Date- 03-11-2024

Age- Not Mentioned

Application Fees- N/A

Bilasipara College Recruitment 2024 - Grade-IV Vacancy

Post Name: Grade-IV

Posts: 01 Post [ST(H), R.P. 14]

Location: Dhubri, Assam

Last Date: 15 days from the date of publication of the advertisement[DoP in News Paper: 25/10/2024]

Salary: As per the State Government Scale.

Age: 40 years

Application Fee: Rs. 300/- only

Bilasipara College Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Professor

Posts: 02 Posts

Name of the Subjects and Vacancies:

Botany: No. of Post(s) – 01 [OBC/MOBC, R.P. 21]

Chemistry: No. of Post(s) – 01 [OBC/MOBC, R.P. 17]

Location: Dhubri, Assam

Last Date: 15 days from the date of publication of the advertisement[DoP in News Paper: 25/10/2024]

Salary: As per the State Government Scale.

Age: 38 years

Application Fee: Rs. 1500.00 (Fifteen hundred) only

NIRDPR NERC Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Engineer Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Engineer

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month

Last Date: November 2, 2024

Application Fee: An application fee of Rs.300/- plus applicable taxes should be paid by General/OBC/EWS candidates

through Pay Fee (SB Collect). No application fee for SC/ST/PWD candidates.

