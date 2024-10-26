Job Alert - 26/10/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: Project Associate-I
Posts: 1
Location: Zünheboto-Nagaland
Salary: Rs. 25,000-31,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 03-11-2024
Age: 35 years
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name- Assistant Manager / Programme Associate- Information Technology (IT)
Posts- 02
Location- Shillong
Salary- Not Mentioned
Last Date- 06-11-2024
Age- Not Mentioned
Application Fees- N/A
Post Name: Research Nurse
Posts: 2
Location: Shillong, Meghalaya
Last Date: 4th November 2024
Salary: Rs. 16,500/- per month
Age: 30 years
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Clinical Trial Coordinator
Posts: 1
Location: Shillong, Meghalaya
Last Date: 4th November 2024
Salary: Rs. 33,000/- per month
Age: 28 years
Application Fees: N/A
Name of Post: Assistant Professor- BBA / MBA, Commerce, English
No. of Vacancy: Not Mentioned
Salary: As per norms
Job Location: Gangtok, Sikkim
Last date: November 7, 2024
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Assistant Project Engineer
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati - Assam
Salary: Not Mentioned
Walk-in-Date: 27/11/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fee: No Application Fee.
Post Name- Senior Executive-Project
Posts- 01
Location- Guwahati, Assam
Salary- Rs. 29000/- to Rs. 40000/- per month
Last Date- 03-11-2024
Age- Not Mentioned
Application Fees- N/A
Post Name: Grade-IV
Posts: 01 Post [ST(H), R.P. 14]
Location: Dhubri, Assam
Last Date: 15 days from the date of publication of the advertisement[DoP in News Paper: 25/10/2024]
Salary: As per the State Government Scale.
Age: 40 years
Application Fee: Rs. 300/- only
Post Name: Assistant Professor
Posts: 02 Posts
Name of the Subjects and Vacancies:
Botany: No. of Post(s) – 01 [OBC/MOBC, R.P. 21]
Chemistry: No. of Post(s) – 01 [OBC/MOBC, R.P. 17]
Location: Dhubri, Assam
Last Date: 15 days from the date of publication of the advertisement[DoP in News Paper: 25/10/2024]
Salary: As per the State Government Scale.
Age: 38 years
Application Fee: Rs. 1500.00 (Fifteen hundred) only
Post Name: Assistant Engineer
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month
Last Date: November 2, 2024
Application Fee: An application fee of Rs.300/- plus applicable taxes should be paid by General/OBC/EWS candidates
through Pay Fee (SB Collect). No application fee for SC/ST/PWD candidates.