Job Alert - 27/07/2024

Jal Jeevan Mission Recruitment 2024 - Software Developer Vacancy

Post Name: Software Developer

Posts: 01

Location: Assam

Salary: The remuneration will be in the scale of Rs. 50,000 - Rs. 70,000 per month (Inclusive of all incentives & perks) based on the last salary drawn.

Walk-in-Date: 31st July 2024

Age : Not more than 40 years as on 1st January 2024

Required Qualification: B.E./ B. Tech in IT/ Computer Science, BSc IT, MCA, M. Sc (IT/ Computer Science) from a recognized University/ Institution with minimum 65% marks. A total experience of 5 plus years in Development of Software Applications with at least 3 years of

experience in PHP Codelgniter & Laravel Framework. Mobile Application Development experience using Flutter will be an added advantage.

How to apply: Candidates may appear for the interview along with CV, all original and self-attested documents.