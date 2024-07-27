Job Alert - 27/07/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: Junior Research Fellow (JRF)
Posts: 07
Location: Umiam, Meghalaya
Age limit: 28 years
Salary: Rs.37,000/-Per Month
Date of Interview: 05.08.2024 (Monday)
How to apply: NESAC is conducting walk-in-interview on 05th & 06th August 2024 at NESAC, Umiam at 08:30 AM (reporting time).
Interested and eligible candidates are required to directly come to the venue along with their Biodata (as per the prescribed format) and all relevant original documents in proof of details furnished in the Biodata along with a set of self-attested photocopies of the documents.
Post Name: Project Associate
No.of Posts: 01
Salary: Rs. 31,000/- per month for NET cleared candidates
Job Location: Silchar, Assam
Walk-in-Date: 30th July 2024
Required Qualification: M.Sc. in Ecology and Environmental Science/ Forestry/Life Science/ Geography or other related subject with also a working knowledge of related fields.
How to apply: Candidates may appear for the interview with bio-data and also supporting documents in original.
Name of post : Assistant Professor in Bengali
No. of posts : 1
Last Date: 4th August 2024
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Application Fee: Rs 1500/-
Required Qualification: As per latest UGC norms, candidates must have good academic records.
How to apply: Candidates may send their applications in the format prescribed by the DHE, Assam along with complete biodata (including contact number, Email, etc) and all testimonials from HSLC onwards with a Demand Draft of Rs 1500/- drawn in favour of ‘Principal, K.R.B. Girls’ College’, payable in Guwahati.
Name of post : Principal
No. of posts : 1
Last Date: 8th August 2024
Age Limit: 55 (Fifty Five) years as per guidelines of Govt. of Assam.
Location: Assam
Application Fee: Rs. 5000.00 (Five Thousand) only (non-refundable)
How to apply: Candidates may send their applications in the prescribed proforma issued by the DHE, Assam along with a demand draft of Rs. 5000.00 (Five Thousand) only (non-refundable) drawn in favour of Principal, Pub Bongsor College, payable at SBI, Dadara Branch, IFSC- SBIN0007390
Post Name: Software Developer
Posts: 01
Location: Assam
Salary: The remuneration will be in the scale of Rs. 50,000 - Rs. 70,000 per month (Inclusive of all incentives & perks) based on the last salary drawn.
Walk-in-Date: 31st July 2024
Age : Not more than 40 years as on 1st January 2024
Required Qualification: B.E./ B. Tech in IT/ Computer Science, BSc IT, MCA, M. Sc (IT/ Computer Science) from a recognized University/ Institution with minimum 65% marks. A total experience of 5 plus years in Development of Software Applications with at least 3 years of
experience in PHP Codelgniter & Laravel Framework. Mobile Application Development experience using Flutter will be an added advantage.
How to apply: Candidates may appear for the interview along with CV, all original and self-attested documents.
Post Name: Project Scientific Assistant
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati - Assam
Age Limit : Maximum age limit for general candidates is 35 years in 31st July, 2024 for Project Scientific Assistant.
Age relaxation for SC/ST/PWD/OBC/Ex-servicemen candidates will be governed as per the rules & guidelines altogether of the Government of India.
Walk-in-Date: 6th August 2024
Required Qualification: B.Sc. (Major in Physics) from a recognized University or equivalent.
How to apply: Candidates must bring all their original mark sheets and certificates in support of eligibility criteria i.e. Educational Qualification (from class 10th onwards), Experience, Other qualification, Caste, Original Identity proof, Date of birth, etc. along with a set of self-attested photocopies of the same and also two copies of recent passport size photographs on the day of interview.
Name of post : Grade-III (Junior Assistant)
No. of posts : 1
Last Date: 9th August 2024
Age Limit and Relaxation: As per Govt. rule for all posts.
Location: Dhemaji, Assam
Application Fee: Rs. 500/-
Required Qualification: Graduate in Arts/Science/Commerce from a recognized college/institution affiliated to recognize University and must possess 3 months diploma in computer. The candidate should have the working knowledge in Assamese and English typing in MS word and simple Excel.
How to apply: Candidates may send their applications with complete bio-data and also all testimonials from HSLC onwards along with Demand draft of. Rs. 500/- drawn in favour of Principal, Silapathar College, payable at State Bank of India, Kulajan Branch, Silapathar, IFSC Code-SBIN0008506
Name of post : Assistant Professor in Economics
No. of posts : 1
Last Date: 9th August 2024
Age Limit and Relaxation: As per Govt. rule for all posts.
Location: Dhemaji, Assam
Application Fee: Rs. 1500/-
Required Qualification: As per Govt. OM No. AHE.239/2021/68 & Dated 24/01/2022 (details available in the college website www.silapatharcollege.edu.in).
How to apply: Candidates may send their applications with complete bio-data and also all testimonials from HSLC onwards along with Demand draft of. Rs. 1500/- drawn in favour of Principal, Silapathar College, payable at State Bank of India, Kulajan Branch, Silapathar, IFSC Code-SBIN0008506
Post Name: Lower Division Clerk (LDC)
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati- Assam
Salary: As per norms.
Last Date: 31/07/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: Rs. 250/-
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) at APS Narangi, Candidate should have done Graduate from a recognized universities.
How to apply: Candidates may send their applications in prescribed form as available at www.apsnarangi.com.