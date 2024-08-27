Job Alert - 27/08/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk

MBMA Recruitment 2024 - Information Technology Vacancy

Post Name: Information Technology

Posts: 05

Location: Meghalaya

Last Date: 10.09.2024

Age Limit: 18 years

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Information Technology at MBMA the candidates must have done Diploma, BCA, MCA

DSC Mawkyrwat Recruitment 2024 - Gram Sevak Vacancy

Post Name: Gram Sevak

Posts: 10

Location: South West Khasi Hills- Meghalaya

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 03/09/2024

Age: 18-32 years

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Gram Sevak at District Selection Committee, Mawkyrwat, the candidate should be SSLC (Class X) passed.

DSC Mawkyrwat Recruitment 2024 - Soil & WCFW Vacancy

Post Name: Soil & WCFW

Posts: 01

Location: South West Khasi Hills- Meghalaya

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 03/09/2024

Age: 18-32 years

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Soil & WCFW at District Selection Committee, Mawkyrwat, the candidate should be Class-VIII passed with Physically fit for hardardous tasks in the field.

DSC Mawkyrwat Recruitment 2024 - Grade-IV Vacancy

Post Name: Grade-IV

Posts: 15

Location: South West Khasi Hills- Meghalaya

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 03/09/2024

Age: 18-32 years

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Grade-IV at District Selection Committee, Mawkyrwat, the candidate should be Class-VI passed.

DSC Mawkyrwat Recruitment 2024 - Enumerator Vacancy

Post Name: Enumerator

Posts: 01

Location: South West Khasi Hills- Meghalaya

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 03/09/2024

Age: 18-32 years

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Enumerator at District Selection Committee, Mawkyrwat, the candidate should be SSLC passed..

MSRLS Recruitment 2024 - Cluster Coordinator - Livelihoods Promotion (CC-LP) Vacancy

Post Name: Cluster Coordinator- Livelihoods Promotion (CC-LP)

Posts:  13 [Khasi Region:8, Garo Region:5]

  • Place of posting:  District Mission Management Unit (DMMU)

Location: Meghalaya

Salary:  Rs. 26,000/- per month

Last Date: 10-09-2024

Age: 30 years

MSRLS Recruitment 2024 - Project Executive – Non-Farm Livelihoods Promotion (PE-NFLP) Vacancy

Post Name: Project Executive– Non-Farm Livelihoods Promotion (PE-FLP)

Posts: 18 [Khasi Region:13, Garo Region:5]

  • Place of posting:  District Mission Management Unit (DMMU)

Location: Meghalaya

Salary: Rs. 31,200/- per month

Last Date: 10-09-2024

Age: 30 years

DSC East Garo Hills Recruitment 2024 - Driver Vacancy

Posts: 19

Location: East Garo Hills- Meghalaya

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 31/08/2024

Age: 18-32 years

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Driverat District Selection Committee, East Garo Hills District, the candidate should be VIII Passed. Must have valid Driving License.

DSC East Garo Hills Recruitment 2024 - Sectional Assistant Vacancy

Post Name: Sectional Assistant

Posts: 02

Location: East Garo Hills- Meghalaya

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 31/08/2024

Age: 18-32 years

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Sectional Assistant at District Selection Committee, East Garo Hills District, the candidate should be SSLC Passed. 