Job Alert - 27/08/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: Information Technology
Posts: 05
Location: Meghalaya
Last Date: 10.09.2024
Age Limit: 18 years
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Information Technology at MBMA the candidates must have done Diploma, BCA, MCA
Post Name: Gram Sevak
Posts: 10
Location: South West Khasi Hills- Meghalaya
Salary: As Per Norms
Last Date: 03/09/2024
Age: 18-32 years
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Gram Sevak at District Selection Committee, Mawkyrwat, the candidate should be SSLC (Class X) passed.
Post Name: Soil & WCFW
Posts: 01
Location: South West Khasi Hills- Meghalaya
Salary: As Per Norms
Last Date: 03/09/2024
Age: 18-32 years
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Soil & WCFW at District Selection Committee, Mawkyrwat, the candidate should be Class-VIII passed with Physically fit for hardardous tasks in the field.
Post Name: Grade-IV
Posts: 15
Location: South West Khasi Hills- Meghalaya
Salary: As Per Norms
Last Date: 03/09/2024
Age: 18-32 years
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Grade-IV at District Selection Committee, Mawkyrwat, the candidate should be Class-VI passed.
Post Name: Enumerator
Posts: 01
Location: South West Khasi Hills- Meghalaya
Salary: As Per Norms
Last Date: 03/09/2024
Age: 18-32 years
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Enumerator at District Selection Committee, Mawkyrwat, the candidate should be SSLC passed..
Post Name: Cluster Coordinator- Livelihoods Promotion (CC-LP)
Posts: 13 [Khasi Region:8, Garo Region:5]
Place of posting: District Mission Management Unit (DMMU)
Location: Meghalaya
Salary: Rs. 26,000/- per month
Last Date: 10-09-2024
Age: 30 years
Post Name: Project Executive– Non-Farm Livelihoods Promotion (PE-FLP)
Posts: 18 [Khasi Region:13, Garo Region:5]
Place of posting: District Mission Management Unit (DMMU)
Location: Meghalaya
Salary: Rs. 31,200/- per month
Last Date: 10-09-2024
Age: 30 years
Posts: 19
Location: East Garo Hills- Meghalaya
Salary: As Per Norms
Last Date: 31/08/2024
Age: 18-32 years
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Driverat District Selection Committee, East Garo Hills District, the candidate should be VIII Passed. Must have valid Driving License.
Post Name: Sectional Assistant
Posts: 02
Location: East Garo Hills- Meghalaya
Salary: As Per Norms
Last Date: 31/08/2024
Age: 18-32 years
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Sectional Assistant at District Selection Committee, East Garo Hills District, the candidate should be SSLC Passed.