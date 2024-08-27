Job Alert - 27/08/2024

DSC Mawkyrwat Recruitment 2024 - Soil & WCFW Vacancy

Post Name: Soil & WCFW

Posts: 01

Location: South West Khasi Hills- Meghalaya

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 03/09/2024

Age: 18-32 years

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Soil & WCFW at District Selection Committee, Mawkyrwat, the candidate should be Class-VIII passed with Physically fit for hardardous tasks in the field.