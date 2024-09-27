Job Alert - 27/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: Finance Assistant
Posts: 01
Location: Shillong
Salary: As per IIPHS Shillong norms.
Last Date: 1-10-2024
Age: As per Govt of Meghalaya norms.
Post Name: Team Leader
Company Name: Kotak Mahindra
Posts: Not Mentioned
Location: Shillong (Meghalaya)
Salary: Not Mentioned
Last Date: 01.10.2024
Age: 25 Years Above
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Financial Advisor
Company Name: Kotak Mahindra
Posts: Not Mentioned
Location: Shillong (Meghalaya)
Salary: Not Mentioned
Last Date: 01.10.2024
Age: 25 Years Above
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Library Bearer
Posts: 01
Location: Bongaigaon, Assam
Age Limit: 40 Years
Last Date: 10-10-2024
Application Fee: Rs. 300/-
Post Name: Assistant Professor
Posts: 03
Name of the Subjects and Vacancies:
Chemistry: 1 (one) post: RP1-UR-PWD
Mathematics: 1 (One) post: RP-14-UR
Physics: 1 (one) post: RP-21- OBC / MOBC
Location: Bongaigaon, Assam
Age Limit: 38 Years
Last Date: 10-10-2024
Application Fee: Rs. 1500/-
Post Name: Junior Assistant
Posts: 1 Post (SC, RP-8)
Age Limit: As per Govt Norms.
Location: Barpeta, Assam
Last Date: 06/10/2024
Application Fee: Rs. 500/-
Post Name: Junior Assistant (Grade-III)
Posts: 01
Age Limit: The applicant should not be less than 18 years and more than 43 years of age as on 1st January 2024
Location: Lakhimpur, Assam
Last Date: October 11, 2024
Application Fee: Rs. 300/- (Rupees three hundred) only
Post Name: Assistant Professor in Philosophy
Posts: 01
Age Limit: The applicant shall not be more than 43 years of age as on 1st January 2024
Location: Lakhimpur, Assam
Last Date: October 11, 2024
Application Fee: Rs. 1,500.00 (Rupees One thousand five hundred) only
Post Name: Lecturer- Community Health Nursing , Child health Nursing
Posts: 05
Age: Not Mentioned
Location: Guwahati– Assam
Last Date: 30/09/2024
Post Name: Assistant Professor- Community Health Nursing , Medical Surgical Nursing
Posts: 05
Age: Not Mentioned
Location: Guwahati– Assam
Last Date: 30/09/2024