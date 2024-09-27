Job Alert - 27/09/2024

IIPH Shillong Recruitment 2024 - Finance Assistant Vacancy

Post Name: Finance Assistant

Posts: 01

Location: Shillong

Salary: As per IIPHS Shillong norms.

Last Date: 1-10-2024

Age: As per Govt of Meghalaya norms.

Employment Exchange Nongstoin Recruitment 2024- Team Leader Vacancy

Post Name: Team Leader

  • Company Name: Kotak Mahindra

Posts: Not Mentioned

Location: Shillong (Meghalaya)

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 01.10.2024

Age: 25 Years Above

Application Fees: N/A

Employment Exchange Nongstoin Recruitment 2024- Financial Advisor Vacancy

Post Name: Financial Advisor

  • Company Name: Kotak Mahindra

Posts: Not Mentioned

Location: Shillong (Meghalaya)

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 01.10.2024

Age: 25 Years Above

Application Fees: N/A

Birjhora Kanya Mahavidyalaya Recruitment 2024 -Library Bearer Vacancy

Post Name: Library Bearer

Posts: 01

Location: Bongaigaon, Assam

Age Limit: 40 Years

Last Date: 10-10-2024

Application Fee: Rs. 300/-

Birjhora Kanya Mahavidyalaya Recruitment 2024 -Assistant Professor Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Professor

Posts: 03

Name of the Subjects and Vacancies:

  • Chemistry: 1 (one) post: RP1-UR-PWD

  • Mathematics: 1 (One) post: RP-14-UR

  • Physics: 1 (one) post: RP-21- OBC / MOBC

Location: Bongaigaon, Assam

Age Limit: 38 Years

Last Date: 10-10-2024

Application Fee: Rs. 1500/-

Nirmal Haloi College Recruitment 2024 - Junior Assistant Vacancy

Post Name: Junior Assistant

Posts: 1 Post (SC, RP-8)

Age Limit: As per Govt Norms.

Location: Barpeta, Assam

Last Date: 06/10/2024

Application Fee: Rs. 500/-

Lakhimpur Girls' College Recruitment 2024 - Junior Assistant (Grade-III) Vacancy

Post Name: Junior Assistant (Grade-III)

Posts: 01

Age Limit: The applicant should not be less than 18 years and more than 43 years of age as on 1st January 2024

Location: Lakhimpur, Assam

Last Date: October 11, 2024

Application Fee: Rs. 300/- (Rupees three hundred) only 

Lakhimpur Girls' College Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Professor in Philosophy

Posts: 01

Age Limit: The applicant shall not be more than 43 years of age as on 1st January 2024

Location: Lakhimpur, Assam

Last Date: October 11, 2024

Application Fee: Rs. 1,500.00 (Rupees One thousand five hundred) only

Assam Down Town University Recruitment 2024 - Lecturer Vacancy

Post Name: Lecturer- Community Health Nursing , Child health Nursing

Posts: 05

Age: Not Mentioned

Location: Guwahati– Assam

Last Date: 30/09/2024

Assam Down Town University Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Professor- Community Health Nursing , Medical Surgical Nursing

Posts: 05

Age: Not Mentioned

Location: Guwahati– Assam

Last Date: 30/09/2024

