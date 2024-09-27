Job Alert - 27/09/2024

Lakhimpur Girls' College Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Professor in Philosophy

Posts: 01

Age Limit: The applicant shall not be more than 43 years of age as on 1st January 2024

Location: Lakhimpur, Assam

Last Date: October 11, 2024

Application Fee: Rs. 1,500.00 (Rupees One thousand five hundred) only