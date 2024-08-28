Job Alert - 28/08/2024

AAU Recruitment 2024 - Internship Programme Vacancy

Post Name: Internship Programme

Posts: 01

Location: Jorhat – Assam

Stipend: Stipend will be paid at the rate of Rs. 5000/- per month. The student may be provided accommodation on payment basis subject to availability. In case of unavailability of accommodation, the student will have to arrange for their accommodation and meet all other living expenses on their own.

Last Date: August 30, 2024

Required Qualification: Candidates who have recently completed M.Sc. in Agriculture/ Veterinary/ Botany/ Zoology/ Life Sciences/ Biotechnology/ Microbiology/ or equivalent from University/Institution/College and having a strong orientation towards Molecular biology research may apply.