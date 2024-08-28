Job Alert - 28/08/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: Junior Research Fellow (JRF)
Posts: 01
Location: Tezpur- Assam
Salary: Rs. 31,000/- per month
Last Date: 04/09/2024
Age: 28 years
Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed M.Sc from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Post Name: Artificial Intelligence (AI) Machine Learning
Posts: 05
Location: Meghalaya
Last Date: 10.09.2024
Age Limit: 18 years
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Machine Learning at MBMA, the candidates must have done Graduation, Post Graduation.
Post Name: Artificial Intelligence (AI) Machine Learning
Posts: 10
Location: Meghalaya
Last Date: 10.09.2024
Age Limit: 18 years
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Finance – Procedures & Maintenance of Accounts at MBMA, the candidates must have done BBA, Graduation, Post Graduation, MBA.
Post Name: Guest Faculty
No. of Posts: 01
Salary: Rs. 50,000/- Per Month
Job Location: Silchar, Assam
Walk-in-Date: 30/08/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Guest Faculty at Assam University, the candidate should have completed Master’s Degree, Ph.D from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Post Name: Apprenticeship Trainee
Posts: 26
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: Rs. 10,000 - 12,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 31/08/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Apprenticeship Trainee at TRTC Guwahati, the candidate should have completed Diploma, B.E or B.Tech from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Post Name: Guest House Manager
Posts: 01
Location: Tezpur- Assam
Salary: Rs. 50,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 14/09/2024
Age: 40 years
Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed Master’s degree in hospitality management /Tourism Management with a minimum of 55% marks with one (01) year experience in the relevant field.
Post Name: Young Professional-II
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: Consolidated remuneration of Rs. 42,000/- per month
Last Date: 06-09-2024
Age Limit: Minimum 21 years and maximum 45 years (Age relaxation also as per ICAR/GoI guidelines)
Required Qualification: A. Master’s degree in any branch of Life Science or Veterinary Science (M.Sc./M.V.Sc) from a recognized University/college
Post Name: Internship Programme
Posts: 01
Location: Jorhat – Assam
Stipend: Stipend will be paid at the rate of Rs. 5000/- per month. The student may be provided accommodation on payment basis subject to availability. In case of unavailability of accommodation, the student will have to arrange for their accommodation and meet all other living expenses on their own.
Last Date: August 30, 2024
Required Qualification: Candidates who have recently completed M.Sc. in Agriculture/ Veterinary/ Botany/ Zoology/ Life Sciences/ Biotechnology/ Microbiology/ or equivalent from University/Institution/College and having a strong orientation towards Molecular biology research may apply.
Post Name: Teaching Assistant
Posts: 08
National Securities Studies : 1
Fine Arts & Music : 1
Geoinformatics : 1
Education : 5
Location: Arunachal Pradesh
Date of Interview: 29th August 2024 and 30th August 2024
Required Qualification: As per rules and regulations of Rajiv Gandhi University.