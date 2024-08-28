Job Alert - 28/08/2024

Tezpur University Recruitment 2024 - Junior Research Fellow Vacancy

Post Name: Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

Posts: 01

Location: Tezpur- Assam

Salary: Rs. 31,000/- per month

Last Date: 04/09/2024

Age: 28 years

Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed M.Sc from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

MBMA Recruitment 2024 - Artificial Intelligence (AI) Machine Learning Vacancy

Post Name: Artificial Intelligence (AI) Machine Learning

Posts: 05

Location: Meghalaya

Last Date: 10.09.2024

Age Limit: 18 years

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Machine Learning at MBMA, the candidates must have done Graduation, Post Graduation.

MBMA Recruitment 2024 - Finance – Procedures & Maintenance of Accounts Vacancy

Post Name: Artificial Intelligence (AI) Machine Learning

Posts: 10

Location: Meghalaya

Last Date: 10.09.2024

Age Limit: 18 years

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Finance – Procedures & Maintenance of Accounts at MBMA, the candidates must have done BBA, Graduation, Post Graduation, MBA.

Assam University Recruitment 2024 - Guest Faculty Vacancy

Post Name: Guest Faculty

No. of Posts: 01

Salary: Rs. 50,000/- Per Month

Job Location: Silchar, Assam

Walk-in-Date: 30/08/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Guest Faculty at Assam University, the candidate should have completed Master’s Degree, Ph.D from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

TRTC Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Apprenticeship Trainee Vacancy

Post Name: Apprenticeship Trainee

Posts: 26

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: Rs. 10,000 - 12,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 31/08/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Apprenticeship Trainee at TRTC Guwahati, the candidate should have completed Diploma, B.E or B.Tech from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

Tezpur University Recruitment 2024 - Guest House Manager Vacancy

Post Name: Guest House Manager

Posts: 01

Location: Tezpur- Assam

Salary: Rs. 50,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 14/09/2024

Age: 40 years

Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed Master’s degree in hospitality management /Tourism Management with a minimum of 55% marks with one (01) year experience in the relevant field.

ICAR-NRCP Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Young Professional-II Vacancy

Post Name: Young Professional-II

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: Consolidated remuneration of Rs. 42,000/- per month

Last Date: 06-09-2024

Age Limit: Minimum 21 years and maximum 45 years (Age relaxation also as per ICAR/GoI guidelines)

Required Qualification: A. Master’s degree in any branch of Life Science or Veterinary Science (M.Sc./M.V.Sc) from a recognized University/college

AAU Recruitment 2024 - Internship Programme Vacancy

Post Name: Internship Programme

Posts: 01

Location: Jorhat – Assam

Stipend: Stipend will be paid at the rate of Rs. 5000/- per month. The student may be provided accommodation on payment basis subject to availability. In case of unavailability of accommodation, the student will have to arrange for their accommodation and meet all other living expenses on their own.

Last Date: August 30, 2024

Required Qualification: Candidates who have recently completed M.Sc. in Agriculture/ Veterinary/ Botany/ Zoology/ Life Sciences/ Biotechnology/ Microbiology/ or equivalent from University/Institution/College and having a strong orientation towards Molecular biology research may apply.

RGU Recruitment 2024 - Teaching Assistant Vacancy

Post Name: Teaching Assistant

Posts: 08

Discipline wise vacancies :

  • National Securities Studies : 1

  • Fine Arts & Music : 1

  • Geoinformatics : 1

  • Education : 5

Location: Arunachal Pradesh

Date of Interview: 29th August 2024 and 30th August 2024

Required Qualification: As per rules and regulations of Rajiv Gandhi University.