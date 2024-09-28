Job Alert - 28/09/2024

Barpeta District Judiciary Recruitment 2024 - Process Server Vacancy

Post Name: Process Server

Posts: 03

Salary: 14000/- to 60500/- + G.P. 5200/- P.M. along with other admissible allowances.

Age: The candidate should not be more than 40 years of age and less than l8 years of age as on 01/01/2024. The upper age limit is relaxable as per Govt. norms.

Location: Barpeta, Assam

Last Date: October 28, 2024