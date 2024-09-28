Job Alert - 28/09/2024

CAU Pasighat Recruitment 2024 - Young Professional-II Vacancy

Post Name: Young Professional-II

Posts: 02

Location: Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh

Salary: Rs. 30000/- Per Month

Date of Interview: 03/10/2024

Application Fees: N/A

Cotton University Recruitment 2024 - HR & Admin Consultant Vacancy

Post Name: HR & Admin Consultant

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati- Assam

Salary:  As per University norms

Last Date: 01/10/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

LGBRIMH Recruitment 2024 - Associate Professor in Microbiology Vacancy

Post Name: Associate Professor in Microbiology

Posts: 01

Location: Tezpur, Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Date of Interview: 30/10/2024

Age Limit: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

ESIC Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Senior Residents Vacancy

Post Name: Senior Residents

Posts: 04

Salary: Rs.67700/- Per Month

Age: 45 years

Last Date: 29/11/2024

Location: Guwahati - Assam

Application Fees: N/A

Barpeta District Judiciary Recruitment 2024 - Process Server Vacancy

Post Name: Process Server

Posts: 03

Salary: 14000/- to 60500/- + G.P. 5200/- P.M. along with other admissible allowances.

Age: The candidate should not be more than 40 years of age and less than l8 years of age as on 01/01/2024. The upper age limit is relaxable as per Govt. norms.

Location: Barpeta, Assam

Last Date: October 28, 2024

Barpeta District Judiciary Recruitment 2024 - Office Peon Vacancy

Post Name: Office Peon

Posts: 02

Salary:  PB-1 Rs. 12,000/- – 52,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 3,900/- along with other allowances.

Age: The candidate should not be more than 40 years of age and less than l8 years of age as on 01/01/2024. The upper age limit is relaxable as per Govt. norms.

Location: Barpeta, Assam

Last Date: October 28, 2024

Barpeta District Judiciary Recruitment 2024 - Driver(Contractual) Vacancy

Post Name: Driver(Contractual)

Posts: 01

Salary: Rs. 15,000/- per month.

Age: The candidate should not be more than 40 years of age and less than l8 years of age as on 01/01/2024. The upper age limit is relaxable as per Govt. norms.

Location: Barpeta, Assam

Last Date: October 28, 2024

Birjhora Kanya Mahavidyalaya Recruitment 2024 -Grade IV Vacancy

Post Name: Grade IV

Posts: 03 Post (UR-1, ST(H) – 01, OBC/MOBC: 01)

Location: Bongaigaon, Assam

Age Limit: 40 Years Max.

Last Date: 10-10-2024

Application Fee: Rs. 300/-

Department of School Education Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Director Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Director in the rank of Assistant Professor

Posts: 19

Salary: Pay scale Rs. 30,000 to 1,10,000, GP: Rs. 13,900/-

Age: The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01.01.2024.

Location: Assam

Last Date: 03/11/2024

Application Fee: General/EWS: Rs. 297.20/-

SC/ST/OBC/MOBC: Rs. 197.20/-

BPL: Rs.47.20/-

PWBD: Rs.47.20/-

National Science Centre Guwahati Recruitment 2024- Exhibition Assistant Vacancy

Post Name: Exhibition Assistant 

Posts: 01

Salary: Rs. 29,200 – 92,300/- Per Month

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Last Date: 18-11-2024

Age: 35 Years

Application Fees: All Other Candidates: Rs. 885/-

  • SC/ ST/ PWD/ Ex-Service Men Candidates: Nil

  • Mode of Payment: Online

