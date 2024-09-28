Job Alert - 28/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: Young Professional-II
Posts: 02
Location: Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh
Salary: Rs. 30000/- Per Month
Date of Interview: 03/10/2024
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: HR & Admin Consultant
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati- Assam
Salary: As per University norms
Last Date: 01/10/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Post Name: Associate Professor in Microbiology
Posts: 01
Location: Tezpur, Assam
Salary: Not Mentioned
Date of Interview: 30/10/2024
Age Limit: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Senior Residents
Posts: 04
Salary: Rs.67700/- Per Month
Age: 45 years
Last Date: 29/11/2024
Location: Guwahati - Assam
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Process Server
Posts: 03
Salary: 14000/- to 60500/- + G.P. 5200/- P.M. along with other admissible allowances.
Age: The candidate should not be more than 40 years of age and less than l8 years of age as on 01/01/2024. The upper age limit is relaxable as per Govt. norms.
Location: Barpeta, Assam
Last Date: October 28, 2024
Post Name: Office Peon
Posts: 02
Salary: PB-1 Rs. 12,000/- – 52,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 3,900/- along with other allowances.
Age: The candidate should not be more than 40 years of age and less than l8 years of age as on 01/01/2024. The upper age limit is relaxable as per Govt. norms.
Location: Barpeta, Assam
Last Date: October 28, 2024
Post Name: Driver(Contractual)
Posts: 01
Salary: Rs. 15,000/- per month.
Age: The candidate should not be more than 40 years of age and less than l8 years of age as on 01/01/2024. The upper age limit is relaxable as per Govt. norms.
Location: Barpeta, Assam
Last Date: October 28, 2024
Post Name: Grade IV
Posts: 03 Post (UR-1, ST(H) – 01, OBC/MOBC: 01)
Location: Bongaigaon, Assam
Age Limit: 40 Years Max.
Last Date: 10-10-2024
Application Fee: Rs. 300/-
Post Name: Assistant Director in the rank of Assistant Professor
Posts: 19
Salary: Pay scale Rs. 30,000 to 1,10,000, GP: Rs. 13,900/-
Age: The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01.01.2024.
Last Date: 03/11/2024
Application Fee: General/EWS: Rs. 297.20/-
SC/ST/OBC/MOBC: Rs. 197.20/-
BPL: Rs.47.20/-
PWBD: Rs.47.20/-
Post Name: Exhibition Assistant
Posts: 01
Salary: Rs. 29,200 – 92,300/- Per Month
Location: Guwahati – Assam
Last Date: 18-11-2024
Age: 35 Years
Application Fees: All Other Candidates: Rs. 885/-
SC/ ST/ PWD/ Ex-Service Men Candidates: Nil
Mode of Payment: Online