Job Alert - 29/08/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: Assistant Professor
Posts: 02
Name of the Subjects and Vacancies:
Assamese: 1 Post, Category: OBC/ MOBC.(Roster point no-2)
Hindi: 1 Post, Category: OBC/MOBC (Roster point no-11)
Salary: UGC pay scale of Rs. 57,700/- -1,82,400/-with other allowances as per rule of Assam Government
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Last Date: 12th September 2024
Required Qualification: Candidates must have latest UGC Norms.
Post Name: Junior Assistant
Posts: 01 Post, Category: UR (Unreserved) (Roster point no-4)
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Last Date: 12th September 2024
Required Qualification: Candidates must have Graduation in Arts/Science/Commerce and Diploma or Certificate in Computer Application of minimum 6 (Six) months.
Post Name: Grade IV
Posts: 01 Post, Category: UR (Unreserved) (Roster point no-7)
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Last Date: 12th September 2024
Required Qualification: Class VIII passed.
How to apply: Applications in the format prescribed by the DHE, Assam along with complete Bio-Data and all required testimonials are invited from eligible candidates for filling up the aforementioned vacant sanctioned posts at Kanya Mahavidyalaya, Guwahati-21.
Post Name: Financial Management Specialist
Posts: 01
Age: upto 45 years as on 1st January, 2024
Salary: Consolidated remuneration of Rs.60,000.00 to Rs.80,000.00 in respect of the services performed during the Term of Contract, at the end of every calendar month based on the satisfactory report from concern authority.
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Last Date: 11/09/2024
Required Qualification: Regular M.Com/MBA (Finance) from recognized University/Institute with more than 55% or equivalent mark/grade Chartered Accountant/Cost Accountant from a recognized University/Institution.
Post Name: Counsellor
Posts: 01
Location: Tezpur, Assam
Salary: Rs. 20,000/- per month
Date of Interview: 23rd September 2024
Age Limit : 43 years
Required Qualification: Graduate in Psychology / Social Work / Sociology (Preferable : Masters in concerned disciplines)
Post Name: Craft & Workshop Instructor
Posts: 01
Location: Goalpara– Assam
Last Date: 27th September 2024
Application Fee: Rs. 300/- for General Category & Rs. 200/- for SC/ST/OBC categories (non refundable)
Required Qualification:
(a) Matriculation or equivalent.
(b) Two years trade certificate from a recognised Industrial Training Centre.
(c) Ability to teach through English Medium. Preference to Higher Qualification and experience
Post Name: Horse Riding Instructor
Posts: 01
Location: Goalpara– Assam
Last Date: 27th September 2024
Application Fee: Rs. 300/- for General Category & Rs. 200/- for SC/ST/OBC categories (non refundable)
Required Qualification: Intermediate or equivalent from recognized Board, Knowledge of Horse Riding/ Risaldar Course qualified.
Post Name: Scrum Master
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati - Assam
Salary: Not Mentioned
Last Date: 08/09/2024
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Scrum Master at IIT Guwahati, the candidates must have done Master’s degree in any specialization with a minimum of 1 year of experience also.
Post Name: Deputy Manager (Production)
Posts: 01
Location: Namrup, Assam
Salary: Not Mentioned
Last Date: 06/09/2024
Age limit: 40 years
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Deputy Manager (Production) at Assam Petrochemicals Limited, the candidates should have done B.E./B.Tech in Mechanical/ Chemical Engineering or equivalent qualification.