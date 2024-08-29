Job Alert - 29/08/2024

PHE Recruitment 2024 - Financial Management Specialist Vacancy

Post Name: Financial Management Specialist

Posts: 01

Age: upto 45 years as on 1st January, 2024

Salary: Consolidated remuneration of Rs.60,000.00 to Rs.80,000.00 in respect of the services performed during the Term of Contract, at the end of every calendar month based on the satisfactory report from concern authority.

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Last Date: 11/09/2024

Required Qualification: Regular M.Com/MBA (Finance) from recognized University/Institute with more than 55% or equivalent mark/grade Chartered Accountant/Cost Accountant from a recognized University/Institution.