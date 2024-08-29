Job Alert - 29/08/2024

Kanya Mahavidyalaya Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Professor

Posts: 02

Name of the Subjects and Vacancies:

  • Assamese: 1 Post, Category: OBC/ MOBC.(Roster point no-2)

  • Hindi: 1 Post, Category: OBC/MOBC (Roster point no-11)

Salary: UGC pay scale of Rs. 57,700/- -1,82,400/-with other allowances as per rule of Assam Government

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Last Date: 12th September 2024

Required Qualification: Candidates must have latest UGC Norms.

Kanya Mahavidyalaya Recruitment 2024 - Junior Assistant Vacancy

Post Name: Junior Assistant

Posts:  01 Post, Category: UR (Unreserved) (Roster point no-4)

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Last Date: 12th September 2024

Required Qualification: Candidates must have Graduation in Arts/Science/Commerce and Diploma or Certificate in Computer Application of minimum 6 (Six) months.

Kanya Mahavidyalaya Recruitment 2024 - Grade IV Vacancy

Post Name: Grade IV

Posts:  01 Post, Category: UR (Unreserved) (Roster point no-7)

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Last Date: 12th September 2024

Required Qualification: Class VIII passed.

How to apply: Applications in the format prescribed by the DHE, Assam along with complete Bio-Data and all required testimonials are invited from eligible candidates for filling up the aforementioned vacant sanctioned posts at Kanya Mahavidyalaya, Guwahati-21.

PHE Recruitment 2024 - Financial Management Specialist Vacancy

Post Name: Financial Management Specialist

Posts: 01

Age: upto 45 years as on 1st January, 2024

Salary: Consolidated remuneration of Rs.60,000.00 to Rs.80,000.00 in respect of the services performed during the Term of Contract, at the end of every calendar month based on the satisfactory report from concern authority.

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Last Date: 11/09/2024

Required Qualification: Regular M.Com/MBA (Finance) from recognized University/Institute with more than 55% or equivalent mark/grade Chartered Accountant/Cost Accountant from a recognized University/Institution.

LGBRIMH Recruitment 2024 - Counsellor Vacancy

Post Name: Counsellor

Posts: 01

Location: Tezpur, Assam

Salary: Rs. 20,000/- per month

Date of Interview: 23rd September 2024

Age Limit : 43 years

Required Qualification: Graduate in Psychology / Social Work / Sociology (Preferable : Masters in concerned disciplines)

Sainik School Recruitment 2024 - Craft & Workshop Instructor Vacancy

Post Name: Craft & Workshop Instructor

Posts: 01

Location: Goalpara– Assam

Last Date: 27th September 2024

Application Fee: Rs. 300/- for General Category & Rs. 200/- for SC/ST/OBC categories (non refundable)

Required Qualification:

(a) Matriculation or equivalent.

(b) Two years trade certificate from a recognised Industrial Training Centre.

(c) Ability to teach through English Medium. Preference to Higher Qualification and experience

Sainik School Recruitment 2024 - Horse Riding Instructor Vacancy

Post Name: Horse Riding Instructor

Posts: 01

Location: Goalpara– Assam

Last Date: 27th September 2024

Application Fee: Rs. 300/- for General Category & Rs. 200/- for SC/ST/OBC categories (non refundable)

Required Qualification: Intermediate or equivalent from recognized Board, Knowledge of Horse Riding/ Risaldar Course qualified.

IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Scrum Master Vacancy

Post Name: Scrum Master

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati - Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 08/09/2024

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Scrum Master at IIT Guwahati, the candidates must have done Master’s degree in any specialization with a minimum of 1 year of experience also.

Assam Petrochemicals Limited Recruitment 2024 - Deputy Manager (Production) Vacancy

Post Name: Deputy Manager (Production)

Posts: 01

Location: Namrup, Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 06/09/2024

Age limit: 40 years

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Deputy Manager (Production) at Assam Petrochemicals Limited, the candidates should have done B.E./B.Tech in Mechanical/ Chemical Engineering or equivalent qualification.