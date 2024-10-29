Job Alert - 29/10/2024

ESIC Tinsukia Recruitment 2024 - Full-Time and Part-Time Specialists Vacancy

Post Name: Full-Time and Part-Time Specialists

Posts: 04

Discipline-wise Vacancies:

Surgery: 1

Medicine: 1

Paediatrics: 1

Pathology: 1

Salary: The Full-Time Specialist role offers 1,00,000 per month, while Part-Time Specialists earn 60,000 per month.

Age: Not Mentioned

Date of Interview: Interviews are conducted every Friday at ESIC Hospital in Tinsukia, Assam, beginning at 9:00 AM.

Location: Tinsukia, Assam