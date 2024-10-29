Job Alert - 29/10/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: Translator
Posts: 01
Location: Assam
Last Date: 18-Nov-2024
Salary: Rs. 14,000 – 70,000/- per month
Age: As per the Assam Legislative Assembly Recruitment Notification, the candidate should have a minimum age of 21 years and a maximum of 40 years .
Application Fee: No Application Fee.
Post Name: Lower Desk Assistant
Posts: 01
Location: Assam
Last Date: 18-Nov-2024
Salary: Rs. 14,000 – 70,000/- per month
Age: As per the Assam Legislative Assembly Recruitment Notification, the candidate should have a minimum age of 21 years and a maximum of 40 years .
Application Fee: No Application Fee.
Post Name: Typist
Posts: 03
Location: Assam
Last Date: 18-Nov-2024
Salary: Rs. 14,000 – 70,000/- per month
Age: As per the Assam Legislative Assembly Recruitment Notification, the candidate should have a minimum age of 21 years and a maximum of 40 years .
Application Fee: No Application Fee.
Post Name: Typist (Bodo Language Cell)
Posts: 01
Location: Assam
Last Date: 18-Nov-2024
Salary: Rs. 14,000 – 70,000/- per month
Age: As per the Assam Legislative Assembly Recruitment Notification, the candidate should have a minimum age of 21 years and a maximum of 40 years .
Application Fee: No Application Fee.
Post Name: Full-Time and Part-Time Specialists
Posts: 04
Discipline-wise Vacancies:
Surgery: 1
Medicine: 1
Paediatrics: 1
Pathology: 1
Salary: The Full-Time Specialist role offers 1,00,000 per month, while Part-Time Specialists earn 60,000 per month.
Age: Not Mentioned
Date of Interview: Interviews are conducted every Friday at ESIC Hospital in Tinsukia, Assam, beginning at 9:00 AM.
Location: Tinsukia, Assam
Post Name: Stenographer
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati- Assam
Salary: Rs. 35,400 – 78,800/-Per Month
Last Date: 22/11/2024
Age: 18 – 35 years
Application Fees: PwBD Candidates: Nil
SC/ST Candidates: Rs.250/-
UR Candidates: Rs.500/-
Mode of Payment: Online
Post Name: Lawn Attendant
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati- Assam
Salary: Rs.17,400 – 38,600/-Per Month
Last Date: 22/11/2024
Age: 18 – 35 years
Application Fees: PwBD Candidates: Nil
SC/ST Candidates: Rs.150/-
UR Candidates: Rs.300/-
Mode of Payment: Online
Post Name: Computer Assistant
Posts: 05
Location: Guwahati- Assam
Salary: Rs. 14,000 – 70,000/-Per Month
Last Date: 23/11/2024
Age: 43 years
Application Fees: PwBD Candidates: Nil
SC/ST (P)/ST (H) Candidates: Rs.250/-
OBC/MOBC Candidates: Rs.500/-
Mode of Payment: Online