Job Alert - 29/10/2024

Assam Legislative Assembly Recruitment 2024 - Translator Vacancy

Post Name: Translator

Posts: 01

Location: Assam

Last Date: 18-Nov-2024

Salary: Rs. 14,000 – 70,000/- per month

Age: As per the Assam Legislative Assembly Recruitment Notification, the candidate should have a minimum age of 21 years and a maximum of 40 years .

Application Fee: No Application Fee.

Assam Legislative Assembly Recruitment 2024 - Lower Desk Assistant Vacancy

Post Name: Lower Desk Assistant

Posts: 01

Location: Assam

Last Date: 18-Nov-2024

Salary: Rs. 14,000 – 70,000/- per month

Age: As per the Assam Legislative Assembly Recruitment Notification, the candidate should have a minimum age of 21 years and a maximum of 40 years .

Application Fee: No Application Fee.

Assam Legislative Assembly Recruitment 2024 - Typist Vacancy

Post Name: Typist

Posts: 03

Location: Assam

Last Date: 18-Nov-2024

Salary: Rs. 14,000 – 70,000/- per month

Age: As per the Assam Legislative Assembly Recruitment Notification, the candidate should have a minimum age of 21 years and a maximum of 40 years .

Application Fee: No Application Fee.

Assam Legislative Assembly Recruitment 2024 - Typist (Bodo Language Cell) Vacancy

Post Name: Typist (Bodo Language Cell)

Posts: 01

Location: Assam

Last Date: 18-Nov-2024

Salary: Rs. 14,000 – 70,000/- per month

Age: As per the Assam Legislative Assembly Recruitment Notification, the candidate should have a minimum age of 21 years and a maximum of 40 years .

Application Fee: No Application Fee.

ESIC Tinsukia Recruitment 2024 - Full-Time and Part-Time Specialists Vacancy

Post Name: Full-Time and Part-Time Specialists

Posts: 04

Discipline-wise Vacancies:

Surgery: 1

Medicine: 1

Paediatrics: 1

Pathology: 1

Salary: The Full-Time Specialist role offers 1,00,000 per month, while Part-Time Specialists earn 60,000 per month.

Age: Not Mentioned

Date of Interview: Interviews are conducted every Friday at ESIC Hospital in Tinsukia, Assam, beginning at 9:00 AM.

Location: Tinsukia, Assam

Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2024 - Stenographer Vacancy

Post Name: Stenographer

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati- Assam

Salary: Rs. 35,400 – 78,800/-Per Month

Last Date: 22/11/2024

Age: 18 – 35 years

Application Fees: PwBD Candidates: Nil

SC/ST Candidates: Rs.250/-

UR Candidates: Rs.500/-

Mode of Payment: Online

Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2024 - Lawn Attendant Vacancy

Post Name: Lawn Attendant

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati- Assam

Salary: Rs.17,400 – 38,600/-Per Month

Last Date: 22/11/2024

Age: 18 – 35 years

Application Fees: PwBD Candidates: Nil

SC/ST Candidates: Rs.150/-

UR Candidates: Rs.300/-

Mode of Payment: Online

Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2024 - Computer Assistant Vacancy

Post Name: Computer Assistant

Posts: 05

Location: Guwahati- Assam

Salary: Rs. 14,000 – 70,000/-Per Month

Last Date: 23/11/2024

Age: 43 years

Application Fees: PwBD Candidates: Nil

SC/ST (P)/ST (H) Candidates: Rs.250/-

OBC/MOBC Candidates: Rs.500/-

Mode of Payment: Online

