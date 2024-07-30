Job Alert - 30/07/2024

Assam University Recruitment 2024 - Part-Time Yoga Instructor Vacancy

Post Name: Part-Time Yoga Instructor

No. of Posts: 01

Salary: Not Mentioned

Job Location: Silchar, Assam

Last Date: 13/08/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Part-Time Yoga Instructor at Assam University, Candidate should have done Graduate with Diploma/Certificate in Yoga Training/ Yoga Science altogether from any recognized University /Centre or Graduate with record also of having represented the University/State in Yoga at the Inter-University/ National Championships.

How to apply: Candidates must send scanned copies of their applications along with relevant documents altogether on or before 08/08/2024 to be sent to email address deputydir_sports@aus.ac.in