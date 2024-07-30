Job Alert - 30/07/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: Part-Time Yoga Instructor
No. of Posts: 01
Salary: Not Mentioned
Job Location: Silchar, Assam
Last Date: 13/08/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Part-Time Yoga Instructor at Assam University, Candidate should have done Graduate with Diploma/Certificate in Yoga Training/ Yoga Science altogether from any recognized University /Centre or Graduate with record also of having represented the University/State in Yoga at the Inter-University/ National Championships.
How to apply: Candidates must send scanned copies of their applications along with relevant documents altogether on or before 08/08/2024 to be sent to email address deputydir_sports@aus.ac.in
Post Name: Peon
Posts: 03
Location: Cachar– Assam
Salary: Rs.12000-52000/- Per Month
Last Date: 27-08-2024
Age: 18-40 years
Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed 08th from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Office of the Presiding Officer, Industrial Tribunal, Cachar, Silchar, Pin-788001, Assam
Post Name: Student Interns
Posts: 02
Location: Jorhat-Assam
Salary: Rs.100/- Per Hour
Last Date: 12-08-2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Student Interns at Assam Agricultural University (AAU), the candidate should have completed Post Graduation, Ph.D from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Office of the Chief Librarian, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat-785013, Assam
Post Name: Deputy Chief Legal Aid Defense Counsel
Posts: 02
Location: Barpeta, Assam
Salary: Rs. 60,000/-Per Month
Last Date: 06/08/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Deputy Chief Legal Aid Defense Counsel at DLSA Barpeta, candidate should have completed As Per DLSA Barpeta Norms from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
How to apply: Candidates may apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Office of the District Legal Services Authority, Barpeta, Assam
Post Name: Assistant Legal Aid Defense Counsel
Posts: 05
Location: Barpeta, Assam
Salary: Rs. 40,000/-Per Month
Last Date: 06/08/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Assistant Legal Aid Defense Counsel at DLSA Barpeta, candidate should have completed As Per DLSA Barpeta Norms from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
How to apply: Candidates may apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Office of the District Legal Services Authority, Barpeta, Assam
Post Name: Customer Advisor
Company Name: Frank Motors
Posts: Not Mentioned
Location: Shillong (Meghalaya)
Salary: Not Mentioned
Last Date: 05.08.2024
Age: 20-40 years
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Customer Advisor at Employment Exchange Shillong, the candidate should have Candidate should be 12th passed
How to apply: Counseling on 5th Aug 2024 at 12 PM in Employment Exchange Shillong premises.
Post Name: Assistant Teacher (Life Science)
Posts: 01
Location: Tirot Sing Memorial Secondary School, Laitkynsew
Salary: Rs. 30,000/-Per Month
Last Date: 05.08.2024
Age: 32 years (+5 years for SC/ST).
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Assistant Teacher (Life Science) at District School Education, Shillong, the candidate should have completed B.Sc. (Life Science), B.Ed.
How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates are required to appear for the walk-in-interview as scheduled at the office of the District School Education Officer, Nongrimmaw, Laitumkhrah, East Khasi Hills District, Shillong along with a filled application in standard form. Original documents are to be produced at the time of the interview for verification.
Post Name: Assistant Teacher (Science with Maths)
Posts: 01
Location: Tirot Sing Memorial Secondary School, Laitkynsew
Salary: Rs. 30,000/-Per Month
Last Date: 06.08.2024
Age: 32 years (+5 years for SC/ST).
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Assistant Teacher (Science with Maths) at District School Education, Shillong, the candidate should have completed B.Sc. (PCM), B.Ed.
How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates are required to appear for the walk-in-interview as scheduled at the office of the District School Education Officer, Nongrimmaw, Laitumkhrah, East Khasi Hills District, Shillong along with a filled application in standard form. Original documents are to be produced at the time of the interview for verification.
Post Name: Senior Research Fellow (SRF)
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati -Assam
Salary: Rs. 31,000/- per month + HRA as admissible
Last Date: 12-08-2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: SC/ST Candidates: Rs.25, All Other Candidates: Rs.50
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Senior Research Fellow (SRF) at Assam Agricultural University (AAU), the candidate should have completed M.V.Sc from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
How to apply: Candidates are required to submit a copy of complete BIODATA, one set of testimonials (self-attested) and a DEMAND DRAFT of Rs. 50.00 (Fifty) /Rs. 25.00 (Twenty-five) only for SC/ST candidates, drawn in favour of The Director of Research (Veterinary), AAU, Khanapara payable at SBI Khanapara at the time of the interview.
Post Name: Associate Professor (Ayurveda)
Posts: 03
Disciplines :
a. Sharir Kriya Vigyan
b. Kaumarabhritta
c. Prasuti Tantra & Stri Roga
Location: Shillong – Meghalaya
Salary: As per norms
Last Date: 16-08-2024
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Associate Professor (Ayurveda) at NEIAH, candidate should have done Post Graduate Degree in Ayurveda in the concerned subject recognized under IMCC Act, 1970.
How to apply: Candidates should bring a duly filled-up application form in prescribe format, two passport size photographs and original certificates along with photocopy of the same duly self-attested in support of their Age, Qualifications, Registration & Experiences etc.