Job Alert - 30/08/2024

Assam Cancer Care Foundation Recruitment 2024 - Anaesthetist cum Intensivist Vacancy

Post Name: Anaesthetist cum Intensivist

Posts: 01

Location: Assam

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 10-09-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Anaesthetist cum Intensivist at Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF), the candidate should have done MBBS; MD Anaesthesia with min 2 years of experience post MD.