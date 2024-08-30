Job Alert - 30/08/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: Associate Professor
Posts: 03
Discipline wise vacancies :
Endocrinology : 1
Gastroenterology : 1
Surgical Gastroenterology : 1
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: Rs. 1,88,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 13th September 2024
Age: 50 years
Application Fees:
Fee for Unreserved/OBC/EWS fee: Rs. 1500/-
Fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women fee Nil
Payment mode: Demand Draft
Post Name: Additional Professor
Posts: 02
Discipline wise vacancies :
Endocrinology : 1
Gastroenterology : 1
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: Rs. 2,00,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 13th September 2024
Age: 58 years
Application Fees:
Fee for Unreserved/OBC/EWS fee: Rs. 1500/-
Fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women fee Nil
Payment mode: Demand Draft
Post Name: Female Clinical Psychologist
Posts: 01
Location: Tezpur- Assam
Salary: Rs. 60,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 14/09/2024
Age: 40 years
Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed M.Phil. Degree in Clinical Psychology, having valid RCI registration with One (01) year experience.
Post Name: Consultant Medical Officer
Posts: 01
Location: Tezpur- Assam
Salary: Rs. 60,000/- per month
Last Date: 14/09/2024
Age: 40 years
Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed MBBS Degree with One (01) Year experience
Post Name: Consultant Medical Officer
Posts: 01
Location: Tezpur- Assam
Salary: Rs. 70,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 14/09/2024
Age: 40 years
Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed MBBS Degree with five (05) years experience.
Post Name: Research Associate-I
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati - Assam
Salary: Not Mentioned
Last Date: 08/09/2024
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Research Associate-I at IIT Guwahati, the candidates must have done Ph.D. (Chemical Engineering/ Mechanical Engineering)
Post Name: Anaesthetist cum Intensivist
Posts: 01
Location: Assam
Salary: As per norms
Last Date: 10-09-2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Anaesthetist cum Intensivist at Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF), the candidate should have done MBBS; MD Anaesthesia with min 2 years of experience post MD.
Post Name: Radiation Oncologist
Posts: 01
Location: Assam
Salary: As per norms
Last Date: 10-09-2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Radiation Oncologist at Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF), the candidate should have done MBBS; MD/DNB in Radiation Oncology.
Post Name: Nuclear Medicine Physician
Posts: 02
Location: Assam
Salary: As per norms
Last Date: 10-09-2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Nuclear Medicine Physician at Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF), the candidate should have done MBBS; MD/DNB-Nuclear Medicine with min 1 year of experience post MD/DNB.
Post Name: Junior Research Fellow
Posts: 1
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: Rs. 37,000/- + 18% HRA per month
Last Date: 12-09-2024
Age: 32 Years Max.
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Junior Research Fellow at NIPER Guwahati, Candidates should have done M.S./M.Pharm. / degree in Medicinal Chemistry/Natural Products/ Pharmaceutical Analysis from a PCI/AICTE/UGC/NAAC recognized/ accredited University/Central