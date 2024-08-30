Job Alert - 30/08/2024

AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Associate Professor Vacancy

Post Name: Associate Professor

Posts: 03

Discipline wise vacancies :

  • Endocrinology : 1

  • Gastroenterology : 1

  • Surgical Gastroenterology : 1

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: Rs. 1,88,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 13th September 2024

Age: 50 years

Application Fees:

Fee for Unreserved/OBC/EWS fee: Rs. 1500/-
Fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women fee Nil
Payment mode: Demand Draft

AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Additional Professor Vacancy

Post Name: Additional Professor

Posts: 02

Discipline wise vacancies :

  • Endocrinology : 1

  • Gastroenterology : 1

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: Rs. 2,00,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 13th September 2024

Age: 58 years

Application Fees:

Fee for Unreserved/OBC/EWS fee: Rs. 1500/-
Fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women fee Nil
Payment mode: Demand Draft

Tezpur University Recruitment 2024 - Female Clinical Psychologist Vacancy

Post Name: Female Clinical Psychologist

Posts: 01

Location: Tezpur- Assam

Salary: Rs. 60,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 14/09/2024

Age: 40 years

Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed M.Phil. Degree in Clinical Psychology, having valid RCI registration with One (01) year experience.

Tezpur University Recruitment 2024 - Consultant Medical Officer Vacancy

Post Name: Consultant Medical Officer

Posts: 01

Location: Tezpur- Assam

Salary: Rs. 60,000/- per month

Last Date: 14/09/2024

Age: 40 years

Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed MBBS Degree with One (01) Year experience

Tezpur University Recruitment 2024 - Consultant Medical Officer Vacancy

Post Name: Consultant Medical Officer

Posts: 01

Location: Tezpur- Assam

Salary: Rs. 70,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 14/09/2024

Age: 40 years

Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed MBBS Degree with five (05) years experience.

IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Research Associate-I Vacancy

Post Name: Research Associate-I

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati - Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 08/09/2024

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Research Associate-I at IIT Guwahati, the candidates must have done Ph.D. (Chemical Engineering/ Mechanical Engineering)

Assam Cancer Care Foundation Recruitment 2024 - Anaesthetist cum Intensivist Vacancy

Post Name: Anaesthetist cum Intensivist

Posts: 01

Location: Assam

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 10-09-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Anaesthetist cum Intensivist at Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF), the candidate should have done MBBS; MD Anaesthesia with min 2 years of experience post MD.

Assam Cancer Care Foundation Recruitment 2024 - Radiation Oncologist Vacancy

Post Name: Radiation Oncologist

Posts: 01

Location: Assam

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 10-09-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Radiation Oncologist at Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF), the candidate should have done MBBS; MD/DNB in Radiation Oncology.

Assam Cancer Care Foundation Recruitment 2024 - Nuclear Medicine Physician Vacancy

Post Name: Nuclear Medicine Physician

Posts: 02

Location: Assam

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 10-09-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Nuclear Medicine Physician at Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF), the candidate should have done MBBS; MD/DNB-Nuclear Medicine with min 1 year of experience post MD/DNB.

NIPER Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Vacancy

Post Name: Junior Research Fellow

Posts: 1

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: Rs. 37,000/- + 18% HRA per month

Last Date: 12-09-2024

Age: 32 Years Max.

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Junior Research Fellow at NIPER Guwahati, Candidates should have done M.S./M.Pharm. / degree in Medicinal Chemistry/Natural Products/ Pharmaceutical Analysis from a PCI/AICTE/UGC/NAAC recognized/ accredited University/Central