Job Alert - 30/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk

NIT Silchar Recruitment 2024- Project Associate I (PA) Vacancy

Post Name: Project Associate I (PA)

Posts: 01

Location: Silchar – Assam

Salary: INR 25,000/- month (+ H.R.A as per institute norms)

Last Date: 13/10/2024

Age Limit: Not Mentioned

Application Fee: No Application Fee

For more info visit

National Institute of Design (NID) Assam Recruitment 2024 - Visiting Medical Officer Vacancy

Post Name: Visiting Medical Officer

Posts: 01

Location: Jorhat, Assam

Salary: Per visit basis or monthly basis (minimum 12 days monthly). The pay will also be decided depending upon the qualification, experience, duration of duty, etc. The cumulative amount will be paid on monthly basis.

Last Date: 25/10/2024

Age: 50 years

Application Fees: Nil

For more info visit

Alegra Labs Recruitment 2024 - Full Stack Developer (Python) Vacancy

Post Name: Full Stack Developer (Python)

Posts: 02

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: 30k – 50k

Last Date: 15/10/2024

Application fee: NIL

For more info visit

Wisdom Sr. Secondary School Recruitment 2024 - Hostel Warden (Boys & Girls) Vacancy

Post Name: Hostel Warden (Boys & Girls)

Posts: Not Mentioned

Location: Tezpur, Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 2nd October 2024

Age Limit: Not Mentioned

Apply Mode: Via Email (wisdomjc2020@gmail.com)

For more info visit

Alegra Labs Recruitment 2024 - Full Stack Developer (Core PHP) Vacancy

Post Name: Full Stack Developer (Core PHP)

Posts: 02

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: 30k – 50k

Last Date: 15/10/2024

Application fee: NIL

For more info visit

Wisdom Sr. Secondary School Recruitment 2024 - Hostel Superintendent Vacancy

Post Name: Hostel Superintendent

Posts: Not Mentioned

Location: Tezpur, Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 2nd October 2024

Age Limit: Not Mentioned

Apply Mode: Via Email (wisdomjc2020@gmail.com)

For more info visit

MHRB Assam Recruitment 2024 - Medical & Health Officer–I (M&HO-I) Vacancy

Post Name: Medical & Health Officer–I (M&HO-I)

Posts:  400 Posts [UR: 174, OBC/ MOBC: 108, SC: 28, STP: 60, STH: 30]

Salary: Rs.30,000/- – 1,10,000/-+ Grade Pay Rs. 12,700/- plus other allowances as admissible under the Rules.

Age: A candidate should not be less than 21 years and not more than 38 years of age as on 01.01.2024 as per Govt. Notification AAP.115/72/Pt.I/194 dated 10/03/2008. The upper age limit is relaxable for the candidates of reserved categories as per existing provision/ extant rule.

Location: Assam

Last Date: October 20, 2024

Application Fee: General: Rs 250/-

OBC/ MOBC/SC/ST (P)/ST (H): Rs 150/-

No application fee is required for candidates PWD certificate.

For more info visit

RFRI Recruitment 2024 - Project Assistant Vacancy

Post Name: Project Assistant

Posts: 02

Salary: Rs. 19000/- per month

Location: Jorhat, Assam

Walk-in-Date: 4th October 2024

Age Limit : 25 years as on 4th October 2024.

Relaxation up to 5 years for SC / ST / Women and also 3 years for OBC candidates

For more info visit

National Institute of Design (NID) Assam Recruitment 2024 - Visiting Medical Officer Vacancy

Post Name: Visiting Medical Officer

Posts: 01

Location: Jorhat, Assam

Salary: Per visit basis or monthly basis (minimum 12 days monthly). The pay will also be decided depending upon the qualification, experience, duration of duty, etc. The cumulative amount will be paid on monthly basis.

Last Date: 25/10/2024

Age: 50 years

Application Fees: Nil

For more info visit
For more jobs visit