Job Alert - 30/09/2024

Post Name: Project Associate I (PA)
Posts: 01
Location: Silchar – Assam
Salary: INR 25,000/- month (+ H.R.A as per institute norms)
Last Date: 13/10/2024
Age Limit: Not Mentioned
Application Fee: No Application Fee
Post Name: Visiting Medical Officer
Posts: 01
Location: Jorhat, Assam
Salary: Per visit basis or monthly basis (minimum 12 days monthly). The pay will also be decided depending upon the qualification, experience, duration of duty, etc. The cumulative amount will be paid on monthly basis.
Last Date: 25/10/2024
Age: 50 years
Application Fees: Nil
Post Name: Full Stack Developer (Python)
Posts: 02
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: 30k – 50k
Last Date: 15/10/2024
Application fee: NIL
Post Name: Hostel Warden (Boys & Girls)
Posts: Not Mentioned
Location: Tezpur, Assam
Salary: Not Mentioned
Last Date: 2nd October 2024
Age Limit: Not Mentioned
Apply Mode: Via Email (wisdomjc2020@gmail.com)
Post Name: Full Stack Developer (Core PHP)
Posts: 02
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: 30k – 50k
Last Date: 15/10/2024
Application fee: NIL
Post Name: Hostel Superintendent
Posts: Not Mentioned
Location: Tezpur, Assam
Salary: Not Mentioned
Last Date: 2nd October 2024
Age Limit: Not Mentioned
Apply Mode: Via Email (wisdomjc2020@gmail.com)
Post Name: Medical & Health Officer–I (M&HO-I)
Posts: 400 Posts [UR: 174, OBC/ MOBC: 108, SC: 28, STP: 60, STH: 30]
Salary: Rs.30,000/- – 1,10,000/-+ Grade Pay Rs. 12,700/- plus other allowances as admissible under the Rules.
Age: A candidate should not be less than 21 years and not more than 38 years of age as on 01.01.2024 as per Govt. Notification AAP.115/72/Pt.I/194 dated 10/03/2008. The upper age limit is relaxable for the candidates of reserved categories as per existing provision/ extant rule.
Location: Assam
Last Date: October 20, 2024
Application Fee: General: Rs 250/-
OBC/ MOBC/SC/ST (P)/ST (H): Rs 150/-
No application fee is required for candidates PWD certificate.
Post Name: Project Assistant
Posts: 02
Salary: Rs. 19000/- per month
Location: Jorhat, Assam
Walk-in-Date: 4th October 2024
Age Limit : 25 years as on 4th October 2024.
Relaxation up to 5 years for SC / ST / Women and also 3 years for OBC candidates
