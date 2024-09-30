Job Alert - 30/09/2024

MHRB Assam Recruitment 2024 - Medical & Health Officer–I (M&HO-I) Vacancy

Post Name: Medical & Health Officer–I (M&HO-I)

Posts: 400 Posts [UR: 174, OBC/ MOBC: 108, SC: 28, STP: 60, STH: 30]

Salary: Rs.30,000/- – 1,10,000/-+ Grade Pay Rs. 12,700/- plus other allowances as admissible under the Rules.

Age: A candidate should not be less than 21 years and not more than 38 years of age as on 01.01.2024 as per Govt. Notification AAP.115/72/Pt.I/194 dated 10/03/2008. The upper age limit is relaxable for the candidates of reserved categories as per existing provision/ extant rule.

Location: Assam

Last Date: October 20, 2024

Application Fee: General: Rs 250/-

OBC/ MOBC/SC/ST (P)/ST (H): Rs 150/-

No application fee is required for candidates PWD certificate.