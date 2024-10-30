Job Alert - 30/10/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: Senior Design Instructor
Posts: 01
Location: Jorhat, Assam
Last Date: 17.11.2024
Age: Not exceeding 45 years, as on the last date of application.
Application Fees: General / OBC candidate(s) : Rs. 1000/-
SC / ST / EWS candidate(s) : Rs. 500/-
PwD (Divyang) candidate(s) are exempted from payment of application fee.
Post Name: Faculty / Designer
Posts: 04
Location: Jorhat, Assam
Last Date: 17.11.2024
Age: Not exceeding 45 years, as on the last date of application.
Application Fees: General / OBC candidate(s) : Rs. 1000/-
SC / ST / EWS candidate(s) : Rs. 500/-
PwD (Divyang) candidate(s) are exempted from payment of application fee.
Post Name: Senior Faculty / Associate Professor
Posts: 03
Location: Jorhat, Assam
Last Date: 17.11.2024
Age: Not exceeding 50 years, as on the last date of application.
Application Fees: General / OBC candidate(s) : Rs. 1000/-
SC / ST / EWS candidate(s) : Rs. 500/-
PwD (Divyang) candidate(s) are exempted from payment of application fee.
Post Name: Principal Designer/ Professor
Posts: 01
Location: Jorhat, Assam
Last Date: 17.11.2024
Age: Not exceeding 55 years, as on the last date of application.
Application Fees: General / OBC candidate(s) : Rs. 1000/-
SC / ST / EWS candidate(s) : Rs. 500/-
PwD (Divyang) candidate(s) are exempted from payment of application fee.
Post Name: PGT
Subjects: Business Studies & Economics
Posts: 01
Location: Assam
Salary: Based on experience and skills
Last Date: 02/11/2024
Age Limit: No bar.
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Assistant Professor
Posts: 05 Posts
Name of the Subjects and Vacancies:
Economics: 1, Roster Point No.: 01, Category: UR (PWD).
Chemistry: 1, Roster Point No.: 10, Category: ST-H.
Botany: 1, Roster Point No.: 18, Category: UR.
English: 1, Roster Point No.: 59, Category: UR.
Zoology: 1, Roster Point No.: 64, Category: UR.
Location: Jorhat, Assam
Last Date: 15 days from the date of publication of the advertisement[DOp in News Paper: 27/10/2024]
Salary: As per the State Government Scale
Post Name: Apprentice
Posts: 90
Location: Mamit – Mizoram, Itanagar, Lohit – Arunachal Pradesh, Dimapur – Nagaland, Shillong – Meghalaya, Imphal – Manipur, Agartala – Tripura, Assam
Salary: Rs. 9,000 – 15,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 20/11/2024
Age: 18-26 years
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Judicial Assistant
Posts: 14
Location: Guwahati- Assam
Salary: Rs. 14000-70000/- with Grade Pay of Rs. 8700/- plus other allowances as admissible
Last Date: 30/11/2024
Age: 40 – 50 years
Application Fees: UR / OBC / MOBC : Rs. 500/-
SC / ST(P) / ST (H) : Rs. 250/-
PwBD : NIL
Post Name: Stenographer
Posts: 01
Location: Assam
Last Date: 18-Nov-2024
Salary: Rs. 22,000 – 97,000/- per month
Age: 21- 40 years .
Application Fee: No Application Fee.
Post Name: English Reporter Grade-II
Posts: 01
Location: Assam
Last Date: 18-Nov-2024
Salary: Rs. 22,000 – 97,000/- per month
Age: 21- 40 years .
Application Fee: No Application Fee.