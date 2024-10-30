Job Alert - 30/10/2024

NID Jorhat Recruitment 2024 - Senior Design Instructor Vacancy

Post Name: Senior Design Instructor

Posts: 01

Location: Jorhat, Assam

Last Date: 17.11.2024

Age: Not exceeding 45 years, as on the last date of application.

Application Fees: General / OBC candidate(s) : Rs. 1000/-

SC / ST / EWS candidate(s) : Rs. 500/-

PwD (Divyang) candidate(s) are exempted from payment of application fee.

For more info, visit

NID Jorhat Recruitment 2024 - Faculty / Designer Vacancy

Post Name: Faculty / Designer

Posts: 04

Location: Jorhat, Assam

Last Date: 17.11.2024

Age: Not exceeding 45 years, as on the last date of application.

Application Fees: General / OBC candidate(s) : Rs. 1000/-

SC / ST / EWS candidate(s) : Rs. 500/-

PwD (Divyang) candidate(s) are exempted from payment of application fee.

For more info, visit

NID Jorhat Recruitment 2024 - Senior Faculty / Associate Professor Vacancy

Post Name: Senior Faculty / Associate Professor

Posts: 03

Location: Jorhat, Assam

Last Date: 17.11.2024

Age: Not exceeding 50 years, as on the last date of application.

Application Fees: General / OBC candidate(s) : Rs. 1000/-

SC / ST / EWS candidate(s) : Rs. 500/-

PwD (Divyang) candidate(s) are exempted from payment of application fee.

For more info, visit

NID Jorhat Recruitment 2024 - Principal Designer/ Professor Vacancy

Post Name: Principal Designer/ Professor

Posts: 01

Location: Jorhat, Assam

Last Date: 17.11.2024

Age: Not exceeding 55 years, as on the last date of application.

Application Fees: General / OBC candidate(s) : Rs. 1000/-

SC / ST / EWS candidate(s) : Rs. 500/-

PwD (Divyang) candidate(s) are exempted from payment of application fee.

For more info, visit

St. John’s HS School Barama Recruitment 2024 - PGT Vacancy

Post Name: PGT

Subjects: Business Studies & Economics

Posts: 01

Location: Assam

Salary: Based on experience and skills

Last Date: 02/11/2024

Age Limit: No bar.

Application Fees: N/A

For more info, visit

DCB Girls' College Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Professor

Posts: 05 Posts

Name of the Subjects and Vacancies:

Economics: 1, Roster Point No.: 01, Category: UR (PWD).

Chemistry: 1, Roster Point No.: 10, Category: ST-H.

Botany: 1, Roster Point No.: 18, Category: UR.

English: 1, Roster Point No.: 59, Category: UR.

Zoology: 1, Roster Point No.: 64, Category: UR.

Location: Jorhat, Assam

Last Date: 15 days from the date of publication of the advertisement[DOp in News Paper: 27/10/2024]

Salary: As per the State Government Scale

For more info, visit

AAI Recruitment 2024 - Apprentice Vacancy

Post Name: Apprentice

Posts: 90

Location: Mamit – Mizoram, Itanagar, Lohit – Arunachal Pradesh, Dimapur – Nagaland, Shillong – Meghalaya, Imphal – Manipur, Agartala – Tripura, Assam

Salary: Rs. 9,000 – 15,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 20/11/2024

Age: 18-26 years

Application Fees: N/A

For more info, visit

Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2024 - Judicial Assistant Vacancy

Post Name: Judicial Assistant

Posts: 14

Location: Guwahati- Assam

Salary: Rs. 14000-70000/- with Grade Pay of Rs. 8700/- plus other allowances as admissible

Last Date: 30/11/2024

Age: 40 – 50 years

Application Fees: UR / OBC / MOBC : Rs. 500/-

SC / ST(P) / ST (H) : Rs. 250/-

PwBD : NIL

For more info, visit

Assam Legislative Assembly Recruitment 2024 - Stenographer Vacancy

Post Name: Stenographer

Posts: 01

Location: Assam

Last Date: 18-Nov-2024

Salary: Rs. 22,000 – 97,000/- per month

Age: 21- 40 years .

Application Fee: No Application Fee.

For more info, visit

Assam Legislative Assembly Recruitment 2024 - English Reporter Grade-II Vacancy

Post Name: English Reporter Grade-II

Posts: 01

Location: Assam

Last Date: 18-Nov-2024

Salary: Rs. 22,000 – 97,000/- per month

Age: 21- 40 years .

Application Fee: No Application Fee.

For more info, visit