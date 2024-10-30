Job Alert - 30/10/2024

NID Jorhat Recruitment 2024 - Senior Design Instructor Vacancy

Post Name: Senior Design Instructor

Posts: 01

Location: Jorhat, Assam

Last Date: 17.11.2024

Age: Not exceeding 45 years, as on the last date of application.

Application Fees: General / OBC candidate(s) : Rs. 1000/-

SC / ST / EWS candidate(s) : Rs. 500/-

PwD (Divyang) candidate(s) are exempted from payment of application fee.