Job Alert - 31/07/2024

Post Name: Marketing Executive
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: Not mentioned
Last Date: 03/08/2024
Age Limit: Not mentioned
Required Qualification: Graduate in any stream.
How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates may apply online by sending the following to this mail: hr@audiguwahati.com
• Detailed CV of the candidate
• 3-5 slide PPT on yourself (to judge the PPT skills)
• A 20-30 seconds video on any topic (made by the applicant)
Post Name: Project Assistant (Social Sciences)
Posts: 01
Location: Shillong, Meghalaya
Salary: Annual Salary (CTC) will be commensurate with available skills and fitment of the incumbent as per the selection process.
Last Date: 10-08-2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Required Qualification: Candidate should have done Master’s in Social Work or Public Health.
How to apply: Candidates may may upload the required data in the Google form link
Post Name: Assistant Professor
Department: Information Technology
Posts: 01
Location: Shillong, Meghalaya
Salary: Rs. 4,98,000 for MCA with PhD and Rs. 4,17,000 for MCA with NET
Last Date: 03/08/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Data Entry Operator at MLCU, the candidate should have completed MCA or M.Tech / M.E in CSE/IT (Preferably PhD)
How to apply: The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to apply through the MLCU Recruitment Portal on or before 3rd August 2024.
Post Name: Media and Learning Resource Executive
Posts: 01
Location: Shillong, Meghalaya
Salary: Rs 3,58,800/-(annual)
Last Date: 03/08/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Media and Learning Resource Executive at MLCU, the candidate should have completed MA or BA in Communication and Media Technologies OR MA or BA in Mass Communication and Video Production OR MA or BA (Multimedia) OR
MCA or BCA with Diploma in Editing/ Cinematography. A minimum of 2 years of experience in the field (academic, administrative, industry, multimedia).
How to apply: The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to apply through the MLCU Recruitment Portal on or before 3rd August 2024.
Post Name: Assistant Lecturer (History)
Posts: 01
Location: Shillong Public School, Shillong
Salary: Rs. 40,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 08.08.2024
Age: 32 years (+5 years for SC/ST).
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Asstt. Lecturer (History) at District School Education, Shillong, the candidate should have completed M.A. (History), B.Ed.
How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates are required to appear for the walk-in-interview as scheduled at the office of the District School Education Officer, Nongrimmaw, Laitumkhrah, East Khasi Hills District, Shillong along with a filled application in standard form. Original documents are to be produced at the time of the interview for verification.
Post Name: Assistant Mistress (Geography)
Posts: 01
Location: Pine Mount School, Shillong
Salary: Rs. 30,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 07.08.2024
Age: 32 years (+5 years for SC/ST)
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Asstt. Mistress (Geography) at District School Education, Shillong, the candidate should have completed B.A. (Geography), B.Ed.
How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates are required to appear for the walk-in-interview as scheduled at the office of the District School Education Officer, Nongrimmaw, Laitumkhrah, East Khasi Hills District, Shillong along with a filled application in . Original documents are to be produced at the time of the interview for verification.
Post Name: Operator for SEOC under Project ERSS of NDMA
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: Rs. 18,000/- per month
Last Date: 13/08/2024
Age: 21-43 Years
Application Fees: N/A
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Operator for SEOC under Project ERSS of NDMA at Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the candidate should have done Graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised University or lnstitute or equivalent.
How to apply: Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents to The State Project Coordinator, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Ancillary Block-I (Opp. SBI Sectt. Branch), Janata Bhawan, Dispur, Guwahati- 781006, Assam.
Post Name: Project Officer (Disaster Management)
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: Rs. 37,000/- per month
Last Date: 13/08/2024
Age: 21-42 Years
Application Fees: N/A
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Project Officer (Disaster Management) at Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the candidate should have done Graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised University or lnstitute or equivalent.
How to apply: Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents to The State Project Coordinator, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Ancillary Block-I (Opp. SBI Sectt. Branch), Janata Bhawan, Dispur, Guwahati- 781006, Assam.
Post Name: Project Technical Support-III
No of Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati – Assam
Salary: Rs. 33,040/- Per Month
Last Date: 08/08/2024
Age: 35 Years Max
Application Fees: N/A
Required Qualification: As per NIRRCH official notification, candidate should have completed Graduation, Post Graduation from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at NIRRCH official website nirrh.res.in, Starting from 30-07-2024 to 08-Aug-2024.