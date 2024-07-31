Job Alert - 31/07/2024

Audi Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Marketing Executive Vacancy

Post Name: Marketing Executive

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: Not mentioned

Last Date: 03/08/2024

Age Limit: Not mentioned

Required Qualification: Graduate in any stream.

How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates may apply online by sending the following to this mail:  hr@audiguwahati.com
•    Detailed CV of the candidate
•    3-5 slide PPT on yourself (to judge the PPT skills)
•    A 20-30 seconds video on any topic (made by the applicant)

IIPH Shillong Recruitment 2024 - Project Assistant (Social Sciences) Vacancy

Post Name: Project Assistant (Social Sciences)

Posts: 01

Location: Shillong, Meghalaya

Salary: Annual Salary (CTC) will be commensurate with available skills and fitment of the incumbent as per the selection process.

Last Date: 10-08-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Required Qualification: Candidate should have done Master’s in Social Work or Public Health.

How to apply: Candidates may may upload the required data in the Google form link

MLCU Meghalaya Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Professor

Department: Information Technology

Posts: 01

Location: Shillong, Meghalaya

Salary:  Rs. 4,98,000 for MCA with PhD and Rs. 4,17,000 for MCA with NET

Last Date: 03/08/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Data Entry Operator at MLCU, the candidate should have completed MCA or M.Tech / M.E in CSE/IT (Preferably PhD)

How to apply: The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to apply through the MLCU Recruitment Portal on or before 3rd August 2024.

MLCU Meghalaya Recruitment 2024 - Media and Learning Resource Executive Vacancy

Post Name: Media and Learning Resource Executive

Posts: 01

Location: Shillong, Meghalaya

Salary:  Rs 3,58,800/-(annual)

Last Date: 03/08/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Media and Learning Resource Executive at MLCU, the candidate should have completed MA or BA in  Communication and Media Technologies OR MA or BA in Mass Communication and Video Production OR MA or BA (Multimedia) OR
MCA or BCA with Diploma in Editing/ Cinematography. A minimum of 2 years of experience in the field (academic, administrative, industry, multimedia).

How to apply: The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to apply through the MLCU Recruitment Portal on or before 3rd August 2024.

District School Education Shillong Recruitment 2024 – Assistant Lecturer (History) Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Lecturer (History)

Posts: 01

Location:  Shillong Public School, Shillong

Salary: Rs. 40,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 08.08.2024

Age: 32 years (+5 years for SC/ST).

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Asstt. Lecturer (History) at District School Education, Shillong, the candidate should have completed M.A. (History), B.Ed.

How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates are required to appear for the walk-in-interview as scheduled at the office of the District School Education Officer, Nongrimmaw, Laitumkhrah, East Khasi Hills District, Shillong along with a filled application in standard form. Original documents are to be produced at the time of the interview for verification.

District School Education Shillong Recruitment 2024 – Assistant Mistress (Geography) Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Mistress (Geography)

Posts: 01

Location: Pine Mount School, Shillong

Salary: Rs. 30,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 07.08.2024

Age: 32 years (+5 years for SC/ST)

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Asstt. Mistress (Geography) at District School Education, Shillong, the candidate should have completed B.A. (Geography), B.Ed.

How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates are required to appear for the walk-in-interview as scheduled at the office of the District School Education Officer, Nongrimmaw, Laitumkhrah, East Khasi Hills District, Shillong along with a filled application in standard form. Original documents are to be produced at the time of the interview for verification.

ASDMA Recruitment 2024 - Operator for SEOC under Project ERSS of NDMA Vacancy

Post Name: Operator for SEOC under Project ERSS of NDMA

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: Rs. 18,000/- per month

Last Date: 13/08/2024

Age: 21-43 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Operator for SEOC under Project ERSS of NDMA at Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the candidate should have done Graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised University or lnstitute or equivalent.

How to apply: Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents to The State Project Coordinator, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Ancillary Block-I (Opp. SBI Sectt. Branch), Janata Bhawan, Dispur, Guwahati- 781006, Assam.

ASDMA Recruitment 2024 - Project Officer (Disaster Management) Vacancy

Post Name: Project Officer (Disaster Management)

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: Rs. 37,000/- per month

Last Date: 13/08/2024

Age: 21-42 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Project Officer (Disaster Management) at Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the candidate should have done Graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised University or lnstitute or equivalent.

How to apply: Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents to The State Project Coordinator, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Ancillary Block-I (Opp. SBI Sectt. Branch), Janata Bhawan, Dispur, Guwahati- 781006, Assam.

NIRRCH Recruitment 2024 - Project Technical Support-III Vacancy

Post Name: Project Technical Support-III

No of Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: Rs. 33,040/- Per Month

Last Date: 08/08/2024

Age: 35 Years Max

Application Fees: N/A

Required Qualification: As per NIRRCH official notification, candidate should have completed Graduation, Post Graduation from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at NIRRCH official website nirrh.res.in, Starting from 30-07-2024 to 08-Aug-2024.