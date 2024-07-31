Job Alert - 31/07/2024

IIPH Shillong Recruitment 2024 - Project Assistant (Social Sciences) Vacancy

Post Name: Project Assistant (Social Sciences)

Posts: 01

Location: Shillong, Meghalaya

Salary: Annual Salary (CTC) will be commensurate with available skills and fitment of the incumbent as per the selection process.

Last Date: 10-08-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Required Qualification: Candidate should have done Master’s in Social Work or Public Health.

How to apply: Candidates may may upload the required data in the Google form link