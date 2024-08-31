Job Alert - 31/08/2024

Assam Cancer Care Foundation Recruitment 2024- HR Vacancy

Post Name: HR

Posts: 02

Location: Assam

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 10-09-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of HR at Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF), the candidate should have done MBA/PGDM HR with min 3 years of experience in HR generalist profile, candidates with hospital.