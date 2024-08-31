Job Alert - 31/08/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk

DSC East Garo Hills Recruitment 2024 - Combine Grade-IV Post-II Vacancy

Post Name: Combine Grade-IV Post-II

Posts: 11

Location: East Garo Hills- Meghalaya

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 31/08/2024

Age: 18-32 years

Application Fees: All Other Candidates; Rs. 100/-

  • SC/ ST Candidates: Rs. 50/-

  • PWD Candidates: Nil

  • Mode of Payment: Online

DSC East Garo Hills Recruitment 2024 - Combine Grade-IV Post-I Vacancy

Post Name: Combine Grade-IV Post-I

Posts: 62

Location: East Garo Hills- Meghalaya

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 31/08/2024

Age: 18-32 years

Application Fees: All Other Candidates; Rs. 100/-

  • SC/ ST Candidates: Rs. 50/-

  • PWD Candidates: Nil

  • Mode of Payment: Online

Assam Cancer Care Foundation Recruitment 2024- HR Vacancy

Post Name: HR

Posts: 02

Location: Assam

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 10-09-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of HR at Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF), the candidate should have done MBA/PGDM HR with min 3 years of experience in HR generalist profile, candidates with hospital.

Down Town Gurukul School Recruitment 2024 - Librarian Vacancy

Post Name: Librarian

No.of Posts: 04

Age limit : Not Mentioned

Job Location: Moranhat, Charaideo, Assam

Last Date: 05th September 2024

Required Qualification: M.Lib.Sc./ B.Lib.Sc.

Down Town Gurukul School Recruitment 2024 - Counsellor Vacancy

Post Name: Counsellor

No.of Posts: 05

Age limit : Not Mentioned

Job Location: Moranhat, Charaideo, Assam

Last Date: 05th September 2024

Required Qualification: Master’s Degree in Applied/Counselling Psychology.

Down Town Gurukul School Recruitment 2024 - Co-Scholastic Instructors Vacancy

Post Name: Co-Scholastic Instructors

No. of Posts: 10

Subject-wise Breakdown:

  • Sports Instructor: 04 Posts

  • Art & Craft Instructor: 03 Posts

  • Dance Teacher (Indian & Western forms): 03 Posts

Age limit : Not Mentioned

Job Location: Moranhat, Charaideo, Assam

Last Date: 05th September 2024

Down Town Gurukul School Recruitment 2024 - Pre-Primary (NTT) Vacancy

Post Name: Pre-Primary (NTT)

No.of Posts: 08

Age limit : Not Mentioned

Job Location: Moranhat, Charaideo, Assam

Last Date: 05th September 2024

Required Qualification: NTT/ Montessori Training

Down Town Gurukul School Recruitment 2024 - TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher) Vacancy

Post Name: TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher)

No.of Posts: 20 Posts

Subject-wise Breakdown:

  • English: 03 Posts

  • Hindi: 03 Posts

  • Social Science: 04 Posts

  • Assamese: 03 Posts

  • Mathematics: 04 Posts

  • Science: 03 Posts

  • Information Technology: 03 Posts

Age limit : Not Mentioned

Job Location: Moranhat, Charaideo, Assam

Last Date: 05th September 2024

Required Qualification: Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in the relevant field along with a B.Ed.

Down Town Gurukul School Recruitment 2024 - PRT (Primary Teacher) Vacancy

Post Name: PRT (Primary Teacher)

No.of Posts: 18 Posts

Subject-wise Breakdown:

  • English: 03 Posts

  • Hindi: 03 Posts

  • Social Science: 03 Posts

  • EVS: 03 Posts

  • Mathematics: 03 Posts

  • Assamese: 03 Posts

Age limit : Not Mentioned

Job Location: Moranhat, Charaideo, Assam

Last Date: 05th September 2024