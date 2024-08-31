Job Alert - 31/08/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: Combine Grade-IV Post-II
Posts: 11
Location: East Garo Hills- Meghalaya
Salary: As Per Norms
Last Date: 31/08/2024
Age: 18-32 years
Application Fees: All Other Candidates; Rs. 100/-
SC/ ST Candidates: Rs. 50/-
PWD Candidates: Nil
Mode of Payment: Online
Post Name: Combine Grade-IV Post-I
Posts: 62
Location: East Garo Hills- Meghalaya
Salary: As Per Norms
Last Date: 31/08/2024
Age: 18-32 years
Application Fees: All Other Candidates; Rs. 100/-
SC/ ST Candidates: Rs. 50/-
PWD Candidates: Nil
Mode of Payment: Online
Post Name: HR
Posts: 02
Location: Assam
Salary: As per norms
Last Date: 10-09-2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of HR at Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF), the candidate should have done MBA/PGDM HR with min 3 years of experience in HR generalist profile, candidates with hospital.
Post Name: Librarian
No.of Posts: 04
Age limit : Not Mentioned
Job Location: Moranhat, Charaideo, Assam
Last Date: 05th September 2024
Required Qualification: M.Lib.Sc./ B.Lib.Sc.
Post Name: Counsellor
No.of Posts: 05
Age limit : Not Mentioned
Job Location: Moranhat, Charaideo, Assam
Last Date: 05th September 2024
Required Qualification: Master’s Degree in Applied/Counselling Psychology.
Post Name: Co-Scholastic Instructors
No. of Posts: 10
Subject-wise Breakdown:
Sports Instructor: 04 Posts
Art & Craft Instructor: 03 Posts
Dance Teacher (Indian & Western forms): 03 Posts
Age limit : Not Mentioned
Job Location: Moranhat, Charaideo, Assam
Last Date: 05th September 2024
Post Name: Pre-Primary (NTT)
No.of Posts: 08
Age limit : Not Mentioned
Job Location: Moranhat, Charaideo, Assam
Last Date: 05th September 2024
Required Qualification: NTT/ Montessori Training
Post Name: TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher)
No.of Posts: 20 Posts
Subject-wise Breakdown:
English: 03 Posts
Hindi: 03 Posts
Social Science: 04 Posts
Assamese: 03 Posts
Mathematics: 04 Posts
Science: 03 Posts
Information Technology: 03 Posts
Age limit : Not Mentioned
Job Location: Moranhat, Charaideo, Assam
Last Date: 05th September 2024
Required Qualification: Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in the relevant field along with a B.Ed.
Post Name: PRT (Primary Teacher)
No.of Posts: 18 Posts
Subject-wise Breakdown:
English: 03 Posts
Hindi: 03 Posts
Social Science: 03 Posts
EVS: 03 Posts
Mathematics: 03 Posts
Assamese: 03 Posts
Age limit : Not Mentioned
Job Location: Moranhat, Charaideo, Assam
Last Date: 05th September 2024