Job Alert - 31/10/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk

Oil India Recruitment 2024 - Contractual Geologist (Micropaleontology) Vacancy

Post Name: Contractual Geologist (Micropaleontology)

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: Rs. 60,000/- per month

Date of Walk-in-Interview: 21/11/2024

Age: 24 – 45 years

Application Fee: No Application Fee.

Oil India Recruitment 2024 - Contractual Geologist (Economic/Ore Geology) Vacancy

Post Name: Contractual Geologist (Economic/Ore Geology)

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: Rs. 70,000/- per month

Date of Walk-in-Interview: 21/11/2024

Age: 24 – 45 years

Application Fee: No Application Fee.

Oil India Recruitment 2024 - Contractual Geologist (Petrology) Vacancy

Post Name: Contractual Geologist (Petrology)

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: Rs. 60,000/- per month

Date of Walk-in-Interview: 21/11/2024

Age: 24 – 45 years

Application Fee: No Application Fee.

Health City Hospital Recruitment 2024 - Staff Nurse (Nursing) Vacancy

Post Name: Staff Nurse (Nursing)

Posts: Not Mentioned

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary : Not Mentioned

Date of Interview: November 7, 2024

Oil India Recruitment 2024 - Contractual Geologist (Sedimentology) Vacancy

Post Name: Contractual Geologist (Sedimentology)

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: Rs. 70,000/- per month

Date of Walk-in-Interview: 21/11/2024

Age: 24 – 45 years

Application Fee: No Application Fee.

SSA Assam Recruitment 2024 - Academic Resource Person Vacancy

Post Name: Academic Resource Person

Posts: 147

Location: Assam

Salary: Rs.25000/- Per Month

Last Date: 13-Nov-2024

Age: 18-62 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Gauhati University Recruitment 2024 - Field Investigator Vacancy

Post Name: Field Investigator

No. of posts: 03

Salary: Rs. 20,000/- Per Month

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Last Date: 10/11/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fee: N/A