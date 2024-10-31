Job Alert - 31/10/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: Contractual Geologist (Micropaleontology)
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: Rs. 60,000/- per month
Date of Walk-in-Interview: 21/11/2024
Age: 24 – 45 years
Application Fee: No Application Fee.
Post Name: Contractual Geologist (Economic/Ore Geology)
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: Rs. 70,000/- per month
Date of Walk-in-Interview: 21/11/2024
Age: 24 – 45 years
Application Fee: No Application Fee.
Post Name: Contractual Geologist (Petrology)
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: Rs. 60,000/- per month
Date of Walk-in-Interview: 21/11/2024
Age: 24 – 45 years
Application Fee: No Application Fee.
Post Name: Staff Nurse (Nursing)
Posts: Not Mentioned
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary : Not Mentioned
Date of Interview: November 7, 2024
Post Name: Contractual Geologist (Sedimentology)
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: Rs. 70,000/- per month
Date of Walk-in-Interview: 21/11/2024
Age: 24 – 45 years
Application Fee: No Application Fee.
Post Name: Academic Resource Person
Posts: 147
Location: Assam
Salary: Rs.25000/- Per Month
Last Date: 13-Nov-2024
Age: 18-62 Years
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Field Investigator
No. of posts: 03
Salary: Rs. 20,000/- Per Month
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Last Date: 10/11/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fee: N/A