Justice Sanjiv Khanna Appointed As 51st Chief Justice Of India, To Take Oath On November 11

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Justice Sanjiv Khanna as the next Chief Justice of India (CJI). Currently the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Khanna will succeed CJI DY Chandrachud on November 11, 2024.
The appointment comes after a recommendation by CJI Chandrachud, who will retire on November 10, 2024, upon reaching the age of 65. Justice Chandrachud has served as CJI since November 8, 2022.
Who is Justice Sanjiv Khanna?
Born on May 14, 1960, Justice Khanna began his legal career in 1983. He practiced in various courts, including the Delhi High Court, specializing in constitutional law, taxation, and arbitration.
Justice Khanna joined the Supreme Court in January 2019 from the Delhi High Court. He has since led benches in high-profile cases, including bail applications related to the Delhi liquor policy case involving AAP leaders.
ELECTORAL BOND SCHEME: In 2024, Justice Khanna played a key role in ruling the Electoral Bond Scheme unconstitutional, arguing that it violated the right to information and emphasized transparency in electoral funding.
ARTICLE 370 VERDICT: Justice Khanna was also part of the historic 2023 verdict on Article 370, supporting its abrogation. He noted that removing the article did not impact India's federal structure but rather ended Jammu and Kashmir's special status.