Justice Sanjiv Khanna Appointed As 51st Chief Justice Of India, To Take Oath On November 11

Historic Judgments

ELECTORAL BOND SCHEME: In 2024, Justice Khanna played a key role in ruling the Electoral Bond Scheme unconstitutional, arguing that it violated the right to information and emphasized transparency in electoral funding.



ARTICLE 370 VERDICT: Justice Khanna was also part of the historic 2023 verdict on Article 370, supporting its abrogation. He noted that removing the article did not impact India's federal structure but rather ended Jammu and Kashmir's special status.