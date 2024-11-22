Kamrup District Enforces ‘No Seatbelt/Helmet, No Fuel’ Rule To Curb Accidents

Sentinel Digital Desk
To promote road safety and discipline, Kamrup District Administration has introduced a “No Seatbelt/Helmet, No Fuel” rule. Starting November 20, petrol pumps will not sell fuel to drivers without seatbelts or helmets or those driving against traffic flow.
Deba Kumar Mishra, District Commissioner, issued the directive to enforce the Motor Vehicle Act. Petrol pump owners have been instructed to strictly follow these regulations to enhance compliance with traffic laws.
To ensure enforcement, all petrol pumps must install CCTV cameras with DVRs within ten days. These cameras will record and monitor all drivers purchasing fuel to identify violations.