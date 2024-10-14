Kanye West Accused of Sexually Assaulting His Former Assistant

Sentinel Digital Desk
Lauren Pisciotta, the former assistant of rapper Kanye West, has made serious allegations against him. She claims that he drugged and sexually assaulted her during a studio session co-hosted by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.
Pisciotta has filed a lawsuit against West in California, stating that he assaulted her during the studio session. This lawsuit includes allegations of drugging and sexual assault, raising significant concerns about the incident.
This is not the first legal action Pisciotta has taken against West. In June, she sued him for sexual harassment, wrongful termination, breach of contract, and fraud, among other claims. This shows a history of serious allegations against the rapper.
While Sean Combs is mentioned as a co-host in the lawsuit, Pisciotta does not accuse him of any wrongdoing. Combs is currently in jail facing separate charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, highlighting a complex legal situation surrounding this case.