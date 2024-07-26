Kargil Vijay Diwas: A Tribute to India's Bravehearts

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26th each year to honor the valiant soldiers who fought in the Kargil War against Pakistan in 1999..The war took place in the treacherous terrains of Kargil, Jammu \u0026amp; Kashmir, where Indian troops displayed unparalleled bravery and determination..Operation Vijay was launched by India to recapture the strategic peaks infiltrated by Pakistani forces. It lasted from May to July 1999..The war saw numerous acts of heroism, with soldiers fighting in extreme weather conditions and high altitudes to protect the nation's sovereignty..Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorates the sacrifices of over 500 Indian soldiers who laid down their lives to secure a historic victory for India..Ceremonies and events are held across the country, especially at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras, to pay homage to the martyrs..On this day every year, the Prime Minister honors martyred soldiers at Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate in New Delhi..Kargil Vijay Diwas serves as a reminder of the valor and patriotism of the Indian Armed Forces, inspiring future generations to uphold these values..ALSO READ