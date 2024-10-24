Kerala Students Enter Excise Office by Mistake; Ask for Matchbox to Light Ganja

Sentinel Digital Desk
Excise officers in Adimali, Kerala, were surprised when a group of school students on an excursion entered their office by mistake. The students requested a matchbox to light a beedi rolled with ganja, unknowingly walking into an excise office.
The students, from an aided school in Thrissur, were on a school trip with their teachers. After mistaking the excise office for a workshop, they were caught red-handed by officers. Banned substances like ganja and hashish oil were seized from two students.
Two students were found in possession of illegal substances, and a case was registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The remaining students were not involved in the possession of drugs.
The students sensed trouble upon realizing they were in an excise office and tried to flee. However, the officers caught them and recovered the drugs during a thorough check. The two students in possession of ganja faced legal action.
The rest of the students were given counseling and sent back with their teachers. The parents of the two students involved were summoned, and the students were released to their families.
Officials noted that drug abuse during school and college trips is a growing concern in Kerala. In this case, students had pooled money to purchase the drugs from local peddlers, prompting the excise department to pursue legal action against the students.