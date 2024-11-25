King Charles III Plans India Visit After Invitation from PM Modi: Report

Sentinel Digital Desk
Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla are set to embark on an official royal tour of India early next year. This will be King Charles' first visit to India as monarch.
The trip follows King Charles’ recovery from a cancer diagnosis earlier this year. UK officials view the visit as a meaningful step in strengthening ties with India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed enthusiasm to welcome the King and Queen. This comes after their previous visit to India was cancelled.
The royal couple last visited India in 2019, focusing on issues like climate change, sustainability, and social finance.