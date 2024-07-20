Job Alert: KKHSOU Recruitment 2024

Sentinel Digital Desk

Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU Recruitment 2024)

Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Academic Consultant (Sanskrit) and Assistant Professor. 

Required Qualification

1. Academic Consultant (Sanskrit): Candidates must have done Masters in relevant/allied subjects with UGC
Norms and NET/SLET or Ph.D

2. Assistant Professor: Candidates must have done Masters in relevant/allied subjects with UGC
Norms and NET/SLET or Ph.D

Details about KKHSOU Recruitment 2024 - Academic Consultant (Sanskrit)

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati - Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 22/07/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application fees: N/A

Details about KKHSOU Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor

Posts: 03

  • Computer Science : 1

  • Journalism & Mass Communication : 1

  • Management : 1

Location: Guwahati - Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 22/07/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application fees: N/A

How to apply for KKHSOU Recruitment 2024

Candidates may appear for the interview with original testimonials and Bio-Data and also photocopies of supporting documents.