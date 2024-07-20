Job Alert: KKHSOU Recruitment 2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Academic Consultant (Sanskrit) and Assistant Professor.
1. Academic Consultant (Sanskrit): Candidates must have done Masters in relevant/allied subjects with UGC
Norms and NET/SLET or Ph.D
2. Assistant Professor: Candidates must have done Masters in relevant/allied subjects with UGC
Norms and NET/SLET or Ph.D
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati - Assam
Salary: Not Mentioned
Last Date: 22/07/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application fees: N/A
Posts: 03
Computer Science : 1
Journalism & Mass Communication : 1
Management : 1
Location: Guwahati - Assam
Salary: Not Mentioned
Last Date: 22/07/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application fees: N/A
Candidates may appear for the interview with original testimonials and Bio-Data and also photocopies of supporting documents.