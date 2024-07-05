Know more about Sundar Pichai: the CEO of Google

Sentinel Digital Desk
About: Sundar Pichai, a well known and influential personality. He is an Indian origin and the CEO of Google and Alphabet Inc. His full name is Pichai Sundararajan.
Early life: Pichai was born on 10 June in the year 1972, in Madurai in the state of Tamil Nadu. His Father, Regunatha Pichai worked in GEC as an electrical engineer and his mother, Lakshmi worked as a stenographer.
Education: Pichai finished his schooling from Jawahar Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School completed the Class XII from Vana Vani School at IIT Madras. He did Metallurgical engineering from IIT Kharagpur.
Further studies: He holds an M.S. degree from Stanford University in materials science and engineering, and pursed MBA from Wharton School from University of Pennsylvania.
Career: Pichai worked as an engineering and product management at Applied Materials and in management consultant at McKinsey & Company. Later in the year 2004 he joined Google and after working there in the year 2015, he was appointed as the CEO of Google and in 2019 he was also named the CEO of Alphabet, Inc.
Net worth: Sundar Pichai's estimated net worth is a approximately $1.66 billion.
Family: His wife Anjali Pichai, who is a chemical engineer whom he met while studying at IIT Kharagpur. They have two children named Kavya Pichai and Kiran Pichai.
Awards: He was honoured with Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award in the field of trade and industry in the year 2022 by the Government of India.
Facts: His leisure interests are cricket and football. He stays in Los Altos Hills, California.