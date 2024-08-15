Kolkata Doctor Rape & Murder - Protest Turns Violent, Mob Vandalizes RG Kar Hospital

Sentinel Digital Desk
The tragic rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor from Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College sparked widespread outrage. Protests have erupted, demanding justice for the victim.
What began as peaceful demonstrations quickly escalated when outsiders joined the protests. They clashed with the police, leading to a tense and volatile situation.
Law enforcement was forced to intervene as the protests spiraled out of control. Tear gas and batons were used to disperse the crowd, but the situation remained tense.
Eyewitnesses reported that many of those clashing with the police were not locals but outsiders, which added to the complexity and intensity of the protests.
The situation in Kolkata remains fraught, with heavy police presence in the area. Authorities are on high alert to prevent further violence.
Protesters continue to demand swift justice for the victim, calling for stronger measures to ensure the safety of women and stricter punishment for the accused.