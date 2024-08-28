Kolkata Protest Turns Chaotic: Police Respond with Lathi-Charge and Tear Gas

Sentinel Digital Desk
On August 27, 2024, police clashed with protesters at the Kolkata end of Howrah Bridge and near Santragachhi Railway station. The Chhatra Samaj group organized the rally, which included the protests, to demand justice for the rape and murder of a doctor at the R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital earlier this month.
As protesters attempted to breach police barricades to reach the West Bengal state secretariat, Nabanna, police responded with lathi charges, water cannons, and tear gas to disperse the crowd.
The confrontation left several people injured, including 16 police personnel. A total of 126 protesters were arrested during the clashes.
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose criticized the police action, calling it "the worst that one can expect from a democratically elected government."
The rally, dubbed 'Nabanna Abhijan,' was followed by an announcement from the West Bengal Junior Doctors Forum (WBJDF) of another massive rally on Wednesday, demanding justice for the murdered doctor and safety for women medical professionals.
In response to the police action, the BJP announced a 12-hour bandh in West Bengal on Wednesday to protest against the alleged police atrocities.
The first clashes were reported around 1 pm in Santragachi, Howrah, where protesters broke through barricades, leading to a violent confrontation with the police.
The situation remains tense in Kolkata and Howrah, with more protests expected in the coming days as demands for justice and accountability continue to grow.