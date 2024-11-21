Kota Faces 30% Drop in Student Admissions Amid New Central Rules

Sentinel Digital Desk

Kota, Rajasthan, known for its coaching centers for medical and engineering exams, is seeing a significant decline in student admissions. Enrollment is down by 31% compared to last year, with fewer students joining top coaching institutes.

Drop in Admissions by Numbers

  • Medical quota: Admissions dropped by 33%, from 68,000 to 46,000.

  • IIT category: Enrollment decreased from 33,000 to under 24,000.

  • Total admissions: Fell from 115,000 last year to less than 80,000.

The sharp drop has left hostels vacant and coaching centers struggling financially. Many report a 30% revenue loss due to fewer enrollments.

The Ministry of Education introduced strict rules for coaching centers this year:

  • No enrollment of students below 16 years of age.

  • No misleading promises or guaranteed results.

  • Fines up to Rs 1 lakh or cancellation of registration for charging high fees or engaging in malpractice.

The rules came after a string of student suicides in Kota. These guidelines aim to reduce undue stress on students and improve accountability within coaching centers.