LA28 Olympics: Five Thrilling New Sports Approved by IOC

Sentinel Digital Desk
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has approved five new sports for the LA28 Olympic Games.
This move promises to make the 2028 Games more dynamic and engaging for global audiences.
Flag Football, a variant of American football, will debut at the LA28 Games. It's a fast-paced, non-contact sport where players aim to remove flags from the ball carrier’s belt.
Cricket returns to the Olympics after a long hiatus. The T20 format, known for its quick and exciting gameplay, will be featured, reflecting cricket’s global popularity.
Lacrosse, an ancient sport with Native American origins, is back. Known for its fast pace and strategic play, it will bring a rich cultural heritage to the Games.
Squash, a high-intensity racquet sport, will finally make its Olympic debut. Its inclusion is a win for fans who have long advocated for its recognition at this level.
Baseball and Softball return after being absent in Tokyo 2020. Their re-inclusion is a nod to their popularity in the U.S., aligning with the LA28 Games.