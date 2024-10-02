Lack of Road Claims Life of Pregnant Tribal Woman in Gujarat, Dies on Cloth Stretcher After Delivery

Sentinel Digital Desk
In a heart-wrenching incident, Kavita Bhil, a pregnant tribal woman from Turkheda village in Gujarat’s Chhota Udepur district, died while giving birth. The remote village's lack of road connectivity forced locals to carry her on a cloth stretcher for five kilometers, but she didn't survive the labor.
At 5 a.m., Kavita went into labor. Her husband, Kishan Bhil, and neighbors tried to get her to medical help, but the lack of a proper road meant they had to carry her over rocky terrain. Sadly, she passed away a kilometer into the journey after giving birth to a baby girl.
Kavita's death leaves Kishan, a farmer, to care for their newborn daughter and two other young children. Villagers are mourning her loss, and the newborn is reportedly in critical condition. The community is devastated by the lack of access to healthcare services.
The villagers of Baskariya Faliya have been battling poor infrastructure for years. Despite repeated requests, the government has yet to complete a 7-kilometer road, leaving the villagers to transport patients on cloth stretchers during emergencies.
Jamsinh Rathwa, a relative, expressed anger at the government’s inaction: "If the road had been built, Kavita would still be alive." Villagers say this isn’t an isolated incident, as other women have faced similar fates due to the lack of road connectivity.