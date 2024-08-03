Lakshya Sen Shuttles into History: First Indian Male in Olympic Badminton Semifinals

Sentinel Digital Desk
Lakshya Sen has created history by becoming the first Indian male badminton player to reach the semifinals in men's singles at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Sen secured his spot in the semifinals with a thrilling win against Tien Chou Chen. The intense match kept fans on the edge of their seats.
- Sen's powerful smashes and strategic gameplay.
- A nail-biting finish with Sen clinching the final set.
- The crowd's roaring support and Sen's composed performance.
Lakshya Sen's achievement is a significant milestone for Indian badminton, highlighting the rising talent and potential in the sport.
From fellow athletes to fans across the country, Sen's victory has sparked widespread celebrations and congratulatory messages.
As Lakshya Sen prepares for the semifinals, the nation eagerly awaits his next performance, hoping for a historic Olympic medal in badminton.