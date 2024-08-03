Lakshya Sen Shuttles into History: First Indian Male in Olympic Badminton Semifinals

Sentinel Digital Desk

Lakshya Sen has created history by becoming the first Indian male badminton player to reach the semifinals in men's singles at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Victory Against Tien Chou Chen

Sen secured his spot in the semifinals with a thrilling win against Tien Chou Chen. The intense match kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Key Moments

- Sen's powerful smashes and strategic gameplay.

- A nail-biting finish with Sen clinching the final set.

- The crowd's roaring support and Sen's composed performance.

Breaking New Ground

Lakshya Sen's achievement is a significant milestone for Indian badminton, highlighting the rising talent and potential in the sport.

Nationwide Jubilation

From fellow athletes to fans across the country, Sen's victory has sparked widespread celebrations and congratulatory messages.

Eyes on the Medal

As Lakshya Sen prepares for the semifinals, the nation eagerly awaits his next performance, hoping for a historic Olympic medal in badminton.