Lausanne Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra Clinches Second with Season's Best 89.49m Throw

Sentinel Digital Desk
India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra showcased his resilience and skill at the Lausanne Diamond League, clinching second place with a season's best effort of 89.49m.
Neeraj was in fourth place until the fourth round, struggling to find his rhythm. His fifth throw of 85.58m pushed him into the top three, securing his spot for the final attempt.
On his final attempt, Neeraj threw an impressive 89.49m, surpassing his Paris Olympics performance. This remarkable effort earned him the second spot in the competition.
Two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada dominated the event with a massive 90.61m throw in the second round, securing first place.
Germany’s Julian Weber took the third spot with a solid throw of 87.08m, completing the podium alongside Peters and Chopra.
"The feeling wasn’t great at first, but I’m happy with my throw, especially my second-best career throw on the last attempt. The comeback was really nice," Neeraj shared after the event.