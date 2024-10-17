'Law is Not Blind': Supreme Court Unveils New Lady of Justice with Open Eyes and Constitution

Sentinel Digital Desk
The Supreme Court of India has unveiled a new Lady of Justice statue, with significant changes from the traditional design. The statue now has open eyes, symbolizing that the law is not blind in the country.
In the new statue, the blindfold has been removed and the sword has been replaced with the Constitution. These changes represent that the law in India doesn't focus on punishment but stands for fairness and justice for all.
Commissioned by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, this move is seen as a break from India's colonial past. Just as outdated laws like the Indian Penal Code were replaced by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the new statue reflects a modern perspective on justice.
The open eyes of the statue symbolize that the law "sees everyone equally," according to sources from the Chief Justice's office. The Constitution in her hand represents the power of law based on equality and rights, rather than punishment.
Chief Justice DY Chandrachud believes India should leave behind British legacies and that the law should be transparent and fair for all. The new Lady of Justice statue represents a more inclusive and forward-thinking legal system.