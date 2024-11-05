Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Issues Fresh Threat to Salman Khan: ‘Apologise for blackbuck killing or pay Rs 5 crore’

Sentinel Digital Desk
Bollywood actor Salman Khan has received a new threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The gang demanded that Khan either apologize at a temple for allegedly killing a blackbuck or pay Rs 5 crore.
The message was sent to Mumbai Police's Traffic Control, reportedly by someone claiming to be Lawrence Bishnoi's brother. The threat stated that Khan would be killed if he did not comply.
The police have launched an investigation and are trying to trace the person behind the message. The actor's security cover has been strengthened, especially after similar threats in recent weeks.
This isn’t the first threat Salman Khan has received. On October 30, he was warned by an unknown person demanding Rs 2 crore. The new threat has increased concerns over the actor’s safety.