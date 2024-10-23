LeBron And Bronny James Scripts NBA History, First Father-Son Duo To Play Together

Sentinel Digital Desk
LeBron James and his son, Bronny James, made history by becoming the first father and son to play in the NBA together. The milestone occurred during the Los Angeles Lakers' season opener, creating an unforgettable moment.
With four minutes left in the second quarter, LeBron and Bronny checked into the game together. The home crowd erupted in cheers, celebrating this remarkable achievement. LeBron, already a legend, had played 13 minutes before teaming up with his 20-year-old son.
LeBron James, the NBA's all-time top scorer, continues to make history at age 39. His son, Bronny James Jr., was drafted in the second round by the Lakers last summer, marking his entry into the world's top basketball league.
The Lakers won the game 110-103, with LeBron contributing 16 points. Lakers' forward-center Anthony Davis had a standout performance, leading all scorers with 36 points and 16 rebounds.