Liam Payne Dead After Falling From Hotel Balcony; Room in Chaos with Drugs and Broken TV

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne, 31, was found dead after falling from his third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. The Argentine police confirmed the incident on Wednesday.
Police were called to the CasaSur hotel in Palermo after reports of an "aggressive man" believed to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol. The hotel manager reported hearing a loud noise, leading to the discovery of Payne’s fatal fall.
In an audio recording obtained from the Buenos Aires security ministry, a hotel worker can be heard urgently asking for police assistance, mentioning Payne's erratic behavior and the danger posed by the room's balcony.
Local media published photos of Payne’s hotel room, showing white powder, aluminum foil, and a broken TV screen, suggesting potential substance use. However, further details are still under investigation.
Liam Payne rose to global fame as a member of One Direction, one of the best-selling boy bands of all time. After the band went on hiatus in 2016, Payne pursued a solo career, but he often spoke openly about his struggles with mental health and alcohol use.
While the exact circumstances of Payne's death remain unclear, his passing has left fans around the world mourning the loss of a talented musician whose life was marked by both success and personal challenges.