Linkin Park Makes a Stunning Comeback After 7 Years with New Lineup and Music

Sentinel Digital Desk
Linkin Park is back with a new lineup and new music for the first time since Chester Bennington’s death in 2017. On Thursday, the band unveiled their new members and shared exciting news with fans.
In a livestream event, Linkin Park introduced Emily Armstrong as the new lead singer and Colin Brittain as the new drummer. They join returning members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Phoenix, and Joe Hahn.
The band has released a new single titled “The Emptiness Machine” and announced their upcoming album, From Zero. The album is set to drop on November 15.
Chester Bennington, the iconic voice of Linkin Park, passed away in 2017. His powerful vocals were integral to the band's success, which peaked in the 2000s. Their last album, One More Light, was released shortly before his death.
Since Bennington’s passing, Linkin Park has released several reissues, including 20th-anniversary editions of Hybrid Theory and Meteora, as well as a greatest hits collection called Papercuts.
“Before Linkin Park, our first band name was Xero. This album title refers to both this humble beginning and the journey we’re currently undertaking,” Mike Shinoda said in a statement announcing the upcoming release.
Emily Armstrong, from alt-rock band Dead Sara, and Colin Brittain, a songwriter and producer with a rich background, bring new energy to the group. Brittain replaces original drummer Rob Bourdon, who has stepped away from the band.
With The Emptiness Machine out now, fans can pre-order From Zero and look forward to a series of live performances scheduled for this fall. The new lineup promises an exciting new chapter for Linkin Park.