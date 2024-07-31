Lovlina Borgohain: Northeast's Boxing Star Ready for Paris Olympic Glory

Sentinel Digital Desk
Lovlina Borgohain, India's star boxer, is set to compete in a crucial match today at the Paris Olympics 2024 against Sunniva Hofstad in the Round of 16 Women’s 75 kg category boxing match, which is scheduled at 3:50 PM IST. The nation eagerly awaits her performance as she aims for a spot on the podium.
Lovlina Borgohain is one of the prominent athletes from the Northeast region of India representing the country at the Paris Olympics 2024. The region has produced a number of talented athletes, with several selected to showcase their skills at this prestigious event.
India has sent 117 member-strong athletes to Paris, including 70 men and 47 women who will participate in 16 sports. The four from Northeast who are representing India at Paris are Sikkim's Tarundeep Rai in archery, Assam's Lovlina Borgohain in boxing (75 kg), Manipur's Mirabai Chanu in weightlifting (49 kg), and Manipur's Nilakanta Sharma, who is part of the men's hockey team as a reserve player.
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Bronze (2021)
World Championships - Gold (2023), Bronze (2018, 2019)
Asian Championships - Gold (2022), Bronze (2017, 2021)
Asian Games - Silver (2023)
Lovlina hails from Baromukhia in the Golaghat district of Assam. Born on October 2, 1997, she comes from a humble background. Her journey into boxing began with Muay Thai before switching to boxing. Known for her resilience and focus, Lovlina continues to inspire many young athletes, especially from the Northeast.
As Lovlina steps into the ring today, she carries with her the hopes of millions. Her journey from a small town in Assam to the grand stage of the Olympics is a testament to her hard work and determination. The nation stands behind her, cheering for her success.