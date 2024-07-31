Lovlina Borgohain: Reaches Quarter-Finals, One Win Away From Medal

Sentinel Digital Desk
Tokyo bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain wins her opening Round of 16 match with a unanimous 5-0 decision against Norway’s Sunniva Hoftsad and advances to the quarterfinals.
It’s a 5-0 win, but the third round went in Hoftsad’s favor, who did well in a cagey match but could not exactly mount a comeback.
Sunniva Hofstad, the Norwegian boxing star, has rapidly climbed the ranks to become a formidable contender for the Paris 2024 Olympics. With an impressive array of achievements and an unyielding spirit, Hofstad's journey is nothing short of inspiring.
Lovlina is now only one more win away from a medal but she faces the dangerous Li Qian of China in her next match.
Li Qian is a Chinese boxer. She won the bronze medal in the women's middleweight class at the 2016 Summer Olympics, and a silver medal in the same event at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.